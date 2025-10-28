Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - October 28, 2025
The 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs continue on Friday, October 31, with 12 games between Classes 1A and 2A.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Arizona high school playoffs.
The championship games will begin on November 25, 2025.
Class 1A Bracket
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 8 Mohave Accelerated
No. 4 Mogollon vs. No. 5 Superior
No. 3 St. David vs. No. 6 Williams
No. 2 Bagdad vs. No. 10 Valley Union
*All games 10/31 at 7 p.m.
Class 2A Bracket
Round 1
No. 16 Glendale Prep Academy vs. No. 17 Santa Cruz Valley
No. 9 Tanque Verde vs. No. 24 Tonopah Valley
No. 12 Parker vs. No. 21 Scottsdale Preparatory Academy
No. 13 Chandler Prep vs. No. 20 Alchesay
No. 14 Benson vs. No. 19 Globe
No. 11 Trivium Prep vs. No. 22 Mountainside
No. 10 Pima vs. No. 23 Holbrook
No. 15 Morenci vs. No. 18 Tuba City
*All games 10/31 at 7 p.m.
