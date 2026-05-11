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Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11

See every matchup from all classifications throughout the Arizona high school softball state tournament
Brady Twombly|
Queen Creek Bulldogs outfielder Tayla Falquez (3) celebrates with her teammates after making a diving catch against the Xavier Prep Gators during their AIA 6A State Championship game at ASU Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe on May 19, 2025.
Queen Creek Bulldogs outfielder Tayla Falquez (3) celebrates with her teammates after making a diving catch against the Xavier Prep Gators during their AIA 6A State Championship game at ASU Farrington Softball Stadium in Tempe on May 19, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Arizona high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all six brackets with matchups and schedules. The next round continues on May 11.

The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 through 19 at Grand Canyon University.

Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Final - May 11

No. 1 Superior vs. No. 2 Joseph City

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Final - May 11

No. 2 Mohave Accelerated vs. No. 5 Wilcox

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Final - May 11

No. 5 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 7 Tanque Verde

CLASS 4A POOL A BRACKET

Semifinal - May 14

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 5 Arcadia

CLASS 4A POOL B BRACKET

Semifinal - May 14

No. 2 Mica Mountain vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 6 Cactus Shadows vs. No. 10 Coconino

CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET

Semifinal - May 15

No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 9 Willow Canyon vs. No. 16 Campo Verde

CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET

Semifinal - May 15

No. 2 Mountain View vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 13

No. 3 Chaparral vs. No. 11 Canyon View

CLASS 6A POOL A BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 1 Queen Creek vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 4 Xavier College Prep vs. No. 12 O'Connor

CLASS 6A POOL B BRACKET

Semifinal - May 13

No. 3 Pinnacle vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 2 Desert Vista vs. No. 10 Mountain View

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Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

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