New York High School Girls Basketball 2026 NYSPHSAA State Championship Brackets - March 11
The 2026 New York high school girls basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.
The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.
All six NYSPHSAA classifications will play their state championship games March 20-22 at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
New York High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 11
2026 New York NYSPHSAA Class A Girls Basketball Championships
(select to view full bracket details)
3/11 - Honeoye Falls-Lima vs. Norwich
3/11 - Lake Shore vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy
3/11 - Highland vs. Tappan Zee
3/11 - Plainedge vs. Shoreham-Wading River
2026 New York NYSPHSAA Class AA Girls Basketball Championships
3/13 - North Tonawanda vs. Webster Schroeder
3/15 - Cornwall Central vs. Horseheads
3/13 - Oswego vs. Bethlehem Central
3/13 - Nyack vs. TBD
2026 New York NYSPHSAA Class AAA Girls Basketball Championships
3/11 - Baldwin vs. Walt Whitman
3/11 - Newburgh Free Academy vs. Albertus Magnus
2026 New York NYSPHSAA Class B Girls Basketball Championships
3/11 - Carle Place vs. Chenango Forks
3/11 - Southwestern vs. Waterloo
3/11 - O'Neill vs. Yonkers Montessori Academy
3/11 - Cold Spring Harbor vs. Babylon
2026 New York NYSPHSAA Class C Girls Basketball Championships
3/11 - SS Seward vs. Greenwich
3/11 - Moriah vs. Lisbon Central
2026 New York NYSPHSAA Class D Girls Basketball Championships
3/11 - Schroon Lake vs. Saratoga Central Catholic
3/11 - Chateaugay vs. La Fargeville
More Coverage from High School On SI
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.