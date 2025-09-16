Arizona High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Arizona high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Arizona Top 25 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our Division I computer rankings, Basha.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Arizona high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
AIA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. St. David (4-0)
2. Superior (3-1)
3. Ray (3-1)
4. Valley Union (2-2)
5. Williams (2-2)
6. Cicero Prep Academy (2-2)
7. Mohave Accelerated (2-2)
8. El Capitan (0-1)
9. Mayer (1-2)
10. San Manuel (1-3)
AIA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Phoenix Christian (4-0)
2. Trivium Prep (4-0)
3. Veritas Prep (3-0)
4. Scottsdale Christian Academy (4-0)
5. Santa Cruz Valley (3-1)
6. Arizona Lutheran Academy (3-1)
7. Globe (3-1)
8. Chandler Prep (3-1)
9. St. Johns (3-1)
10. Willcox (3-1)
11. San Tan Charter (3-1)
12. Camp Verde (3-1)
13. Benson (3-1)
14. Bourgade Catholic (3-1)
15. Holbrook (3-1)
16. Chino Valley (3-1)
17. Parker (3-1)
18. Alchesay (3-1)
19. Highland Prep West (3-1)
20. San Carlos (2-1)
21. Desert Christian (3-1)
22. Tanque Verde (2-2)
23. Morenci (2-2)
24. Pinon (3-1)
25. Glendale Prep Academy (2-2)
AIA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Valley Christian (4-0)
2. Round Valley (4-0)
3. Gilbert Christian (4-0)
4. Benjamin Franklin (4-0)
5. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (4-0)
6. Payson (4-0)
7. Ganado (4-0)
8. Show Low (3-1)
9. American Leadership Academy - Ironwood (1-0)
10. Thatcher (3-1)
11. Sabino (2-2)
12. Odyssey Institute (3-1)
13. Seton Catholic (2-2)
14. Crismon (2-2)
15. Page (2-2)
16. American Leadership Academy - Mesa North (2-2)
17. Blue Ridge (2-2)
18. Coolidge (2-2)
19. Kingman (2-2)
20. River Valley (1-3)
21. Shadow Mountain (2-2)
22. Florence (1-3)
23. Chinle (2-2)
24. Dysart (1-3)
25. Safford (1-3)
AIA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Mohave (3-0)
2. Marcos de Niza (3-0)
3. Snowflake (3-0)
4. Deer Valley (3-0)
5. Thunderbird (4-0)
6. Cibola (2-0)
7. St. Mary's (3-0)
8. Combs (3-0)
9. Sierra Linda (3-0)
10. Estrella Foothills (3-0)
11. Arcadia (3-0)
12. Lake Havasu (2-1)
13. Youngker (3-0)
14. American Leadership Academy - West Foothills (2-1)
15. Paradise Honors (2-1)
16. Mesquite (2-1)
17. Prescott (2-1)
18. Eastmark (2-1)
19. La Joya Community High School (2-1)
20. Gila Ridge (2-1)
21. Sahuaro (2-1)
22. Douglas (2-1)
23. Tempe (2-1)
24. Lee Williams (2-1)
25. Cholla (2-1)
AIA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. Arizona College Prep (3-0)
2. Horizon (3-0)
3. Flowing Wells (3-0)
4. Desert Edge (3-0)
5. Mountain Pointe (3-0)
6. Desert View (3-0)
7. American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North (3-0)
8. Gilbert (3-0)
9. Sunnyslope (3-0)
10. Campo Verde (2-1)
11. Desert Mountain (2-1)
12. Marana (2-1)
13. Willow Canyon (2-1)
14. Buena (2-1)
15. Maricopa (2-1)
16. Cactus (2-1)
17. Nogales (2-1)
18. Verrado (2-1)
19. Mountain View (2-1)
20. Millennium (2-1)
21. Goldwater (2-1)
22. Canyon View (2-1)
23. Vista Grande (2-1)
24. Sunnyside (2-1)
25. Canyon del Oro (2-1)
AIA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Basha (3-0)
2. Pinnacle (3-0)
3. Higley (3-0)
4. Salpointe Catholic (3-0)
5. Queen Creek (3-0)
6. Chandler (2-0)
7. Brophy College Prep (2-1)
8. Hamilton (3-0)
9. Liberty (2-1)
10. Red Mountain (3-0)
11. Williams Field (2-1)
12. Mountain View (2-1)
13. Centennial (2-1)
14. Shadow Ridge (2-1)
15. Highland (1-2)
16. Corona del Sol (1-2)
17. Mesa (1-2)
18. Saguaro (1-2)
19. O'Connor (1-2)
20. Casteel (1-2)
21. Valley Vista (1-2)
22. Perry (1-2)
23. Desert Vista (1-2)
24. Westwood (1-2)
25. Cesar Chavez (1-2)