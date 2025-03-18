High School

Arizona high school football: Flowing Wells announces 2025 schedule

Caballeros have 10 games scheduled including against Amphi and Mountain View

Andy Villamarzo

Flowing Wells' Lloyd Love (8) and his teammates take the field to play Millennium during the first round of the AIA State Football Playoffs at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz. on Nov. 2, 2018. Z6i2633
Flowing Wells' Lloyd Love (8) and his teammates take the field to play Millennium during the first round of the AIA State Football Playoffs at Millennium High School in Goodyear, Ariz. on Nov. 2, 2018. Z6i2633 / Patrick Breen/The Republic

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Flowing Wells Caballeros announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Caballeros will play 10 games, including games against Amphi and Mountain View.

Among other teams on the schedule are Gilbert, Desert Pines (Nevada), Mountain View, Salpointe and at home against Queen Creek at the end of the season.

Below is the Caballeros' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 FLOWING WELLS CABALLEROS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: vs. Douglas

Sep. 5: at Amphi

Sep. 12: at North

Sep. 19: vs. Maricopa

Sep. 26: vs. Carl Hayden

Oct. 3: at Nogales

Oct. 10: at Mountain View

Oct. 17: vs. Cienega

Oct. 24: vs. Sunnyside

Oct. 31: at Desert View

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Arizona