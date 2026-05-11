Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11
The 2026 Arizona high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all six brackets with matchups and schedules. The next round continues on May 11.
The playoffs will culminate in the state championships on May 16 through 19 at Grand Canyon University.
Arizona (AIA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
Final - May 11
No. 1 Superior vs. No. 2 Joseph City
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Final - May 11
No. 2 Mohave Accelerated vs. No. 5 Wilcox
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Final - May 11
No. 5 Yuma Catholic vs. No. 7 Tanque Verde
CLASS 4A POOL A BRACKET
Semifinal - May 14
No. 1 Salpointe Catholic vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 12
No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 5 Arcadia
CLASS 4A POOL B BRACKET
Semifinal - May 14
No. 2 Mica Mountain vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 12
No. 6 Cactus Shadows vs. No. 10 Coconino
CLASS 5A POOL A BRACKET
Semifinal - May 15
No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 12
No. 9 Willow Canyon vs. No. 16 Campo Verde
CLASS 5A POOL B BRACKET
Semifinal - May 15
No. 2 Mountain View vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 13
No. 3 Chaparral vs. No. 11 Canyon View
CLASS 6A POOL A BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 1 Queen Creek vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 12
No. 4 Xavier College Prep vs. No. 12 O'Connor
CLASS 6A POOL B BRACKET
Semifinal - May 13
No. 3 Pinnacle vs. TBD
Elimination Bracket - May 12
No. 2 Desert Vista vs. No. 10 Mountain View
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.