Arizona High School Football All-Classification Rankings: October 27, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arizona high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 27, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arizona high school football computer rankings, as of October 27, 2025:
AIA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. St. David (7-2)
2. Superior (8-2)
3. Valley Union (7-2)
4. Williams (6-4)
5. Mohave Accelerated (7-3)
6. Ray (6-4)
7. San Manuel (4-6)
8. El Capitan (0-5)
9. Cicero Prep Academy (2-6)
10. Mayer (1-6)
AIA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Veritas Prep (8-0)
2. Scottsdale Christian Academy (8-1)
3. St. Johns (8-1)
4. Phoenix Christian (7-2)
5. Willcox (8-1)
6. Camp Verde (7-2)
7. Arizona Lutheran Academy (8-1)
8. San Tan Charter (8-1)
9. Chandler Prep (7-2)
10. Trivium Prep (6-3)
11. Glendale Prep Academy (7-2)
12. Tanque Verde (7-2)
13. Parker (6-2)
14. Chino Valley (6-4)
15. Benson (5-4)
16. Pima (5-4)
17. Morenci (5-4)
18. Holbrook (6-3)
19. Tuba City (6-2)
20. Santa Cruz Valley (4-5)
21. Mountainside (5-4)
22. Globe (5-4)
23. Bourgade Catholic (6-4)
24. Scottsdale Prep (4-5)
25. Alchesay (6-3)
AIA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Round Valley (8-1)
2. Benjamin Franklin (9-0)
3. Valley Christian (8-1)
4. Thatcher (8-1)
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (8-1)
6. Show Low (7-2)
7. Page (7-2)
8. River Valley (6-3)
9. Payson (6-3)
10. Florence (5-4)
11. Crismon (5-4)
12. Gilbert Christian (6-3)
13. Blue Ridge (5-4)
14. Seton Catholic (4-5)
15. Chinle (6-3)
16. Dysart (5-4)
17. Coolidge (5-4)
18. Ganado (6-3)
19. Odyssey Institute (4-5)
20. Sabino (3-6)
21. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (1-1)
22. Kingman (4-5)
23. Shadow Mountain (4-6)
24. Winslow (3-6)
25. Safford (2-7)
AIA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Snowflake (9-0)
2. Arcadia (9-0)
3. Bradshaw Mountain (7-2)
4. Mohave (7-2)
5. Sahuaro (7-2)
6. Gila Ridge (8-1)
7. Lake Havasu (7-2)
8. Combs (7-2)
9. Marcos de Niza (8-1)
10. Peoria (6-3)
11. Mica Mountain (7-2)
12. St. Mary's (6-3)
13. Desert Sunrise (7-2)
14. Walden Grove (5-3)
15. Youngker (7-2)
16. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (5-4)
17. Eastmark (5-4)
18. Coconino (5-4)
19. Cibola (6-2)
20. Deer Valley (5-4)
21. Sierra Linda (7-2)
22. Mesquite (4-5)
23. Paradise Honors (5-4)
24. Pueblo (6-3)
25. Buckeye (5-4)
AIA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Desert Edge (9-0)
2. Canyon View (7-2)
3. Desert View (9-0)
4. Mountain Pointe (6-3)
5. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (8-1)
6. Arizona College Prep (8-1)
7. Marana (8-1)
8. Horizon (7-2)
9. Cactus (7-2)
10. Desert Mountain (7-2)
11. Buena (6-3)
12. Sunnyslope (7-2)
13. Cactus Shadows (5-4)
14. Millennium (7-2)
15. Maricopa (6-3)
16. Flowing Wells (7-2)
17. Mountain View (5-4)
18. Tucson High Magnet School (5-4)
19. Yuma Catholic (5-4)
20. Verrado (5-4)
21. Sunrise Mountain (5-4)
22. Campo Verde (5-4)
23. Notre Dame Prep (3-5)
24. Cienega (5-4)
25. McClintock (5-4)
AIA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Hamilton (8-0)
2. Basha (7-1)
3. Liberty (7-1)
4. Chandler (7-1)
5. Higley (6-2)
6. Pinnacle (6-2)
7. Red Mountain (7-1)
8. Highland (5-3)
9. Williams Field (6-2)
10. Salpointe Catholic (5-3)
11. Brophy College Prep (4-4)
12. Mountain View (4-4)
13. Casteel (5-3)
14. Centennial (5-3)
15. Queen Creek (5-3)
16. Mesa (5-3)
17. American Leadership Academy (3-5)
18. Perry (4-4)
19. Corona del Sol (3-5)
20. Westwood (3-5)
21. Shadow Ridge (3-5)
22. Boulder Creek (3-5)
23. O'Connor (2-6)
24. Saguaro (2-6)
25. Mountain Ridge (1-7)