Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - November 17, 2025
The 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21, with 20 games across the brackets.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Arizona high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on November 25, 2025.
Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - November 17, 2025
Class 2A Bracket
Semifinals
No. 4 St. Johns vs. No. 9 Tanque Verde
No. 2 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 6 Willcox
*All games 11/22 at 6 p.m.
Class 3A Bracket
Semifinals
No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
No. 2 Valley Christian vs. No. 3 Round Valley
*All games 11/22 at 6 p.m.
Class 4A Bracket
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Arcadia vs. No. 8 Marcos de Niza
No. 4 Mohave vs. No. 12 American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
No. 6 Gila Ridge vs. No. 14 Coconino
No. 2 Snowflake vs. No. 7 Mica Mountain
*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.
Class 5A Bracket
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Desert Edge vs. No. 9 Desert Mountain
No. 4 Marana vs. No. 5 Horizon
No. 3 Desert View vs. No. 6 Canyon View
No. 2 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs. No. 7 Arizona College Prep
*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.
Class 6A Bracket
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Pinnacle vs. No. 8 Salpointe Catholic
No. 4 Casteel vs. No. 5 Higley
No. 3 American Leadership Academy vs. No. 6 Perry
No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 7 Mesa
*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.
Open Bracket
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 8 Mountain View
No. 4 Chandler vs. No. 5 Brophy College Prep
No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 6 Red Mountain
No. 2 Basha vs. No. 10 Williams Field
*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.