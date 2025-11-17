High School

Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - November 17, 2025

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Basha Bears run with the ball against the Hamilton Huskies during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025.
Basha Bears run with the ball against the Hamilton Huskies during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 21, with 20 games across the brackets.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Arizona high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on November 25, 2025.

Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - November 17, 2025

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinals

No. 4 St. Johns vs. No. 9 Tanque Verde

No. 2 Scottsdale Christian Academy vs. No. 6 Willcox

*All games 11/22 at 6 p.m.

Class 3A Bracket

Semifinals

No. 1 Benjamin Franklin vs. No. 5 Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

No. 2 Valley Christian vs. No. 3 Round Valley

*All games 11/22 at 6 p.m.

Class 4A Bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Arcadia vs. No. 8 Marcos de Niza

No. 4 Mohave vs. No. 12 American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

No. 6 Gila Ridge vs. No. 14 Coconino

No. 2 Snowflake vs. No. 7 Mica Mountain

*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.

Class 5A Bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Desert Edge vs. No. 9 Desert Mountain

No. 4 Marana vs. No. 5 Horizon

No. 3 Desert View vs. No. 6 Canyon View

No. 2 American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs. No. 7 Arizona College Prep

*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.

Class 6A Bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Pinnacle vs. No. 8 Salpointe Catholic

No. 4 Casteel vs. No. 5 Higley

No. 3 American Leadership Academy vs. No. 6 Perry

No. 2 Centennial vs. No. 7 Mesa

*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.

Open Bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Hamilton vs. No. 8 Mountain View

No. 4 Chandler vs. No. 5 Brophy College Prep

No. 3 Liberty vs. No. 6 Red Mountain

No. 2 Basha vs. No. 10 Williams Field

*All games 11/21 at 7 p.m.

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School on SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Arizona