Arizona high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Robin Erickson

The Page Sand Devils beat Kingman Bulldogs 34 to 22 on Friday night.
The 2025 Arizona high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 26, Shadow Mountain 13

Arizona Lutheran Academy 58, Chino Valley 6

Bagdad 1, El Capitan 0 (Forfeit)

Benson 34, Bisbee 0

Benjamin Franklin 49, Dysart 10

Bourgade Catholic 14, San Pasqual 7

Catalina 36, Santa Rita 6

Chandler Prep 57, Scottsdale Prep 26

Cicero Prep Academy 36, Red Rock 0

Crismon 34, River Valley 13

Desert Christian 28, American Leadership Academy - Anthem South 18

Desert Heights Prep 66, Ray 50

Fort Thomas 38, Baboquivari 0

Ganado 49, Many Farms 0

Gilbert Christian 52, Wickenburg 0

Glendale Prep Academy 49, Arete Prep 0

Globe 24, Alchesay 20

Hayden 55, Superior 6

Heritage Academy 63, NFL Yet Academy 8

Highland Prep West 20, Lincoln Prep 12

Holbrook 12, Winslow 0

Lordsburg 58, Duncan 16

Miami 28, Tombstone 7

Mogollon 64, Mohave Accelerated 26

Morenci 20, Safford 14

Odyssey Institute 25, Tonopah Valley 0

Page 34, Kingman 22

Payson 51, Fountain Hills 0

Phoenix Christian 47, Tanque Verde 7

Round Valley 45, Seton Catholic 21

Salome 46, Joseph City 6

San Carlos 42, St. John Paul II 8

San Manuel 54, Valley Lutheran 24

San Tan Charter 48, Apache Junction 7

Santa Cruz Valley 20, Coolidge 14

Show Low 28, Florence 0

St. David 58, Valley Union 0

St. Johns 63, Monument Valley 0

Thatcher 41, American Leadership Academy 29

Thunderbird 47, Westview 6

Trivium Prep 40, Cortez 6

Valley 20, Red Mesa 12

Valley Christian 18, Sabino 14

Willcox 49, Palo Verde 0

Williams 52, Mayer 0

Window Rock 40, Hopi 0

