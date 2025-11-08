High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from Week 11 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly

Hamilton Huskies run with the ball against the Basha Bears during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025.
Hamilton Huskies run with the ball against the Basha Bears during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 11 on Friday, November 7, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

American Leadership Academy 41, Casteel 21

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 40, Youngker 0

Arizona Lutheran Academy 38, Parker 8

Benjamin Franklin 27, Dysart 7

Benson 35, Phoenix Christian 21

Brophy College Prep 56, Williams Field 28

Cactus Shadows 56, Tucson High Magnet School 35

Campo Verde 24, Verrado 14

Centennial 31, Higley 13

Cesar Chavez 21, Valley Vista 6

Cienega 49, Sunnyslope 35

Coconino 29, Mesquite 22

Crismon 30, Blue Ridge 26

Desert Mountain 54, Gilbert 8

Eastmark 42, Desert Sunrise 14

Estrella Foothills 17, Sahuaro 14

Florence 14, Thatcher 6

Hamilton 55, Chandler 41

Hayden 48, Mogollon 38

Lake Havasu 35, Sierra Linda 0

Liberty 55, Boulder Creek 13

Mountain Pointe 47, Flowing Wells 26

Mountain View 27, Buena 8

Mountain View 41, Highland 34

Northwest Christian 52, Walden Grove 46

Notre Dame Prep 49, Maricopa 20

O'Connor 28, Mountain Ridge 7

Paradise Honors 31, Peoria 21

Payson 15, Gilbert Christian 25

Pinnacle 28, Salpointe Catholic 21

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 42, Page 14

Queen Creek 30, Red Mountain 22

Round Valley 41, Seton Catholic 14

Saguaro 56, Shadow Ridge 28

San Tan Charter 27, Pima 9

Scottsdale Christian Academy 55, Morenci 0

Show Low 21, River Valley 14

St. Johns 73, Chandler Prep 21

St. Mary's 29, Deer Valley 28

Tanque Verde 39, Camp Verde 15

Valley Christian 47, Sabino 18

Veritas Prep 35, Santa Cruz Valley 6

Westwood 41, Mesa 15

Willcox 55, Trivium Prep 6

Yuma Catholic 35, Millennium 28

