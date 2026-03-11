New York High School Girls Basketball 2026 NYSPHSAA State Championship Brackets - March 11

The 2026 New York high school girls basketball state championships begin this week, and High School On SI has brackets for all six classifications.

The brackets will be updated with scores and matchups throughout the week.

All six NYSPHSAA classifications will play their state championship games March 20-22 at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

New York High School Girls Basketball 2026 State Championship Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - March 11

2026 New York NYSPHSAA Class A Girls Basketball Championships

3/11 - Honeoye Falls-Lima vs. Norwich

3/11 - Lake Shore vs. Our Lady of Mercy Academy

3/11 - Highland vs. Tappan Zee

3/11 - Plainedge vs. Shoreham-Wading River

3/13 - North Tonawanda vs. Webster Schroeder

3/15 - Cornwall Central vs. Horseheads

3/13 - Oswego vs. Bethlehem Central

3/13 - Nyack vs. TBD

3/11 - Baldwin vs. Walt Whitman

3/11 - Newburgh Free Academy vs. Albertus Magnus

3/11 - Carle Place vs. Chenango Forks

3/11 - Southwestern vs. Waterloo

3/11 - O'Neill vs. Yonkers Montessori Academy

3/11 - Cold Spring Harbor vs. Babylon

3/11 - SS Seward vs. Greenwich

3/11 - Moriah vs. Lisbon Central

3/11 - Schroon Lake vs. Saratoga Central Catholic

3/11 - Chateaugay vs. La Fargeville

