Get every bracket and matchup in the 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

Tanque Verde Hawks vs Willcox Cowboys - Oct 24, 2025 / Chris Hoo

The 2025 Arizona high school football playoffs continue on Friday, October 31, with 12 games between Classes 1A and 2A.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Arizona high school playoffs.

The championship games will begin on November 25, 2025.

Arizona High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AIA) - October 28, 2025

Class 1A Bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Hayden vs. No. 8 Mohave Accelerated

No. 4 Mogollon vs. No. 5 Superior

No. 3 St. David vs. No. 6 Williams

No. 2 Bagdad vs. No. 10 Valley Union

*All games 10/31 at 7 p.m.

Class 2A Bracket

Round 1

No. 16 Glendale Prep Academy vs. No. 17 Santa Cruz Valley

No. 9 Tanque Verde vs. No. 24 Tonopah Valley

No. 12 Parker vs. No. 21 Scottsdale Preparatory Academy

No. 13 Chandler Prep vs. No. 20 Alchesay

No. 14 Benson vs. No. 19 Globe

No. 11 Trivium Prep vs. No. 22 Mountainside

No. 10 Pima vs. No. 23 Holbrook

No. 15 Morenci vs. No. 18 Tuba City

*All games 10/31 at 7 p.m.

