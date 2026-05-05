2026 Nevada High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules, Scores - May 5-7

The 2026 Nevada high school softball playoffs continue this week with tournament action in all five classes, and High School On SI has brackets for all regions and classifications.

Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A will kick off their regional tournaments May 5-7, while Class 4A will begin the first round of its state tournament on May 6.

The Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 5A state tournaments will start on May 14.

The full Nevada high school softball tournament schedule and brackets for each classification can be found below.

2026 Nevada (NIAA) High School Softball Playoff Brackets - May 5-7

NIAA Class 1A High School Softball Brackets

Wells 1 vs. Carlin 4

Pyramid Lake 2 vs. Virginia City 3

Pahranagat Valley 1 vs. Laughlin 4

Indian Springs 2 vs. Round Mountain 3

NIAA Class 2A High School Softball Brackets

Battle Mountain 1 vs. Pershing County 4

Yerington 2 vs. Oasis Academy 3

Needles 1 vs. Lake Mead Academy 4

White Pine 2 vs. Lincoln County 3

NIAA Class 3A High School Softball Brackets

Truckee 2W vs. Churchill County 3E

Fernley 2E vs. Elko 4E

Lowry 1E vs. TBD

South Tahoe 1W vs. TBD

Pahrump Valley 1 vs. Moapa Valley 4

Virgin Valley 2 vs. Boulder City 3

NIAA Class 4A High School Softball Brackets

First-Round matchup for the 2026 NIAA Class 4A high school softball state tournament are as follows:

May 6 matchups

Sports Leadership & Management 3S vs. Las Vegas 4M

Foothill 2S vs. Sierra Vista 4D

Spring Valley 3D vs. Clark 3M

Cimarron-Memorial 2M vs. Silverado 4S

May 7 matchups

Faith Lutheran 1D vs. TBD

Legacy 1M vs. TBD

Southeast Career Tech 1S vs. TBD

Desert Oasis 2D vs. TBD

NIAA Class 5A High School Softball Brackets

Spanish Springs 1 vs. Carson 8

McQueen 4 vs. Douglas 5

Bishop Manogue 2 vs. Reno 7

Reed 3 vs. Damonte Ranch 6

Palo Verde 1 vs. Liberty 8

Centennial 4 vs. Coronado 5

Arbor View 2 vs. Bishop Gorman 7

Shadow Ridge 3 vs. Green Valley 6

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