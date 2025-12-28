Arizona high school football final rushing leaders for 2025 season, vote for the best
The final snap has been taken. The final pass has been tossed. No more tackles. No more touchdowns. The final whistle has blown. High school football in Arizona has come to a close.
Now that the dust has settled, and before we head into 2026, High School On SI is looking at the top statistical leaders in particular states and listing the top performers from the 2025 campaign to put a bow on the fall for good.
The following stats were pulled from MaxPreps.com and are in order of the most yards (along with other notable stats). All players are running backs unless listed otherwise.
VOTE for which player you think had the best 2025 season at the bottom of the page.
AZ TOP 10 RUSHING LEADERS
(Name, position [if necessary], school, year)
(Total yards, yards per game, yards per carry, TDs, games played)
Kenyon Rosenthal, West Foothills (Waddell), Jr.
2,106 yds, 150.4 yds/game, 7.31 avg/carry, 24 TDs, 6 GP
Chuck Van Dyke, Paradise Hills (Surprise), Jr.
2,082 yds, 189.3 yds/game, 7.25 avg/carry, 21 TDs, 11 GP
Dmari Bryant, Millennium (Goodyear), Jr.
2,042 yds, 185.6 yds/game, 9.24 avg/carry, 30 TDs, 11 GP
Ryan Jimenez, Arcadia (Phoenix), Sr.
1,872 yds, 133.7 yds/game, 6.54 avg/carry, 20 TDs, 14 GP
Benjamin Wolfley, ATH, Trivium Prep (Goodyear), Jr.
1,848 yds, 154.0 yds/game, 11.20 avg/carry, 21 TDs, 12 GP
Jaylee Abraham, Desert View (Tucson), So.
1,716 yds, 143.0 yds/game, 8.94 avg/carry, 33 TDs, 12 GP
Kylin Jackson, Bradshaw Mountain (Prescott Valley), Sr.
1,682 yds, 152.9 yds/game, 7.48 avg/carry, 19 TDs, 11 GP
Prentes Boxx III, Gila Ridge (Yuma), Sr.
1,648 yds, 126.8 yds/game, 6.92 avg/carry, 22 TDs, 13 GP
Keshawn Barkus, Westwood (Mesa), Jr.
1,648 yds, 149.8 yds/game, 6.78 avg/carry, 18 TDs, 11 GP
Julien Aragon, Morenci, Sr.
1,645 yds, 137.1 yds/game, 7.48 avg/carry, 18 TDs, 12 GP
VOTING POLL
(Poll closes Jan. 4 at 8 p.m.)
2025 AZ STATE FINAL RESULTS
Open Division: Basha 34, Chandler 7 — Basha capped a spectacular season with a decisive championship victory over Chandler.
6A: Casteel 42, Centennial 27 — Casteel emerged as the dominant 6A program with a big postseason run and title game success.
5A: Desert Mountain 21, Canyon View 7 — A competitive matchup that saw Desert Mountain seize the crown.
4A: Mica Mountain 42, Arcadia 17 — Mica Mountain took control in the 4A final.
3A: Round Valley 13, Benjamin Franklin 10 — A tight and thrilling defensive battle.
2A: Scottsdale Christian 27, St. Johns 22 — Scottsdale Christian claimed a close-fought 2A title.
1A: Hayden 66, Bagdad 20 — Hayden dominated the 1A championship.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: