Portland Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 20, 2026
There are 33 games scheduled across the Portland metro area on Friday, February 20. You can follow every game live on our Portland Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Portland High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 20, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Oregon's top-ranked teams, with Lake Oswego vs. Oregon City and Summit taking on Mountain View in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Tigard vs. West Linn – 5:30 PM
Scappoose vs. Astoria – 5:30 PM
Crescent Valley vs. Silverton – 5:30 PM
Central vs. Corvallis – 5:30 PM
St. Helens vs. Seaside – 5:30 PM
McKay vs. Woodburn – 5:30 PM
Lebanon vs. West Albany – 5:30 PM
South Albany vs. Dallas – 5:30 PM
Jefferson vs. McDaniel – 6:00 PM
David Douglas vs. Nelson – 6:00 PM
Lincoln vs. Benson Tech – 6:00 PM
Franklin vs. Roosevelt – 6:00 PM
Barlow vs. Central Catholic – 6:00 PM
Sandy vs. Clackamas – 6:00 PM
Summit vs. Mountain View – 6:30 PM
Gladstone vs. The Dalles – 6:30 PM
Gresham vs. Reynolds – 6:30 PM
Westview vs. Jesuit – 7:00 PM
Cascade vs. North Marion – 7:00 PM
Redmond vs. Bend – 7:00 PM
Newport vs. Sweet Home – 7:00 PM
Ida B. Wells vs. Cleveland – 7:00 PM
Stayton vs. Philomath – 7:00 PM
Hood River Valley vs. Centennial – 7:15 PM
Liberty vs. Century – 7:15 PM
McMinnville vs. Glencoe – 7:15 PM
Wilsonville vs. Milwaukie – 7:15 PM
Sherwood vs. Newberg – 7:15 PM
Mountainside vs. Aloha – 7:15 PM
Putnam vs. Canby – 7:30 PM
Oregon City vs. Lake Oswego – 7:30 PM
West Salem vs. McNary – 7:45 PM
North Salem vs. South Salem – 7:45 PM
