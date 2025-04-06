Arizona high school football: Chaparral announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Chaparral Firebirds announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Firebirds will play 10 games, including two notable games against AZ College Prep and Notre Dame Prep.
Among other teams on the schedule are Apollo, Cactus Shadows, Canyon View, Deer Valley, Horizon, Saguaro and at home against Westpoint
Below is the Firebirds' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 CHAPARRAL FIREBIRDS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Westpoint
Sep. 5: at Saguaro
Sep. 12: vs. AZ College Prep
Sep. 19: vs. Canyon View
Sep. 26: at Apollo
Oct. 3: vs. Deer Valley
Oct. 10: at Notre Dame Prep
Oct. 17: at Desert Mountain
Oct. 24: vs. Cactus Shadows
Oct. 31: at Horizon
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi