Arizona High School Football Schedule & Scores (AIA) — Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 105 games scheduled across Arizona on Friday, October 3, including seven games featuring statewide top 10 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Arizona high school football scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are both games featuring top-ranked teams as No. 1 Basha is traveling to Westwood as well as Buena hosting No. 4 Mountain View.
Arizona High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Arizona high school football moves into Week 6.
AIA Division 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 13 6A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 3, 2025 being headlined by No. 1 Basha vs Westwood.
AIA Division 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 20 5A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 3, 2025 with the slate being highlighted by Desert Edge vs Canyon View.
AIA Division 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 27 4A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 3, 2025 highlighted by Estrella Foothills vs Youngker.
AIA Division 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 11 3A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is Gilbert Christian vs Benjamin Franklin.
AIA Division 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 26 2A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 3, 2025. The slate is being highlighted by Mountainside vs Phoenix Christian.
AIA Division 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 11 1A high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, El Capitan vs California School for the Deaf-Riverside, starts at 3:15 PM.
