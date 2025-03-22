Arizona high school football: Desert Edge announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 2-time state champion Desert Edge Scorpions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Scorpions will play 10 games, including games against Cactus Shadows and Notre Dame Prep.
Among other teams on the schedule are Mountain Pointe at home and Canyon View on the road. The Scorpions will have a balanced schedule with five home and five away games for the 2025 season.
Below is the Scorpions 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 DESERT EDGE SCOPRIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug 28: Cactus Shadows
Sep 5: at Cienega
Sep 12: at Notre Dame Prep
Sep 19: at Ala Gilbert North
Sep 26: Mountain Pointe
Oct 3: at Canyon View
Oct 10: Verrado
Oct 17: Tolleson
Oct 24: at Raymond S. Kellis
Oct 31: Millenium
