High School

Arizona high school football: Red Mountain announces 2025 schedule

Mountain Lions have 10 games scheduled including against Brophy College Prep and Desert Ridge

Andy Villamarzo

Red Mountain Mountain Lions celebrates after Red Mountain Mountain Lions Andrew Bonham (2) intercepts a pass to the end zone in the second half of the Red Mountain High School vs. Queen Creek High School 6A semifinals game Friday, November 22, 2019 at Westbrook High School in Mesa. (Nicole Neri/The Republic) Cent02 783ix503j525eov8frw Original
Red Mountain Mountain Lions celebrates after Red Mountain Mountain Lions Andrew Bonham (2) intercepts a pass to the end zone in the second half of the Red Mountain High School vs. Queen Creek High School 6A semifinals game Friday, November 22, 2019 at Westbrook High School in Mesa. (Nicole Neri/The Republic) Cent02 783ix503j525eov8frw Original / Nicole Neri, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Paradise Honors Panthers announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Mountain Lions will play 10 games, including games against Brophy College Prep and Desert Ridge.

Among other teams on the schedule are Gilbert, Desert Pines (Nevada), Mountain View, Salpointe and at home against Queen Creek at the end of the season.

Below is the Mountain Lions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 RED MOUNTAIN MOUNTAIN LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Desert Pines

Sep. 5: vs. Ala Queen Creek

Sep. 12: at Sandra Day O'Connor

Sep. 19: vs. Salpointe

Sep. 26: at Brophy College Prep

Oct. 10: vs. Desert Ridge

Oct. 17: at Mountain View

Oct. 24: vs. Gilbert

Oct. 30: at Highland

Nov. 7: vs. Queen Creek

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Arizona