High School

Arizona (AIA) high school football 2024 state tournament brackets, matchups, game times

High School on SI has every classifications bracket for the 2024 Arizona high school football playoffs

Jack Butler, SBLive Sports

Brophy Prep center Anderson Kopp (55) snaps the ball against the defense during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024.
Brophy Prep center Anderson Kopp (55) snaps the ball against the defense during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Every classification of Arizona high school football is in the state championship playoffs, and High School on SI has brackets for each classification.

The Class 4A, 5A and 6A begin on Friday, November 15, while Class 1A 8-man, 2A and 3A continue with the quarterfinals. The Open Classification begins on November 22.

>>Arizona high school football brackets<<

Here is your guide to the 2024 Arizona high school football playoff brackets. Click on the classification to view the brackets.

Arizona High School Football Playoff Brackets

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 San Tan Charter vs. No. 8 Scottsdale Prep

No. 12 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 13 Veritas Prep

No. 3 Pima vs. No. 6 Bisbee

No. 7 Arizona Lutheran Academy vs. No. 2 Tonopah Valley

CLASS 3A

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 8 American Leadership Academy

No. 12 Paradise Honors vs. No. 4 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

No. 3 Thatcher vs. No. 6 Florence

No. 10 Round Valley vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy -West

CLASS 4A

Round 1

No. 16 Combs vs. No. 1 Yuma Catholic

No. 9 Walden Grove vs, No. 8 Northwest Christian

No. 12 Bradshaw Mountain vs. No. 5 Thunderbird

No. 13 Coconino vs. No. 4 Mica Mountain

No. 14 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 3 Snowflake

No. 11 Vista Grande vs. No. 6 Prescott

No. 10 Seton Catholic vs. No. 7 Arcadia

No. 14 Estrella Foothills vs. No. 2 Arizona College Prep

CLASS 5A

Round 1

No. 1 American Leadership Academy vs. No. 16 Goldwater

No. 9 McClintock vs. No. 8 Campo Verde

No. 12 Kellis vs. No. 5 Ironwood Ridge

No. 13 Mountain View vs. No. 4 Cactus

No. 14 Casa Grande vs. No. 3 Buena

No. 11 Notre Dame Prep vs. No. 6 Verrado

No. 10 Cactus Shadows vs. No. 7 Desert Edge

No. 15 Cinega vs. No. 2 Tucscon High Magnet School

CLASS 6A

Round 1

No. 1 Brophy College Prep vs. No. 16 Boulder Creek

No. 9 Chandler vs. No. 8 Perry

No. 12 Williams Field vs. No. 5 Salpointe Catholic

No. 13 Cesar Chavez vs. No. 4 Mountain View

No. 14 Centennial vs. No. 3 Red Mountain

No. 11 Casteel vs. No. 6 Highland

No. 10 Mountain Pointe vs. No. 7 Pinnacle

No. 15 O'Connor vs. No. 2 Queen Creek

OPEN CLASSIFICATION

No. 8 Hamilton vs. No. 1 Marana

No. 5 Higley vs. No. 4 Liberty

No. 7 Desert Mountain vs. No. 2 American Leadership Academy

No. 6 Horizon vs. No. 3 Basha

CLASS 1A 8-MAN

Championship

No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 2 Bagdad

2024 ARIZONA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Arizona high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH AIA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Jack Butler, SBLive Sports
JACK BUTLER, SBLIVE SPORTS

Jack Butler is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Minnesota and Michigan. 

Home/Arizona