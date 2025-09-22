South Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: September 22, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 22, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of September 22, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Carvers Bay (5-0)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (5-0)
3. Ware Shoals (4-0)
4. Johnsonville (4-1)
5. Abbeville (3-1)
6. Latta (5-0)
7. Scott's Branch (3-1)
8. Dixie (2-1)
9. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (3-1)
10. Lake View (2-2)
11. Whitmire (2-2)
12. Baptist Hill (2-2)
13. Great Falls (2-3)
14. Lewisville (2-3)
15. Calhoun Falls Charter (2-2)
16. Lamar (2-3)
17. Johnson (2-3)
18. Hannah-Pamplico (1-3)
19. Lee Central (2-3)
20. Ridge Spring-Monetta (1-3)
21. Military Magnet Academy (1-3)
22. Cross (2-4)
23. Wagener-Salley (1-4)
24. Branchville (1-3)
25. Allendale-Fairfax (1-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. North Central (5-0)
2. Strom Thurmond (3-1)
3. Central (4-0)
4. Chesterfield (4-1)
5. Timberland (4-1)
6. Saluda (3-1)
7. Academic Magnet (4-1)
8. Batesburg-Leesville (3-1)
9. Woodland (3-1)
10. East Clarendon (4-1)
11. Fairfield Central (3-2)
12. Hampton County (3-2)
13. Eau Claire (4-1)
14. Columbia (3-2)
15. Philip Simmons (3-2)
16. Andrew Jackson (2-2)
17. Mid-Carolina (2-3)
18. Chesnee (3-2)
19. Liberty (4-1)
20. Cheraw (3-2)
21. Edisto (3-2)
22. Landrum (3-2)
23. Pelion (2-2)
24. Manning (2-2)
25. Clinton (2-3)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Woodruff (5-0)
2. Newberry (5-0)
3. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (3-2)
4. Swansea (5-0)
5. Loris (5-0)
6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (4-0)
7. Fox Creek (4-0)
8. Belton-Honea Path (5-0)
9. Waccamaw (3-1)
10. Marlboro County (4-1)
11. Christ Church Episcopal (3-1)
12. Powdersville (3-2)
13. North Charleston (4-1)
14. Hanahan (2-3)
15. Broome (2-3)
16. St. Joseph's Catholic (3-2)
17. Crescent (2-2)
18. Silver Bluff (2-3)
19. West-Oak (2-2)
20. Southside Christian (1-3)
21. Carolina Academy (2-2)
22. Dillon (2-2)
23. Keenan (2-3)
24. Aynor (2-3)
25. Pendleton (1-3)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. South Pointe (4-1)
2. North Augusta (5-0)
3. South Florence (4-1)
4. Seneca (5-0)
5. Camden (4-1)
6. Bishop England (4-0)
7. Bluffton (4-1)
8. Hilton Head (4-1)
9. Flora (4-1)
10. Gray Collegiate Academy (2-2)
11. Midland Valley (3-1)
12. Emerald (3-2)
13. Fountain Inn (3-2)
14. Daniel (3-1)
15. Hartsville (2-2)
16. Crestwood (3-2)
17. Wilson (3-1)
18. Lower Richland (3-2)
19. May River (3-1)
20. Blue Ridge (3-1)
21. Aiken (2-2)
22. South Aiken (2-3)
23. Wren (2-2)
24. Travelers Rest (2-2)
25. York (2-3)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Irmo (5-0)
2. Northwestern (4-1)
3. James Island (5-0)
4. Carolina Forest (3-1)
5. Catawba Ridge (4-0)
6. Dutch Fork (3-1)
7. Indian Land (4-0)
8. Summerville (3-1)
9. Lucy G. Beckham (3-1)
10. Stratford (4-1)
11. Sumter (4-1)
12. Berkeley (3-1)
13. White Knoll (3-1)
14. Greenwood (3-1)
15. T.L. Hanna (3-1)
16. Greenville (3-1)
17. Ridge View (2-2)
18. Fort Mill (4-1)
19. Dorman (2-1)
20. Clover (3-2)
21. Rock Hill (3-2)
22. Spartanburg (2-2)
23. Eastside (3-1)
24. Westwood (4-1)
25. Hillcrest (3-1)
