Arizona high school football: Chaparral announces 2025 schedule

Firebirds have 10 games scheduled including against AZ College Prep and Notre Dame Prep

Andy Villamarzo

Chaparral Firebirds junior wide receiver Plas Johnson (6) is brought down by the Pinnacle defense at Chaparral High School s football field in Scottsdale on Oct. 14, 2022.
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Chaparral Firebirds announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Firebirds will play 10 games, including two notable games against AZ College Prep and Notre Dame Prep.

Among other teams on the schedule are Apollo, Cactus Shadows, Canyon View, Deer Valley, Horizon, Saguaro and at home against Westpoint

Below is the Firebirds' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 CHAPARRAL FIREBIRDS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: vs. Westpoint

Sep. 5: at Saguaro

Sep. 12: vs. AZ College Prep

Sep. 19: vs. Canyon View

Sep. 26: at Apollo

Oct. 3: vs. Deer Valley

Oct. 10: at Notre Dame Prep

Oct. 17: at Desert Mountain

Oct. 24: vs. Cactus Shadows

Oct. 31: at Horizon

