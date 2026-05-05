2026 Nevada High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules, Scores - May 5-7
The 2026 Nevada high school softball playoffs continue this week with tournament action in all five classes, and High School On SI has brackets for all regions and classifications.
Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A will kick off their regional tournaments May 5-7, while Class 4A will begin the first round of its state tournament on May 6.
The Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A state tournaments will start on May 14.
The full Nevada high school softball tournament schedule and brackets for each classification can be found below.
2026 Nevada (NIAA) High School Softball Playoff Brackets - May 5-7
NIAA Class 1A High School Softball Brackets
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Northern 1A Softball Playoffs
Wells 1 vs. Carlin 4
Pyramid Lake 2 vs. Virginia City 3
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Southern 1A Softball Playoffs
Pahranagat Valley 1 vs. Laughlin 4
Indian Springs 2 vs. Round Mountain 3
NIAA Class 2A High School Softball Brackets
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Northern 2A Softball Playoffs
Battle Mountain 1 vs. Pershing County 4
Yerington 2 vs. Oasis Academy 3
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Southern 2A Softball Playoffs
Needles 1 vs. Lake Mead Academy 4
White Pine 2 vs. Lincoln County 3
NIAA Class 3A High School Softball Brackets
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Northern 3A Softball Playoffs
Truckee 2W vs. Churchill County 3E
Fernley 2E vs. Elko 4E
Lowry 1E vs. TBD
South Tahoe 1W vs. TBD
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Southern 3A Softball Playoffs
Pahrump Valley 1 vs. Moapa Valley 4
Virgin Valley 2 vs. Boulder City 3
NIAA Class 4A High School Softball Brackets
2026 Nevada (NIAA) 4A Softball State Championship
First-Round matchup for the 2026 NIAA Class 4A high school softball state tournament are as follows:
May 6 matchups
Sports Leadership & Management 3S vs. Las Vegas 4M
Foothill 2S vs. Sierra Vista 4D
Spring Valley 3D vs. Clark 3M
Cimarron-Memorial 2M vs. Silverado 4S
May 7 matchups
Faith Lutheran 1D vs. TBD
Legacy 1M vs. TBD
Southeast Career Tech 1S vs. TBD
Desert Oasis 2D vs. TBD
NIAA Class 5A High School Softball Brackets
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Northern 5A Softball Playoffs
Spanish Springs 1 vs. Carson 8
McQueen 4 vs. Douglas 5
Bishop Manogue 2 vs. Reno 7
Reed 3 vs. Damonte Ranch 6
2026 Nevada (NIAA) Southern 5A Softball Playoffs
Palo Verde 1 vs. Liberty 8
Centennial 4 vs. Coronado 5
Arbor View 2 vs. Bishop Gorman 7
Shadow Ridge 3 vs. Green Valley 6
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.