High School

Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Arizona high school football

Brady Twombly

Basha edge rusher Dante Bruley (10) celebrates a sack with teammate Anitoni Tahi (91) and Eli Cramer-Cronin (44) during a game against Orange Lutheran (CA) at Basha High School in Chandler, on Sept. 5, 2025.
Basha edge rusher Dante Bruley (10) celebrates a sack with teammate Anitoni Tahi (91) and Eli Cramer-Cronin (44) during a game against Orange Lutheran (CA) at Basha High School in Chandler, on Sept. 5, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Arizona High School Football season has rolled into week 3 on Friday, September 5, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.

Agua Fria 6, Youngker 45

Alhambra 0, Fairfax 61

American Leadership Academy 3, Florence 20

American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 6, Gilbert Christian 35

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 10, Snowflake 30

Amphitheater 0, Flowing Wells 56

Anna 18, Highland 76

Apache Junction 12, Chinle 14

Apollo 7, Horizon 56

Apple Valley 0, Corona del Sol 31

Arcadia 31, Camelback 28

Arete Prep 20, Odyssey Institute 35

Arizona College Prep 19, Desert Mountain 15

Bagdad 32, Mogollon 12

Basha 30, Lutheran/Orange 24

Benjamin Franklin 27, Thatcher 12

Benson 61, Tombstone 14

Bisbee 0, Douglas 25

Blue Ridge 24, Valley Christian 38

Boulder Creek 34, Queen Creek 21

Bradshaw Mountain 54, Independence 8

Brophy College Prep 44, Regis Jesuit 18

Buena 52, Skyline 20

Cactus 28, Millennium 27

Calexico 48, Somerton 0

Campo Verde 36, Ironwood Ridge 6

Canyon del Oro 7, Mica Mountain 37

Canyon View 29, Marana 42

Carl Hayden Community 0, Tempe 38

Casa Grande 56, North 13

Casteel 13, Liberty 31

Catalina 24, NFL Yet Academy 0

Catalina Foothills 45, North Canyon 6

Cathedral 24, Chandler 23

Centennial 56, Valley Vista 6

Chandler Prep 34, Glendale Prep Academy 21

Chaparral 10, Saguaro 23

Chinle 14, Apache Junction 12

Chino Valley 60, Desert Star 14

Cholla 26, Maryvale 18

Cienega 0, Desert Edge 26

Clark 6, Shadow Ridge 43

Combs 52, Rincon/University 0

Corona del Sol 31, Apple Valley 0

Coronado 13, Higley 32

Crismon 27, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 28

Deer Valley 38, Goldwater 34

Desert Christian 64, Santa Rita 0

Desert Edge 26, Cienega 0

Desert Mountain 15, Arizona College Prep 19

Desert Ridge 12, Westwood 43

Desert Star 14, Chino Valley 60

Desert Sunrise 40, Sahuarita 38

Desert View 45, Sahuaro 7

Desert Vista 35, Mountain Pointe 55

Dobson 12, Willow Canyon 13

Douglas 25, Bisbee 0

Dysart 24, Sabino 38

Empire 7, Maricopa 35

Estrella Foothills 27, Mingus 6

Fairfax 61, Alhambra 0

Flagstaff 20, Paradise Honors 56

Florence 20, American Leadership Academy 3

Flowing Wells 56, Amphitheater 0

Fort Thomas 24, Salome 66

Ganado 13, Tuba City 12

Gilbert Christian 35, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 6

Glendale Prep Academy 21, Chandler Prep 34

Globe 49, San Carlos 20

Goldwater 34, Deer Valley 38

Hamilton 62, O'Connor 14

Highland 76, Anna 18

Highland Prep West 32, St. John Paul II 38

Higley 32, Coronado 13

Holbrook 24, Monument Valley 6

Holtville 38, Yuma Catholic 30

Horizon 56, Apollo 7

Independence 8, Bradshaw Mountain 54

Ironwood 40, Sunrise Mountain 54

Ironwood Ridge 6, Campo Verde 36

Kellis 21, Peoria 40

Kingman 8, Lee Williams 53

Lake Havasu 21, Mohave 27

Lee Williams 53, Kingman 8

Liberty 31, Casteel 13

Lincoln Prep 30, Mountainside 37

Marana 42, Canyon View 29

Marcos de Niza 42, Mesquite 19

Maricopa 35, Empire 7

Maryvale 18, Cholla 26

Mesa 7, Mountain View 46

Mesquite 19, Marcos de Niza 42

Miami 0, Trivium Prep 35

Mica Mountain 37, Canyon del Oro 7

Millennium 27, Cactus 28

Mingus 6, Estrella Foothills 27

Mogollon 12, Bagdad 32

Mohave 27, Lake Havasu 21

Monument Valley 6, Holbrook 24

Morenci 14, Willcox 23

Mountain Pointe 55, Desert Vista 35

Mountain Ridge 0, Pinnacle 54

Mountain View 46, Mesa 7

Mountainside 37, Lincoln Prep 30

NFL Yet Academy 0, Catalina 24

Nogales 38, Rio Rico 18

North 13, Casa Grande 56

North Canyon 6, Catalina Foothills 45

Northwest Christian 31, Poston Butte 13

Notre Dame Prep 28, Sunnyslope 29

O'Connor 14, Hamilton 62

Odyssey Institute 35, Arete Prep 20

Page 0, Show Low 39

Palo Verde 0, Tanque Verde 69

Palo Verde Valley 38, Yuma 12

Paradise Honors 56, Flagstaff 20

Paradise Valley 18, Tolleson 40

Parker 52, Wickenburg 6

Payson 46, San Tan Foothills 0

Peoria 40, Kellis 21

Pima 0, Round Valley 36

Pinnacle 54, Mountain Ridge 0

Pinon 56, Window Rock 8

Poston Butte 13, Northwest Christian 31

Prescott 35, Thunderbird 38

Pueblo 12, Sunnyside 40

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 28, Crismon 27

Ray 60, Valley Lutheran 0

Regis Jesuit 18, Brophy College Prep 44

Rincon/University 0, Combs 52

Rio Rico 18, Nogales 38

River Valley 40, Shadow Mountain 14

Round Valley 36, Pima 0

Sabino 38, Dysart 24

Safford 8, Seton Catholic 36

Saguaro 23, Chaparral 10

Sahuarita 38, Desert Sunrise 40

Sahuaro 7, Desert View 45

Salome 66, Fort Thomas 24

Salpointe Catholic 30, Tucson High Magnet School 17

San Carlos 20, Globe 49

San Manuel 6, St. David 63

San Tan Foothills 0, Payson 46

Santa Cruz Valley 0, St. Johns 49

Santa Rita 0, Desert Christian 64

Seton Catholic 36, Safford 8

Shadow Mountain 14, River Valley 40

Shadow Ridge 43, Clark 6

Show Low 39, Page 0

Skyline 20, Buena 52

Snowflake 30, American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 10

Somerton 0, Calexico 48

St. David 63, San Manuel 6

St. John Paul II 38, Highland Prep West 32

St. Johns 49, Santa Cruz Valley 0

Sunnyside 40, Pueblo 12

Sunnyslope 29, Notre Dame Prep 28

Sunrise Mountain 54, Ironwood 40

Tanque Verde 69, Palo Verde 0

Tempe 38, Carl Hayden Community 0

Thatcher 12, Benjamin Franklin 27

Thunderbird 38, Prescott 35

Tolleson 40, Paradise Valley 18

Tombstone 14, Benson 61

Trivium Prep 35, Miami 0

Tuba City 12, Ganado 13

Tucson High Magnet School 17, Salpointe Catholic 30

Valley Christian 38, Blue Ridge 24

Valley Lutheran 0, Ray 60

Valley Vista 6, Centennial 56

Westwood 43, Desert Ridge 12

Wickenburg 6, Parker 52

Willcox 23, Morenci 14

Willow Canyon 13, Dobson 12

Window Rock 8, Pinon 56

Yuma 12, Palo Verde Valley 38

Yuma Catholic 30, Holtville 38

Youngker 45, Agua Fria 6

Published
