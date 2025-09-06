Arizona high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Arizona High School Football season has rolled into week 3 on Friday, September 5, 2025, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the weekend.
Agua Fria 6, Youngker 45
Alhambra 0, Fairfax 61
American Leadership Academy 3, Florence 20
American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 6, Gilbert Christian 35
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 10, Snowflake 30
Amphitheater 0, Flowing Wells 56
Anna 18, Highland 76
Apache Junction 12, Chinle 14
Apollo 7, Horizon 56
Apple Valley 0, Corona del Sol 31
Arcadia 31, Camelback 28
Arete Prep 20, Odyssey Institute 35
Arizona College Prep 19, Desert Mountain 15
Bagdad 32, Mogollon 12
Basha 30, Lutheran/Orange 24
Benjamin Franklin 27, Thatcher 12
Benson 61, Tombstone 14
Bisbee 0, Douglas 25
Blue Ridge 24, Valley Christian 38
Boulder Creek 34, Queen Creek 21
Bradshaw Mountain 54, Independence 8
Brophy College Prep 44, Regis Jesuit 18
Buena 52, Skyline 20
Cactus 28, Millennium 27
Calexico 48, Somerton 0
Campo Verde 36, Ironwood Ridge 6
Canyon del Oro 7, Mica Mountain 37
Canyon View 29, Marana 42
Carl Hayden Community 0, Tempe 38
Casa Grande 56, North 13
Casteel 13, Liberty 31
Catalina 24, NFL Yet Academy 0
Catalina Foothills 45, North Canyon 6
Cathedral 24, Chandler 23
Centennial 56, Valley Vista 6
Chandler Prep 34, Glendale Prep Academy 21
Chaparral 10, Saguaro 23
Chinle 14, Apache Junction 12
Chino Valley 60, Desert Star 14
Cholla 26, Maryvale 18
Cienega 0, Desert Edge 26
Clark 6, Shadow Ridge 43
Combs 52, Rincon/University 0
Corona del Sol 31, Apple Valley 0
Coronado 13, Higley 32
Corner Canyon 45, Liberty 14
Crismon 27, Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 28
Deer Valley 38, Goldwater 34
Desert Christian 64, Santa Rita 0
Desert Edge 26, Cienega 0
Desert Mountain 15, Arizona College Prep 19
Desert Ridge 12, Westwood 43
Desert Star 14, Chino Valley 60
Desert Sunrise 40, Sahuarita 38
Desert View 45, Sahuaro 7
Desert Vista 35, Mountain Pointe 55
Dobson 12, Willow Canyon 13
Douglas 25, Bisbee 0
Dysart 24, Sabino 38
Empire 7, Maricopa 35
Estrella Foothills 27, Mingus 6
Fairfax 61, Alhambra 0
Flagstaff 20, Paradise Honors 56
Florence 20, American Leadership Academy 3
Flowing Wells 56, Amphitheater 0
Fort Thomas 24, Salome 66
Ganado 13, Tuba City 12
Gilbert Christian 35, American Leadership Academy - Mesa North 6
Glendale Prep Academy 21, Chandler Prep 34
Globe 49, San Carlos 20
Goldwater 34, Deer Valley 38
Hamilton 62, O'Connor 14
Highland 76, Anna 18
Highland Prep West 32, St. John Paul II 38
Higley 32, Coronado 13
Holbrook 24, Monument Valley 6
Holtville 38, Yuma Catholic 30
Horizon 56, Apollo 7
Independence 8, Bradshaw Mountain 54
Ironwood 40, Sunrise Mountain 54
Ironwood Ridge 6, Campo Verde 36
Kellis 21, Peoria 40
Kingman 8, Lee Williams 53
Lake Havasu 21, Mohave 27
Lee Williams 53, Kingman 8
Liberty 31, Casteel 13
Lincoln Prep 30, Mountainside 37
Lutheran/Orange 24, Basha 30
Marana 42, Canyon View 29
Marcos de Niza 42, Mesquite 19
Maricopa 35, Empire 7
Maryvale 18, Cholla 26
Mesa 7, Mountain View 46
Mesquite 19, Marcos de Niza 42
Miami 0, Trivium Prep 35
Mica Mountain 37, Canyon del Oro 7
Millennium 27, Cactus 28
Mingus 6, Estrella Foothills 27
Mogollon 12, Bagdad 32
Mohave 27, Lake Havasu 21
Monument Valley 6, Holbrook 24
Morenci 14, Willcox 23
Mountain Pointe 55, Desert Vista 35
Mountain Ridge 0, Pinnacle 54
Mountain View 46, Mesa 7
Mountainside 37, Lincoln Prep 30
NFL Yet Academy 0, Catalina 24
Nogales 38, Rio Rico 18
North 13, Casa Grande 56
North Canyon 6, Catalina Foothills 45
Northwest Christian 31, Poston Butte 13
Notre Dame Prep 28, Sunnyslope 29
O'Connor 14, Hamilton 62
Odyssey Institute 35, Arete Prep 20
Page 0, Show Low 39
Palo Verde 0, Tanque Verde 69
Palo Verde Valley 38, Yuma 12
Paradise Honors 56, Flagstaff 20
Paradise Valley 18, Tolleson 40
Parker 52, Wickenburg 6
Payson 46, San Tan Foothills 0
Peoria 40, Kellis 21
Pima 0, Round Valley 36
Pinnacle 54, Mountain Ridge 0
Pinon 56, Window Rock 8
Poston Butte 13, Northwest Christian 31
Prescott 35, Thunderbird 38
Pueblo 12, Sunnyside 40
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy 28, Crismon 27
Ray 60, Valley Lutheran 0
Regis Jesuit 18, Brophy College Prep 44
Rincon/University 0, Combs 52
Rio Rico 18, Nogales 38
River Valley 40, Shadow Mountain 14
Round Valley 36, Pima 0
Sabino 38, Dysart 24
Safford 8, Seton Catholic 36
Saguaro 23, Chaparral 10
Sahuarita 38, Desert Sunrise 40
Sahuaro 7, Desert View 45
Salome 66, Fort Thomas 24
Salpointe Catholic 30, Tucson High Magnet School 17
San Carlos 20, Globe 49
San Manuel 6, St. David 63
San Tan Foothills 0, Payson 46
Santa Cruz Valley 0, St. Johns 49
Santa Rita 0, Desert Christian 64
Seton Catholic 36, Safford 8
Shadow Mountain 14, River Valley 40
Shadow Ridge 43, Clark 6
Show Low 39, Page 0
Skyline 20, Buena 52
Snowflake 30, American Leadership Academy - West Foothills 10
Somerton 0, Calexico 48
St. David 63, San Manuel 6
St. John Paul II 38, Highland Prep West 32
St. Johns 49, Santa Cruz Valley 0
Sunnyside 40, Pueblo 12
Sunnyslope 29, Notre Dame Prep 28
Sunrise Mountain 54, Ironwood 40
Tanque Verde 69, Palo Verde 0
Tempe 38, Carl Hayden Community 0
Thatcher 12, Benjamin Franklin 27
Thunderbird 38, Prescott 35
Tolleson 40, Paradise Valley 18
Tombstone 14, Benson 61
Trivium Prep 35, Miami 0
Tuba City 12, Ganado 13
Tucson High Magnet School 17, Salpointe Catholic 30
Valley Christian 38, Blue Ridge 24
Valley Lutheran 0, Ray 60
Valley Vista 6, Centennial 56
Westwood 43, Desert Ridge 12
Wickenburg 6, Parker 52
Willcox 23, Morenci 14
Willow Canyon 13, Dobson 12
Window Rock 8, Pinon 56
Yuma 12, Palo Verde Valley 38
Yuma Catholic 30, Holtville 38
Youngker 45, Agua Fria 6