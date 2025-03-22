High School

Arizona high school football: Desert Edge announces 2025 schedule

Scorpions have 10 games scheduled including against Cactus Shadows and Notre Dame Prep

Tyler Rourke

Desert Edge receiver Malakai Moala (11) celebrates a touchdown against Cactus during the 5A State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium on Dec. 6, 2024.
Desert Edge receiver Malakai Moala (11) celebrates a touchdown against Cactus during the 5A State Championship game at Mountain America Stadium on Dec. 6, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.

Recently, the  2-time state champion Desert Edge Scorpions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Scorpions will play 10 games, including games against Cactus Shadows and Notre Dame Prep.

Among other teams on the schedule are Mountain Pointe at home and Canyon View on the road. The Scorpions will have a balanced schedule with five home and five away games for the 2025 season.

Below is the Scorpions 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 DESERT EDGE SCOPRIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug 28: Cactus Shadows

Sep 5: at Cienega

Sep 12: at Notre Dame Prep

Sep 19: at Ala Gilbert North

Sep 26: Mountain Pointe

Oct 3: at Canyon View

Oct 10: Verrado

Oct 17: Tolleson

Oct 24: at Raymond S. Kellis

Oct 31: Millenium

