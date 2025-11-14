Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, November 14, 2025
There are 32 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, November 14, including six games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked teams as No. 6 Brophy College Prep hosts Casteel, also No. 7 Pinnacle hosts Williams Field.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 14
With six games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into the playoffs.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 14, headlined by Williams Field vs Pinnacle.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 14, with the slate being highlighted by Mountain View vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are eight 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 14, with the game of the night being Lake Havasu vs Mica Mountain.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Gilbert Christian vs Valley Christian.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 14
There are four 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, November 14, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is Arizona Lutheran Academy vs St. Johns.
