Delton Kaufmann of Arizona's Mountain View Is Chasing Third State Wrestling Title and a Future in the UFC
Mountain View senior Delton Kaufmann has the rare shot at a third consecutive state wrestling championship in Arizona, where he’ll be the favorite in the 190 pound weight class.
From the Octagon to the Mat
Only elite wrestlers pull off such accomplishments, but Kaufmann is beyond elite and beyond rare; he’s one of a kind. Currently ranked No. 30 nationally at 190 by High School On SI, Kaufmann has been winning titles around the world since he was a young boy. The only difference is that most of these titles were achieved as a mixed martial arts fighter. By age 12, he became the Arizona USA wrestling triple crown champion and a three-time kid Pan American Champion, before capturing the International Mixed Marshall Arts Federation World Cadet Championship in Rome, Italy.
A Chance Encounter Sparks a Career
It wasn’t a few years later before Kaufmann would pick up wrestling formally, as the way it’s coached and competed at the high school level and college level. Kaufmann would have a chance run-in with Mountain View wrestling coach Corey Anderson at a tournament in Las Vegas while still in junior high. It was then that Anderson knew he’d met a once in a lifetime athlete.
“Delton is the greatest competitor I’ve ever coached,” Anderson said. “He’s literally been training since he was a toddler, and he’s succeeded in everything he’s done.”
His nickname ‘RealThaiphoon’ makes every bit of sense.
Ultimate Fighting Champion?
The more Kaufmann trained and competed in Jiu-Jitsu, the higher he climbed. “I just kept winning and I loved everything about it,” Kaufmann says. Besides Italy, World titles would come in Bulgaria and Abu Dhabi. It was just over a week ago that Kaufmann
Immediate goals are continuing to win fights for the Legacy Fighting Alliance, where he is a contracted and paid MMA fighter. He won his first professional fight with LFA just over a week ago. Afterward he made his goals clear, when he mentioned that he would continue running through the LFA until hears from Dana White.
“My ultimate goal is fighting in the octagon and becoming a UFC champion,” Kaufmann said a few days afterward.
“I’ve been training since I was two years old and there’s nothing more I love than competition and perfecting my craft. I’m obsessed with it. I started watching UFC fights with my dad when I was young, and then got into Jiu Jitsu.”
Balancing MMA and High School Glory
Kaufmann is eligible to fight MMA professionally and paid by LFA by making sure everything was cleared with the AIA through Toro athletic director Joe Goodman.
“We knew Delton would be fine when he signed with LFA because the AIA confirmed MMA as a different sport. But Joe made sure everything was in writing and cleared.”
Family of Champions
Kaufmann’s father Justin was a big influence growing up and remains extremely supportive.
“Delton truly is the ultimate competitor, he feels like he can accomplish anything he wants,” the elder Kauffman says. “He’s been a great influence on his younger sister Annabelle.”
Annabelle won a state wrestling title as a freshman last year for Mountain View. “Another great kid,” Anderson says.
Although the Kaufmann’s wrestled in junior high in Gilbert, father Justin had gained a trust with coach Coleman, as did Delton and Annabelle. “We love how they run things in Mountain View’s program,” the elder Kaufmann added.
Coach Coleman met the Kaufmann’s at a Las Vegas tournament just before the COVID-19 era. It just so happened that Delton didn’t have a coach with him. The Kaufmann’s found Coleman, asked if he would help out, and it was then a strong bond was formed.
Unstoppable on the Mat
Delton has made such an impact on our program in so many ways,” Coleman admits. “Most kids coming in as freshman don’t have a belief of doing too much on a state level, but he’s always had the belief, and placed state runner-up in 2022. After his first state title in 2023, Kaufmann dominated last season with a 52-0 record, including a championship defeat over nationally ranked Adyn Bostick in the 190 pound weight class.
While he continues making his way up the LFA scene, there won’t be many betting against the ‘Thaiphoon’ capturing a third straight wrestling championship in early ‘26.