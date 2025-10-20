Arizona High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 20, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arizona high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 20, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arizona Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division 6A computer rankings, Basha.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's
latest Arizona high school football computer rankings, as of October 20, 2025:
AIA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. St. David (7-2)
2. Superior (7-2)
3. Valley Union (6-2)
4. Williams (5-4)
5. Ray (6-3)
6. Mohave Accelerated (6-3)
7. San Manuel (4-5)
8. Cicero Prep Academy (2-6)
9. El Capitan (0-5)
10. Mayer (1-6)
AIA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Veritas Prep (8-0)
2. Scottsdale Christian Academy (8-1)
3. St. Johns (8-1)
4. Willcox (8-1)
5. San Tan Charter (8-1)
6. Phoenix Christian (7-2)
7. Arizona Lutheran Academy (8-1)
8. Camp Verde (7-2)
9. Chandler Prep (7-2)
10. Trivium Prep (6-3)
11. Tanque Verde (7-2)
12. Glendale Prep Academy (7-2)
13. Pima (5-4)
14. Parker (6-2)
15. Tuba City (6-2)
16. Benson (5-4)
17. Morenci (5-4)
18. Holbrook (5-3)
19. Globe (5-4)
20. Santa Cruz Valley (4-5)
21. Mountainside (5-4)
22. Chino Valley (5-4)
23. Scottsdale Prep (4-5)
24. Tonopah Valley (4-5)
25. Alchesay (6-3)
AIA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Benjamin Franklin (8-0)
2. Round Valley (7-1)
3. Valley Christian (7-1)
4. Thatcher (7-1)
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (8-1)
6. Show Low (6-2)
7. Payson (6-2)
8. Page (6-2)
9. Crismon (5-3)
10. Gilbert Christian (6-2)
11. River Valley (5-3)
12. Florence (4-4)
13. Blue Ridge (4-4)
14. Chinle (6-2)
15. Ganado (6-2)
16. Seton Catholic (3-5)
17. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (1-0)
18. Dysart (4-4)
19. Coolidge (4-4)
20. Odyssey Institute (4-4)
21. Sabino (3-5)
22. Shadow Mountain (4-5)
23. Kingman (3-5)
24. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North (2-6)
25. Apache Junction (1-7)
AIA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Snowflake (8-0)
2. Arcadia (8-0)
3. Mohave (6-2)
4. Gila Ridge (7-1)
5. Marcos de Niza (7-1)
6. Combs (6-2)
7. Bradshaw Mountain (6-2)
8. Sahuaro (6-2)
9. Lake Havasu (6-2)
10. Mica Mountain (6-2)
11. Deer Valley (5-3)
12. Coconino (5-3)
13. Sierra Linda (7-1)
14. Peoria (5-3)
15. Desert Sunrise (6-2)
16. Eastmark (5-3)
17. Mesquite (4-4)
18. St. Mary's (5-3)
19. Cibola (5-2)
20. Estrella Foothills (6-2)
21. Walden Grove (4-3)
22. Paradise Honors (5-3)
23. Thunderbird (6-3)
24. Youngker (6-2)
25. Northwest Christian (5-3)
AIA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Desert Edge (8-0)
2. Desert View (8-0)
3. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (7-1)
4. Arizona College Prep (7-1)
5. Desert Mountain (7-1)
6. Marana (7-1)
7. Millennium (7-1)
8. Cactus (6-2)
9. Horizon (6-2)
10. Canyon View (6-2)
11. Mountain Pointe (5-3)
12. Buena (5-3)
13. Mountain View (5-3)
14. Sunnyslope (6-2)
15. Campo Verde (5-3)
16. Cactus Shadows (4-4)
17. Cienega (5-3)
18. Maricopa (5-3)
19. Notre Dame Prep (3-4)
20. Flowing Wells (6-2)
21. Yuma Catholic (4-4)
22. Sunnyside (4-4)
23. Sunrise Mountain (4-4)
24. Tucson High Magnet School (4-4)
25. Gilbert (4-4)
AIA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Basha (7-0)
2. Hamilton (7-0)
3. Liberty (6-1)
4. Chandler (6-1)
5. Higley (5-2)
6. Red Mountain (6-1)
7. Brophy College Prep (4-3)
8. Pinnacle (5-2)
9. Williams Field (5-2)
10. Mountain View (4-3)
11. Highland (4-3)
12. Perry (4-3)
13. Salpointe Catholic (4-3)
14. Queen Creek (4-3)
15. Casteel (4-3)
16. Centennial (4-3)
17. Mesa (4-3)
18. Corona del Sol (3-4)
19. Shadow Ridge (3-4)
20. Westwood (3-4)
21. American Leadership Academy (2-5)
22. O'Connor (2-5)
23. Saguaro (2-5)
24. Boulder Creek (2-5)
25. Mountain Ridge (1-6)