Arizona High School Football Final Scores, Results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Arizona high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (AIA) - August 22, 2025
Arizona high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 26, Shadow Mountain 13
Arizona Lutheran Academy 58, Chino Valley 6
Bagdad 1, El Capitan 0 (Forfeit)
Benson 34, Bisbee 0
Benjamin Franklin 49, Dysart 10
Bourgade Catholic 14, San Pasqual 7
Catalina 36, Santa Rita 6
Chandler Prep 57, Scottsdale Prep 26
Cicero Prep Academy 36, Red Rock 0
Crismon 34, River Valley 13
Desert Christian 28, American Leadership Academy - Anthem South 18
Desert Heights Prep 66, Ray 50
Fort Thomas 38, Baboquivari 0
Ganado 49, Many Farms 0
Gilbert Christian 52, Wickenburg 0
Glendale Prep Academy 49, Arete Prep 0
Globe 24, Alchesay 20
Hayden 55, Superior 6
Heritage Academy 63, NFL Yet Academy 8
Highland Prep West 20, Lincoln Prep 12
Holbrook 12, Winslow 0
Lordsburg 58, Duncan 16
Miami 28, Tombstone 7
Mogollon 64, Mohave Accelerated 26
Morenci 20, Safford 14
Odyssey Institute 25, Tonopah Valley 0
Page 34, Kingman 22
Payson 51, Fountain Hills 0
Phoenix Christian 47, Tanque Verde 7
Round Valley 45, Seton Catholic 21
Salome 46, Joseph City 6
San Carlos 42, St. John Paul II 8
San Manuel 54, Valley Lutheran 24
San Tan Charter 48, Apache Junction 7
Santa Cruz Valley 20, Coolidge 14
Show Low 28, Florence 0
St. David 58, Valley Union 0
St. Johns 63, Monument Valley 0
Thatcher 41, American Leadership Academy 29
Thunderbird 47, Westview 6
Trivium Prep 40, Cortez 6
Valley 20, Red Mesa 12
Valley Christian 18, Sabino 14
Willcox 49, Palo Verde 0
Williams 52, Mayer 0
Window Rock 40, Hopi 0