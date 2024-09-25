Arizona high school football computer rankings (9/25/2024)
After Week 5 of the Arizona high school football season, High School on SI is launching its debut computer rankings for this season.
Chandler takes the No. 1 spot ahead of Brophy College Prep in the Class 6A computer rankings before Week 6. Chandler is coming off a 49-6 win and the Wolves take on No. 4 Highland on Friday.
Marana sits atop the Class 5A computer rankings with a 4-0 start. Notre Dame Prep sits at No. 2 aiming to take that top spot as the season rolls on.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Arizona football computer rankings, as of Sept. 24, 2024:
-- Brady Twombly