Arizona high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025

Brophy running back looks for an opening against Hamilton during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025.
Brophy running back looks for an opening against Hamilton during a game at Hamilton High School in Chandler, on Sept. 19, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 14, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 42, Mountain View 0

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 34, Combs 14

Arcadia 50, St. Mary's 25

Arizona College Prep 35, Cactus Shadows 34

Benjamin Franklin 21, Show Low 0

Brophy College Prep 51, Casteel 42

Canyon View 51, Campo Verde 19

Coconino 31, Bradshaw Mountain 14

Desert Edge 46, Cienega 7

Desert Mountain 24, Cactus 14

Desert View 35, Mountain Pointe 28

Gila Ridge 42, Estrella Foothills 14

Higley 26, O'Connor 17

Horizon 40, Notre Dame Prep 29

Marcos de Niza 27, Paradise Honors 14

Mesa 27, Highland 24

Mica Mountain 35, Lake Havasu 0

Mohave 42, Northwest Christian 34

Mountain View 22, Centennial 14

Perry 43, Westwood 23

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 51, Florence 38

Queen Creek 23, Salpointe Catholic 8

Red Mountain 28, American Leadership Academy 21

Round Valley 42, Crismon 0

Scottsdale Christian Academy 14, San Tan Charter 7

Snowflake 35, Eastmark 0

St. Johns 13, Arizona Lutheran Academy 10

Tanque Verde 28, Veritas Prep 23

Valley Christian 40, Gilbert Christian 21

Willcox 26, Benson 6

Williams Field 39, Pinnacle 36

