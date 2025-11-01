Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season rolled into Week 10 on Friday, October 31, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Arizona High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (OHSAA) - October 31, 2025
Arizona high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North 23, Mountain Pointe 3
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 24, St. Mary's 14
Apollo 42, Willow Canyon 23
Arcadia 10, Snowflake 7
Arizona College Prep 27, Campo Verde 6
Bagdad 60, Valley Union 0
Basha 41, Mesa 33
Benjamin Franklin 35, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 14
Benson 49, Globe 6
Blue Ridge 44, Kingman 14
Buena 38, Ironwood Ridge 32
Casteel 27, Queen Creek 0
Chandler 28, Pinnacle 22
Chandler Prep 26, Alchesay 21
Chinle 34, Monument Valley 14
Cienega 41, Maricopa 19
Crismon 34, Seton Catholic 13
Desert Edge 66, Millennium 27
Desert Sunrise 42, Agua Fria 15
Desert Vista 61, Nogales 0
Dobson 42, Ironwood 14
Estrella Foothills 32, Buckeye 26
Ganado 25, San Carlos 0
Gila Ridge 45, Cibola 0
Gilbert Christian 53, Apache Junction 14
Hayden 61, Mohave Accelerated 12
Horizon 38, Chaparral 16
Kofa 20, Yuma 0
Lake Havasu 55, Somerton 0
Lee Williams 42, Mingus 6
Liberty 49, O'Connor 17
Marana 47, Vista Grande 0
Maryvale 43, Washington 0
Mesquite 31, Poston Butte 7
Mica Mountain 21, Sahuaro 0
Mogollon 72, Superior 30
Mohave 62, La Joya Community High School 0
Morenci 45, Tuba City 6
North Canyon 60, Alhambra 6
Notre Dame Prep 37, Desert Mountain 23
Parker 37, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy 14
Payson 35, Show Low 25
Peoria 58, Thunderbird 26
Perry 21, Salpointe Catholic 7
Pima 47, Holbrook 6
Rio Rico 10, Rincon/University 0
River Valley 46, Dysart 30
Round Valley 56, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 0
Sahuarita 49, Cholla 7
Santa Cruz Valley 66, Glendale Prep Academy 50
Shadow Mountain 28, Odyssey Institute 6
Shadow Ridge 59, Mountain Ridge 26
Sunnyslope 28, McClintock 7
Tanque Verde 43, Tonopah Valley 6
Thatcher 42, Coolidge 14
Trivium Prep 42, Mountainside 24
Valley Christian 49, Ironwood 20
Verrado 69, Kellis 18
Walden Grove 58, Amphitheater 6
Westwood 51, Valley Vista 32
Williams Field 21, Higley 10
Yuma Catholic 63, West Point 27