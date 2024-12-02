High School

Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 playoff championship brackets, matchups, game times (12/2/2024)

High School on SI has every classifications bracket for the 2024 Arizona high school football playoffs

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Mountain View running back Beckham Barney (10) runs against Brophy Prep during the 6A semifinal game at Central High School in Phoenix on Nov. 29, 2024.
Every classification of Arizona high school football is in the state championships, and High School on SI has matchups and game times for each classification.

>>Arizona high school football brackets<<

Here is your guide to the 2024 Arizona high school football playoff brackets. Click on the classification to view the brackets.

Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets

CLASS 2A

Championship

Scottsdale Christian Academy 28, Pima 27

CLASS 3A

Championship — Nov. 30

Pusch Christian Academy 26, American Leadership Academy 7

CLASS 4A

Championship - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.

Mica Mountain vs. Arizona College Prep

CLASS 5A

Championship - Dec. 6 at 9 p.m.

Cactus vs. Desert Edge

CLASS 6A

Championship - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Centennial

OPEN CLASSIFICATION

Championship - Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Basha

CLASS 1A 8-MAN

Championship

No. 1 Hayden 56, No. 2 Bagdad 34

