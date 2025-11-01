High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 10 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly

Liberty Lions vs Pinnacle Pioneers - Sep 26, 2025
Liberty Lions vs Pinnacle Pioneers - Sep 26, 2025 / Russell Wynte

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 10 on Friday, October 31, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - October 31, 2025

Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 23, Mountain Pointe 3

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 24, St. Mary's 14

Apollo 42, Willow Canyon 23

Arcadia 10, Snowflake 7

Arizona College Prep 27, Campo Verde 6

Bagdad 60, Valley Union 0

Basha 41, Mesa 33

Benjamin Franklin 35, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 14

Benson 49, Globe 6

Blue Ridge 44, Kingman 14

Buena 38, Ironwood Ridge 32

Casteel 27, Queen Creek 0

Chandler 28, Pinnacle 22

Chandler Prep 26, Alchesay 21

Chinle 34, Monument Valley 14

Cienega 41, Maricopa 19

Crismon 34, Seton Catholic 13

Desert Edge 66, Millennium 27

Desert Sunrise 42, Agua Fria 15

Desert Vista 61, Nogales 0

Dobson 42, Ironwood 14

Estrella Foothills 32, Buckeye 26

Ganado 25, San Carlos 0

Gila Ridge 45, Cibola 0

Gilbert Christian 53, Apache Junction 14

Hayden 61, Mohave Accelerated 12

Horizon 38, Chaparral 16

Kofa 20, Yuma 0

Lake Havasu 55, Somerton 0

Lee Williams 42, Mingus 6

Liberty 49, O'Connor 17

Marana 47, Vista Grande 0

Maryvale 43, Washington 0

Mesquite 31, Poston Butte 7

Mica Mountain 21, Sahuaro 0

Mogollon 72, Superior 30

Mohave 62, La Joya Community High School 0

Morenci 45, Tuba City 6

North Canyon 60, Alhambra 6

Notre Dame Prep 37, Desert Mountain 23

Parker 37, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy 14

Payson 35, Show Low 25

Peoria 58, Thunderbird 26

Perry 21, Salpointe Catholic 7

Pima 47, Holbrook 6

Rio Rico 10, Rincon/University 0

River Valley 46, Dysart 30

Round Valley 56, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 0

Sahuarita 49, Cholla 7

Santa Cruz Valley 66, Glendale Prep Academy 50

Shadow Mountain 28, Odyssey Institute 6

Shadow Ridge 59, Mountain Ridge 26

Sunnyslope 28, McClintock 7

Tanque Verde 43, Tonopah Valley 6

Thatcher 42, Coolidge 14

Trivium Prep 42, Mountainside 24

Valley Christian 49, Ironwood 20

Verrado 69, Kellis 18

Walden Grove 58, Amphitheater 6

Westwood 51, Valley Vista 32

Williams Field 21, Higley 10

Yuma Catholic 63, West Point 27

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/Arizona