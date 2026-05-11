The 2026 Arizona high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all six brackets with matchups and schedules. The next round continues on May 11.

The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 through 19 at Grand Canyon University.

Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Final - May 11

No. 1 Superior vs. No. 2 Joseph City

Final - May 11

No. 2 Mohave Accelerated vs. No. 5 Wilcox

Final - May 11

No. 5 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 7 Tanque Verde

Semifinal - May 14

No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 5 Arcadia

Semifinal - May 14

No. 2 Mica Mountain vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 6 Cactus Shadows vs. No. 10 Coconino

Semifinal - May 15

No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 9 Willow Canyon vs. No. 16 Campo Verde

Semifinal - May 15

No. 2 Mountain View vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 13

No. 3 Chaparral vs. No. 11 Canyon View

Semifinal - May 13

No. 1 Queen Creek vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 4 Xavier College Prep vs. No. 12 O'Connor

Semifinal - May 13

No. 3 Pinnacle vs. TBD

Elimination Bracket - May 12

No. 2 Desert Vista vs. No. 10 Mountain View

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