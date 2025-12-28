Arizona high school football final receiving leaders for 2025, vote for the best
The final snap has been taken. The final pass has been tossed. No more tackles. No more touchdowns. The final whistle has blown. High school football in Arizona has come to a close.
Now that the dust has settled, and before we head into 2026, High School On SI is looking at the top statistical leaders in particular states and listing the top performers from the 2025 campaign to put a bow on the fall for good.
The following stats were pulled from MaxPreps.com and are in order of the most yards (along with other notable stats). All players listed play the wide receiver position.
VOTE for which player you think had the best 2025 season at the bottom of the page.
AZ TOP 10 RECEIVING LEADERS
(Name, school, year)
(Total yards, yards per game, yards per reception, total catches, long, TDs, games played)
Roye Oliver III, Hamilton (Chandler), So.
1,839 yds, 153.2 yds/game, 19.99 yds/rec, 92 catches, 90 Lng, 29 TDs, 12 GP
Daryl Little, Thunderbird (Phoenix), So.
1,415 yds, 128.6 yds/game, 23.58 yds/rec, 60 catches, 82 Lng, 15 TDs, 11 GP
Talan Speir, BFHS (Queen Creek), Sr.
1,336 yds, 95.4 yds/game, 19.94 yds/rec, 67 catches, — Lng, 16 TDs, 14 GP
Anthony Cannon, St. Mary’s (Phoenix), Jr.
1,316 yds, 131.6 yds/game, 18.03 yds/rec, 73 catches, 77 Lng, 12 TDs, 10 GP
Joseph Watts-Diver, Valley Vista (Surprise), Sr.
1,270 yds, 127.0 yds/game, 18.14 yds/rec, 70 catches, 85 Lng, 9 TDs, 10 GP
Devin Fitzgerald, BCP (Phoenix), Sr.
1,230 yds, 102.5 yds/game, 15.00 yds/rec, 82 catches, 66 Lng, 15 TDs, 12 GP
Ian Slater, Arcadia (Phoenix), Sr.
1,158 yds, 82.7 yds/game, 17.28 yds/rec, 67 catches, 75 Lng, 12 TDs, 14 GP
Simeon Shaw, Holbrook, Sr.
1,088 yds, 108.8 yds/game, 21.76 yds/rec, 50 catches, 94 Lng, 12 TDs, 10 GP
Sean Roebuck, Marana (Tucson), Jr.
1,076 yds, 89.7 yds/game, 12.09 yds/rec, 89 catches, 52 Lng, 8 TDs, 12 GP
Santiago Navarrette, Glendale, Sr.
1,027 yds, 114.1 yds/game, 15.80 yds/rec, 65 catches, 70 Lng, 10 TDs, 9 GP
VOTING POLL
(Poll closes Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.)
2025 AZ STATE FINAL RESULTS
Open Division: Basha 34, Chandler 7 — Basha capped a spectacular season with a decisive championship victory over Chandler.
6A: Casteel 42, Centennial 27 — Casteel emerged as the dominant 6A program with a big postseason run and title game success.
5A: Desert Mountain 21, Canyon View 7 — A competitive matchup that saw Desert Mountain seize the crown.
4A: Mica Mountain 42, Arcadia 17 — Mica Mountain took control in the 4A final.
3A: Round Valley 13, Benjamin Franklin 10 — A tight and thrilling defensive battle.
2A: Scottsdale Christian 27, St. Johns 22 — Scottsdale Christian claimed a close-fought 2A title.
1A: Hayden 66, Bagdad 20 — Hayden dominated the 1A championship.
