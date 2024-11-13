Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times
Every classification of Arizona high school football is in the state championship playoffs, and High School on SI has brackets for each classification.
The Class 4A, 5A and 6A begin on Friday, November 15, while Class 1A 8-man, 2A and 3A continue with the quarterfinals. The Open Classification begins on November 22.
>>Arizona high school football brackets<<
Here is your guide to the 2024 Arizona high school football playoff brackets. Click on the classification to view the brackets.
Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 San Tan Charter vs. No. 8 Scottsdale Prep
No. 12 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 13 Veritas Prep
No. 3 Pima vs. No. 6 Bisbee
No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy vs. No. 2 Tonopah Valley
CLASS 3A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 8 American Leadership Academy
No. 12 Paradise Honors vs. No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 6 Florence
No. 10 Round Valley vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy -West
CLASS 4A
Round 1
No. 16 Combs vs. No. 1 Yuma Catholic
No. 9 Walden Grove vs, No. 8 Northwest Christian
No. 12 Bradshaw Mountain vs. No. 5 Thunderbird
No. 13 Coconino vs. No. 4 Mica Mountain
No. 14 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 3 Snowflake
No. 11 Vista Grande vs. No. 6 Prescott
No. 10 Seton Catholic vs. No. 7 Arcadia
No. 14 Estrella Foothills vs. No. 2 Arizona College Prep
CLASS 5A
Round 1
No. 1 American Leadership Academy vs. No. 16 Goldwater
No. 9 McClintock vs. No. 8 Campo Verde
No. 12 Kellis vs. No. 5 Ironwood Ridge
No. 13 Mountain View vs. No. 4 Cactus
No. 14 Casa Grande vs. No. 3 Buena
No. 11 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 6 Verrado
No. 10 Cactus Shadows vs. No. 7 Desert Edge
No. 15 Cinega vs. No. 2 Tucscon High Magnet School
CLASS 6A
Round 1
No. 1 Brophy College Prep vs. No. 16 Boulder Creek
No. 9 Chandler vs. No. 8 Perry
No. 12 Williams Field vs. No. 5 Salpointe Catholic
No. 13 Cesar Chavez vs. No. 4 Mountain View
No. 14 Centennial vs. No. 3 Red Mountain
No. 11 Casteel vs. No. 6 Highland
No. 10 Mountain Pointe vs. No. 7 Pinnacle
No. 15 O'Connor vs. No. 2 Queen Creek
OPEN CLASSIFICATION
No. 8 Hamilton vs. No. 1 Marana
No. 5 Higley vs. No. 4 Liberty
No. 7 Desert Mountain vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy
No. 6 Horizon vs. No. 3 Basha
CLASS 1A 8-MAN
Championship
No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 2 Bagdad
