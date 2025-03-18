High School

Arizona high school football: Westwood announces 2025 schedule

Warriors have 10 games scheduled including against Desert Vista and Salpointe Catholic

Andy Villamarzo

October 6, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz; USA; Westwood quarterback Giordan Hanks (9) scrambles against Trevor Browne during a game at Trevor Browne High School. High School Football Trevor Browne Football Westwood At Trevor Browne
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Grand Canyon State and High School On SI Arizona will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Westwood Warriors announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Warriors will play 10 games, including games against Desert Vista and Salpointe Catholic.

Among other teams on the schedule are Basha, Burbank, Desert Ridge, McClintock, Mesa and on the road against Shadow Ridge.

Below is the Warriors' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 WESTWOOD WARRIORS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29: at Burbank

Sep. 5: vs. Desert Ridge

Sep. 12: at Shadow Ridge

Sep. 19: vs. McClintock

Sep. 26: vs. Desert Vista

Oct. 3: vs. Basha

Oct. 17: vs. Perry

Oct. 24: at Salpointe Catholic

Oct. 31: at Valley Vista

Nov. 6: at Mesa

