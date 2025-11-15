Arizona high school football final scores, results — November 14, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 14, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 42, Mountain View 0
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 34, Combs 14
Arcadia 50, St. Mary's 25
Arizona College Prep 35, Cactus Shadows 34
Benjamin Franklin 21, Show Low 0
Brophy College Prep 51, Casteel 42
Canyon View 51, Campo Verde 19
Coconino 31, Bradshaw Mountain 14
Desert Edge 46, Cienega 7
Desert Mountain 24, Cactus 14
Desert View 35, Mountain Pointe 28
Gila Ridge 42, Estrella Foothills 14
Higley 26, O'Connor 17
Horizon 40, Notre Dame Prep 29
Marcos de Niza 27, Paradise Honors 14
Mesa 27, Highland 24
Mica Mountain 35, Lake Havasu 0
Mohave 42, Northwest Christian 34
Mountain View 22, Centennial 14
Perry 43, Westwood 23
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 51, Florence 38
Queen Creek 23, Salpointe Catholic 8
Red Mountain 28, American Leadership Academy 21
Round Valley 42, Crismon 0
Scottsdale Christian Academy 14, San Tan Charter 7
Snowflake 35, Eastmark 0
St. Johns 13, Arizona Lutheran Academy 10
Tanque Verde 28, Veritas Prep 23
Valley Christian 40, Gilbert Christian 21
Willcox 26, Benson 6
Williams Field 39, Pinnacle 36