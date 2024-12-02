Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 playoff championship brackets, matchups, game times (12/2/2024)
Every classification of Arizona high school football is in the state championships, and High School on SI has matchups and game times for each classification.
Here is your guide to the 2024 Arizona high school football playoff brackets. Click on the classification to view the brackets.
Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets
CLASS 2A
Championship
Scottsdale Christian Academy 28, Pima 27
CLASS 3A
Championship — Nov. 30
Pusch Christian Academy 26, American Leadership Academy 7
CLASS 4A
Championship - Dec. 6 at 6 p.m.
Mica Mountain vs. Arizona College Prep
CLASS 5A
Championship - Dec. 6 at 9 p.m.
Cactus vs. Desert Edge
CLASS 6A
Championship - Dec. 7 at 2 p.m.
Mountain View vs. Centennial
OPEN CLASSIFICATION
Championship - Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Basha
CLASS 1A 8-MAN
Championship
No. 1 Hayden 56, No. 2 Bagdad 34
