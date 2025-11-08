Arizona high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 11 on Friday, November 7, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
American Leadership Academy 41, Casteel 21
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 40, Youngker 0
Arizona Lutheran Academy 38, Parker 8
Benjamin Franklin 27, Dysart 7
Benson 35, Phoenix Christian 21
Brophy College Prep 56, Williams Field 28
Cactus Shadows 56, Tucson High Magnet School 35
Campo Verde 24, Verrado 14
Centennial 31, Higley 13
Cesar Chavez 21, Valley Vista 6
Cienega 49, Sunnyslope 35
Coconino 29, Mesquite 22
Crismon 30, Blue Ridge 26
Desert Mountain 54, Gilbert 8
Eastmark 42, Desert Sunrise 14
Estrella Foothills 17, Sahuaro 14
Florence 14, Thatcher 6
Hamilton 55, Chandler 41
Hayden 48, Mogollon 38
Lake Havasu 35, Sierra Linda 0
Liberty 55, Boulder Creek 13
Mountain Pointe 47, Flowing Wells 26
Mountain View 27, Buena 8
Mountain View 41, Highland 34
Northwest Christian 52, Walden Grove 46
Notre Dame Prep 49, Maricopa 20
O'Connor 28, Mountain Ridge 7
Paradise Honors 31, Peoria 21
Payson 15, Gilbert Christian 25
Pinnacle 28, Salpointe Catholic 21
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 42, Page 14
Queen Creek 30, Red Mountain 22
Round Valley 41, Seton Catholic 14
Saguaro 56, Shadow Ridge 28
San Tan Charter 27, Pima 9
Scottsdale Christian Academy 55, Morenci 0
Show Low 21, River Valley 14
St. Johns 73, Chandler Prep 21
St. Mary's 29, Deer Valley 28
Tanque Verde 39, Camp Verde 15
Valley Christian 47, Sabino 18
Veritas Prep 35, Santa Cruz Valley 6
Westwood 41, Mesa 15
Willcox 55, Trivium Prep 6
Yuma Catholic 35, Millennium 28