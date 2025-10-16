2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings, Preseason Update No. 3 - Oct. 16, 2025
We have reached the time of the year that gives us Super 32. The country’s most difficult high school wrestling tournament. The number of ranked wrestlers per weight is out of this world. Many of the cream of the crop guys will be in Greensboro, North Carolina this weekend (Oct. 18-19) along with many more from deep in the ratings.
Rankings Reflect Super 32 Weights
As we stated in the last ranking’s update, we are placing the wrestlers at their Super 32 weights. There were not as many wrestlers coming down in weight as we typically recall there being. But regardless, we do updates frequently enough and move people around, so if or when anybody goes up in weight, we’ll make the adjustments.
Super 32 Features Two Days of 'Ridiculous' Matchups
For now, let’s just enjoy Super 32 for the grand spectacle that it is. It’s the two most fun days for dudes in the rankings game like me. We get to geek out at all the continuous and ridiculous matchups that will start popping up in the later rounds on Saturday but will basically be all you get on Sunday.
The quarterfinals are slated for Sunday morning at 8 a.m. There will be upsets both days, but Saturday’s upsets may be revealing the next breakout as it happens live. Sunday will tell the final tale, but with upwards of 20 ranked wrestlers in many weight classes, whoever makes it through to the podium would have slayed some serious studs.
Paul Kenny Has Moved From 126 to 120
There are two notable things to point out after going over the final seeds and then perusing the entries. New Jersey’s Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy) was seeded second at 126 pounds on the final seeds but has since seemingly dropped to 120. When you search for him in the entries, Kenny is now listed as 120 pounds.
That is a bit surprising because the junior was hanging tough at 126, being ranked third with multiple one-point losses to Georgia’s No. 2 Antonio Mills (Athens Christian). Kenny did finish the high school season and wrestled most of it at 120 pounds a year ago. But after the season he was as high as 135 pounds at the NFS Duals, hit 132 (60 kilograms) a few times (Journeymen World Classic and the U.S. Open), but spent most of the time at 126 pounds (57 kilos).
Kenny was 126 pounds when he faced Mills at the U20 World Team Trials, Fargo, and last weekend’s Who’s No. 1 Showcase. Perhaps that was enough to push Kenny to try the waters at 120 pounds where he has a positive history with the top players on the board.
Kenny, who we slotted second at 120, defeated No. 4 Dom Munaretto (St. Charles East, Illinois) at the U20 World Team Trials, 12-10. A PowerAde final with Pennsylvania’s No. 1 Landun Sidun (Norwin) ended with a 7-6 loss for Kenny. Going back to Fargo from 2024 reveals a 4-3 win for Kenny over No. 3 Rocklin Zinkin (Gilroy, California). That’s an older match, but when sizing up the competitors, a somewhat recent head-to-head at a major event is a factor in separating the two.
Of course, it’s also possible that Kenny was going to be at 120 pounds and decided the cut would be too much and made a change via email once the entries locked. The seeds have not been updated, but it was stated that no changes would be made to them until weigh-ins are over. If Kenny is back at 126, he would be No. 3 behind Mills and No. 1 Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, Ohio).
Waylon Cressell Will Not Compete on the High School Levis This Season
We were informed in the early stages of compiling our first draft of this year’s rankings that Indiana’s Waylon Cressell (Warren Central) was foregoing his senior season on the mats to get a leg up on his impending enrollment at the University of Northern Iowa by moving nearby and training at the UNI facility.
Cressell is enrolled at Janesville High School in Iowa but will not compete. Cressell will be at Super 32, though, so since we do frequent updates, we have added Cressell into the rankings for this edition and the post-Super 32 update. After that, we will remove the senior if his plans for the year have not changed.
We did our best to get everyone in the right weight class for Super 32. We may have missed some, and there are always changes at the scale. With the information available at press time, we did our due diligence to get these dialed in.
Jax Forrest Is Rumored to Be Moving to 138
One more ranking note, non-Super 32. Bishop McCort’s Jax Forrest would be No. 1 at whatever weight he wrestles. We’ve been hearing rumors that Forrest may migrate up to 138 pounds (139 in Pennsylvania) from his recent home at 132 (133). The Crushers have a logjam around the middle weights, so it would seem to be the best for McCort to have Forrest at 132 pounds.
Weight Shifts Create Opportunities for Others
That leaves Sam Herring at 138 pounds and with Bo Bassett’s move to 150 (152 in PA), 144 pounds (145) opens up for Owen McMullen, a very talented senior, who was squeezed out of the lineup last year. McMullen makes his debut in our rankings with this update based on an Elite 8 Duals win, 7-0, over Florida’s Armand Williams (South Dade), who is an honorable mention entry at 150 pounds. McMullen also holds a win on his resume over No. 8 at 150, Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, Pennsylvania) at the North East Regional Freestyle Tournament.
It would be a shame if McMullen was displaced from the lineup yet again, now that he seems to be finding a comfortable weight. McMullen has been a team player throughout his time at McCort, wrestling at 144/150 pounds as a freshman, then handling the 172-pound slot for the Crushers as a sophomore. While going over the Super 32 entries we learned that Jerin Coles has joined the program and is entered at 150 for Super 32. Perhaps he and McMullen will battle for the 144-pound spot.
The Nation's Top Ranked Wrestlers Heading Into Super 32
- 106: Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) FR
- 113: Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
- 120: Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
- 126: Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
- 132: Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 138: Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
- 144: Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
- 150: Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
- 157: Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
- 165: Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
- 175: Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
- 190: Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
- 215: Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
- 285: Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Jackson Butler is ranked 18th at 150 pounds and seems the logical choice to slide up to 157, which would be 160 in Pennsylvania. So, that’s another avenue Coles could pursue to gain a spot in the lineup. And of course, no one is unseating No. 1 Melvin Miller at 165 (172 PA).
If Forrest goes to 138, that pushes Herring up and takes one of Coles/McMullen out of the lineup. Coach Wilhelm Bassett will be maximizing that McCort lineup to its full potential as this could be their best shot ever to claim the No. 1 spot, not just in Pennsylvania, but in the country. It’ll be interesting to see how they navigate this quandary.
It’s likely one of the reasons Bassett and Forrest didn’t choose to skip their final season and train at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado as some high-profile high school guys with nothing left to prove have done recently. One of the others is Bassett’s pursuit to become the first four-time Super 32 Champion, although he could still have participated at Super 32 if he was at the OTC.
2025-26 Boys High School Wrestling National Rankings, Preseason Update No. 3 - Oct. 16, 2025
106-Pounds
1-Ariah Mills (Athens Christian, GA) FR
2-Turner Ross (Edmond North, OK) JR
3-Keegan Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
4-MJ Rundell (Oak Park River Forest, IL) JR
5-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) JR
6-Jax Vang (Buchanan, CA) SO
7-Tyler Sweet (Clovis North, CA) SO
8-Kooper Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) FR
9-Shiloh Joyce (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
10-Hudson Chittum (Cleveland, TN) SO
11-Niko Odiotti (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
12-Eli Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
13-Arav Pandey (Trinity, PA) FR
14-Thales Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
15-Cohen Reer (Milan Edison, OH) FR
16-Luke Loren (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
17-Connor Maddox (Westfield, IN) SO
18-Lincoln Valdez (Pomona, CO) SO
19-Miro Parr-Coffin (Gonzaga Prep, WA) FR
20-Wyatt Dannegger (Francis Howell North, MO) JR
21-Thomas Blewett (Middletown North, NJ) SO
22-Jack Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
23-Diego Robertty (IA) FR
24-Michael Bernabe (Clovis, CA) FR
25-Cruz Gannon (Dowling Catholic, IA) SO
26-Jonas Lusker (Southern Regional, NJ) FR
27-Max Quarry (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) FR
28-Colton Wyller (Marmion Academy, IL) JR
29-Evan Cies (Malvern Prep, PA) FR
30-Will Cruz (Paulsboro, NJ) JR
HM:
Dylan Nieuwenhuis (Plainwell, MI) SO
Lucas Layne (Lake Highland Prep, FL) FR
Will Webb (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SO
Noah Watkins (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SO
Brody Compau (Rockford, MI) FR
Jon Tutku (Massapequa, NY) FR
Brennen Veverka (PA) FR
Shaefer Hoffman (Downingtown West, PA) SO
Abe Heysinger (Dubuque Hempstead, IA) SO
Ian Maize (Waco, Wayland, IA) SO
Nathan Schuman (Honesdale, PA) SO
Daniel Romero (Greeley Central, CO) SR
Branden Eisenhour (Montoursville, PA) SO
113-Pounds
1-Samuel Sanchez (Esperanza, CA) SO
2-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SR
3-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) JR
4-Justin Farnsworth (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
5-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SR
6-Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-Killian Coluccio (Lacey Township, NJ) JR
8-Sean Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SO
9-Chase Karenbauer (Grove City, PA) SO
10-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
11-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
12-Braiden Lotier (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
13-Kaleb Pratt (Barrington, IL) JR
14-Jarreau Walker (Streetsboro, OH) JR
15-Loc Webber (Dublin Coffman, OH) SO
16-Lincoln Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
17-Anthony Garza (Clovis, CA) JR
18-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
19-Noel Verduzco (Lowell, IN) SO
20-Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) JR
21-Tee Mills (Athen Christian, GA) SR
22-Camden Rugg (Union Grove, WI) JR
23-Brayden Wenrich (Northampton, PA) SO
24-Cody Clarke (Buford, GA) FR
25-Cruzer Dominguez (Creighton Prep, NE) SO
26-Jackson Shipley (Dripping Spring, TX) SR
27-Analu Woode (Nanakuli, HI) SO
28-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SR
29-Cason Craft (Sallisaw, OK) SO
30-Thiago Silva (Buchanan, CA) FR
HM:
Cade Collins (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
Oliver Pulliam (Allen, TX) FR
Brock Humphrey (Linsly School, WV) SO
Bo Gibbs (Columbia, OH) SO
Traevon Ducking (Brownsburg, IN) SO
Tanner Tran (Father Ryan, TN) SR
Layne Martin (Rockford, MI) JR
Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) JR
Max Murillo (Esperanza, CA) JR
Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) JR
120-Pounds
1-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) JR
2-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) JR
3-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SR
4-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SR
5-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) JR
6-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain, PA) JR
7-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SR
8-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SR
9-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) JR
10-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) JR
11-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
12-Tommy Wurster (Dublin, OH) SO
13-Johnathon McGinty (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
14-Sam Wolford (North Lebanon, PA) SR
15-Jovanni Tovar (Miami Southridge, FL) SO
16-Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) JR
17-Case Bell (Brownsburg, IN) SO
18-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SR
19-Willmont Kai (Whitehall, PA) SR
20-Dominick Morrison (Hatboro Horsham, PA) JR
21-Cale Vandermark (Ankeny Centennial, IA) SR
22-Titan Friederichs (Watertown, MN) SR
23-Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY) SR
24-Cooper Merli (New York Military Academy, NY) SR
25-David Hill (Oak Grove, AL) JR
26-Julian Ríos (Phillips Academy, MA) SR
27-Mateo Gallegos (DuBois, PA) SO
28-Corey Brown (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
29-Izayiah Chavez (Allen, TX) SO
30-JoJo Burke (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SO
HM:
Drake VomBaur (Severance, CO) JR
Kavin Muyleart (Cedar Cliff, PA) JR
Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SR
Nathan Reynolds (St. John Bosco, CA) FR
Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy, ND) SR
Zack Samano (Chino, CA) JR
Carter Chunko (Saucon Valley, PA) JR
Jorge Rios (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
Aiden Jalajel (Coweta, OK) SO
Oliver Lester (Olentangy Liberty, OH) SO
Chazz Robinson (Homewood-Flossmoor, IL) JR
Roman Lutrell (Cleveland, NM) SR
Nathan Lyttle (Harmony, FL) SR
Laz Soto (Southwest Miami, FL) JR
Derion Williams (Trinity, OH) JR
126-Pounds
1-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Antonio Mills (Athens Christian, GA) SR
3-Freddy Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
4-Ignacio Villasenor (Stillwater, OK) JR
5-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SR
6-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
7-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
8-Siraj Sidhu (Clovis North, CA) SR
9-Justyce Zuniga (Gilroy, CA) SR
10-Lander Bosh (Layton, UT) SR
11-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SR
12-Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge, PA) SR
13-Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SR
14-Shamus Regan (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
15-Sean Willcox (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
16-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SR
17-Miklo Hernandez (Pipestone Area, MN) SO
18-Tommy Marchetti (Delbarton, NJ) SO
19-Will Detar (Trinity, PA) SR
20-Paul Ruiz (Buchanan, CA) SO
21-Stephen Myers (Parkersburg, WV) JR
22-Maximus Hay (Brown Deer, WI) SR
23-Zaiyahn Ornelas (Creighton Prep, NE) SR
24-Nico DeSalvo (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
25-Isaac Novod (Belmont Hill, MA) SR
26-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SR
27-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) JR
28-Van Smith (Mustang, OK) JR
29-Elijah Collick (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
30-Czar Quintanilla (University, WA) SR
HM:
Jaxon Lane (McCallie School, TN) SO
Bradley Wagner (Mifflinburg Area, PA) JR
Logan Stewart (Reynolds, PA) JR
Jordan Manyette (Trinity, PA) JR
Martez Sheard (Aquinas, WI) SO
Lukas Foster (Joliet Catholic, IL) JR
Owen Marshall (Tahoma, WA) JR
Dominic Brown (Center Grove, IN) SR
Tye Johnson (Cape Fear, NC) JR
Braiden Weaver (Altoona, PA) SR
Frank Leanza (Manheim Township, PA) FR
CJ Caines (Hanover, PA) SO
Christian Ramirez (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SO
Max Dinges (Penns Valley, PA) SO
Eli Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
132-Pounds
1-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SR
3-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SR
4-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SR
5-Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SR
6-Dale Corbin (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
7-Antonio Rodríguez (Los Gatos, CA) SR
8-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
9-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) JR
10-Nicholas Sorrow (Hudson Area, MI) SR
11-Vincenzo Anello (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
12-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
13-Nathan Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
14-Liston Seibert (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
15-Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SR
16-Raymond Rivera (Clovis, CA) SR
17-Vince Jasinski (Fox Lake (Grant), IL) SR
18-Sammy Spaulding (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
19-Ashten Haley (Cobleskill-Richmondville, NY) JR
20-Yandel Morales (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
21-DJ Clarke (Buford, GA) SR
22-Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SR
23-Thunder Lewis (Clovis, CA) SR
24-Anthony DiAndrea (Watchung Hills, NJ) SR
25-Christopher Noto (Honeoye Falls-Lima, NY) SR
26-Konner Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
27-Wyatt Lees (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
28-Garrison Weisner (Oregon Clay, OH) SR
29-Alex Denkins (Perrysburg, OH) SR
30-Blaze Van Gundy (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
HM:
Trey Beissel (Hastings, MN) SR
Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) JR
Brady Collins (East Troy, WI) SR
Evan Sanati (Brentsville District, VA) SR
Lorenzo Gallegos (Volcan Vista, NM) SR
Ozias Gray (Acadiana, LA) SR
Nicholas Salamone (Easton, PA) SR
Reef Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
Hayden Andrus (Bermudian Springs, PA) SR
Angel Cejudo, Jr. (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
Gage Bjerga (Staples Motley, MN) SO
Cole Speer (Brecksville, OH) SO
Marcus Heck (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
Riker Ohearon (Carbon, UT) SO
138-Pounds
1-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
2-Tyler DeKraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
3-Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SR
4-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SR
5-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
6-Derek Barrows (Pomona, CO) SR
7-Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) JR
8-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) JR
9-Kai Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
10-Tyler Conroy (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
11-Braylon Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) JR
12-Zachary Stewart (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
13-Valentine Popadiuc (St. Pius X, NM) JR
14-Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SR
15-Justin Beauvais (Mountain View, AZ) SR
16-Vinnie Gutierrez (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
17-Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
18-John Stewart (Scottsboro, AL) SR
19-Kiernan Meink (Millard South) SR
20-Jovani Solis (South Dade, FL) SO
21-Blake Bartos (Buckeye, OH) SR
22-Gino Schinina (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
23-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
24-Chase Hansen (Lower Cape May, NJ) SR
25-Curtis “Zion” Borge (Bixby, OK) SR
26-Lincoln Sledzianowski (St. John Neumann, FL) JR
27-Mason Rohr (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
28-Angel Serrano (Pomona, CO) SR
29-Brian Little III (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
30-Matthew Orbeta (Poway, CA) JR
HM:
Landen Davis (Eddyville, IA) JR
Chris Lalonde (Roosevelt, CO) SR
Bodie Abbey (Hartland, MI) SR
Evan Stanley (Lowell, IN) JR
Cody Trevino (Bettendorf, IA) SR
Max Gonzalez (East Troy, WI) JR
Nathan Braun (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
Cayden Rios (Allen, TX) SO
Julio Aguirre (Stillwater, OK) SR
Austin Ellis (Davis, UT) JR
Brock Johnson (Paola, KS) SR
Tylin Thrine (New Castle, IN) SR
Joaquin Chacon (Valiant Prep, AZ) SO
Jake Austin (Charlotte, FL) SO
Deacon Morgan (Rochester Adams, MI) JR
Hunter Berger (Saint Louis School, HI) SR
Landyn Shaffer (Deposit/Hancock, NY) JR
144-Pounds
1-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SR
2-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
3-Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) JR
4-Jake Miller (Broken Arrow, OK) SR
5-Haakon Peterson (Dodgeville, WI) SR
6-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
7-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SR
8-Israel Borge (Bixby, OK) JR
9-Michael Romero (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
10-Robert Duffy (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
11-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) JR
12-Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SR
13-Matt O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
14-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SR
15-Hunter Stevens (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
16-Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
17-Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) JR
18-Ivan Arias (Buchanan, CA) SR
19-Brady Hand (Christiansburg, VA) SR
20-Drake Hooiman (SLAM! Academy, NV) SR
21-Gage Lohr (Watertown, SD) JR
22-Peyton Hornsby (Center Grove, IN) JR
23-Jeffrey Huyvaert (New Prairie, IN) SR
24-Matthew McDermott (Smithtown East, NY) SO
25-Christian Jelle (Grand Rapids, MN) SR
26-Miller Sipes (Staley, MO) SR
27-Roman Stewart (Liberty, MO) JR
28-Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) JR
29-Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SO
30-Gideon “3G” Gonzalez (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
HM:
Weston Borgers (Blair Academy, NJ) SO
Kane Shawger (St. Xavier, OH) JR
Ames-Michael Hoevker (Granite Hills, CA) SR
Calvin Rathjen (Ankeny, IA) SO
Carson Neubert (Luxemburg-Casco, WI) JR
Josh Requena (Camarillo, CA) SR
Trey Wagner (Northampton, PA) SR
Jack Campbell (Nazareth, PA) SR
Samson McKissick-Staley (Pittsford, NY) SR
George Dennis (Harrison County, KY) SR
Ray Fitzgerald (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Aiden Kunes (Central Mountain, PA) JR
Owen McMullen (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
Collier Hartman (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR
150-Pounds
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
2-Sonny Amato (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) JR
3-Rocco Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
4-Davis Parrow (Farmington, MN) SR
5-Charlie DeSena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
6-Noah Bull (Layton, UT) SR
7-Justis Jesuroga (Southeast Polk, IA) SR
8-Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
9-Joseph Joyce (Ponaganset, RI) SR
10-Tommy Gibbs (Brownsburg, IN) SR
12-Grayson Eggum (Stillwater, MN) SO
13-Mason Petersen (Columbus, NE) SR
14-Jet Brown (Odessa, MO) JR
15-Bentley Sly (Stuart Cramer, NC) SR
16-Mac Crosson (Indianola, IA) JR
17-Travis Cardenas (Chandler, AZ) JR
18-Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
19-Jason Dube (Spire Academy, OH) SO
20-Jackson Bradley (Cowan, IN) SR
21-Ashton Hobson (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
22-Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SR
23-James Tildsley (Shawsheen, MA) SR
24-Brooklyn Pickett (Mt. St. Joseph, MD) SO
25-Colin Rutlin (Christian Brothers College, MO) JR
26-Jackson Weller (Delran, NJ) JR
27-Daniel Blanke (Barrington, IL) JR
28-Dominic Way (Parkersburg, WV) JR
29-Xavier Chavez (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
30-Parker Reynolds (Brownsburg, IN) SR
HM:
Declan O’Byrne (Malvern Prep, PA) JR
Armand Williams (South Dade, FL) JR
Michael Lopez (Ponderosa, CO) SR
Nathan Gugelman II (American Falls, ID) SR
Jerin Coles (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
Hudson Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
Chance Ruble (Seckman, MO) JR
Legend Ellis (Coweta, OK) JR
Isaiah Gallegos (Jefferson, CO) SR
Blake Fox (Osage, IA) JR
157-Pounds
1-Camryn Howard (Bellport, NY) SO
2-Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SR
3-Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
4-Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SR
5-Matthew Staples (New Prairie, IN) SO
6-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SR
7-Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
8-Gabriel Logan (Delbarton, NJ) JR
9-Declan Koch (Neenah, WI) SR
10-Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
11-Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SR
12-Lorenzo Alston (Uwharrie Charter Academy, NC) SR
13-Justin Wardlow (Lockport Township, IL) SR
14-Justus Heeg (Providence Catholic, IL) SO
15-Joseph Schinder (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
16-Cooper Rowe (Mound-Westonka, MN) SR
17-Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SR
18-Bryston Scoles (Kewaskum, WI) JR
19-Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) SR
20-Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
21-Michael Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
22-Rex Bryson (Centralia, NE) SR
23-Tre Haines (Arlington, WA) SR
24-Brock Weaver (Camden County, GA) SR
25-Bradley Williams (Spain Park, AL) SR
26-Harrison Murdock (Christian Heritage, GA) SO
27-Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SR
28-Brian Chamberlain (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
29-Nathaniel Replogle (Central York, PA) SO
30-Billy Tyler (Brentsville District, VA) SR
HM:
Jacob Morris (South Anchorage, AK) JR
Gary High (Cleveland, TN) SO
Colby Houle (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) JR
Samuel Almedina (Mid Valley, PA) SO
Gus Cardinal (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
Koray Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
Asher Bacon (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
Drake Morrison (Malad, ID) JR
Kawayran Vazquez (Jesuit, FL) JR
Dallas Korponic (Hartland, MI) SR
Boden White (Denver, IA) SR
Gavin Regis (Layton, UT) SR
Tommy Holguin (Ann Sobrato, CA) SR
Thomas Belding (La Grande, OR) SR
Zack Aquila (Brecksville, OH) JR
Cole Albert (Hill School, PA) SR
Luke Scholz (Cranford, NJ) SR
Eli Esguerra (Dublin Coffman, OH) JR
165-Pounds
1-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
2-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SR
3-Lucas Boe (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
4-Maximus Dhabolt (Ankeny Centennial, IA) JR
5-Kross Cassidy (Fairfax, VA) SR
6-Nadav Nafshi (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
7-JayDen Williams (Roseville, MI) SR
8-Maximus Fortier (University, WV) JR
9-Kalob Ybarra (Pomona, CO) SR
10-Tucker Roybal (Union, UT) SR
11-Travis Grace (Gilroy, CA) SR
12-Wyatt Lewis (Clovis, CA) JR
13-David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SR
14-Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) JR
15-Liam Crook (Kaukauna, WI) SR
16-Josh Piparo (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
17-Jaelen Culp (Indian Land, SC) SR
18-Alias Raby (Anderson, CA) SR
19-Titus Norman (Baylor School, TN) SR
20-Zane Gerlach (South Anchorage, AK) JR
21-McKaden Speece (Wilson West Lawn, PA) SR
22-Kyler Walters (Shakopee, MN) SR
23-Bruno Cassioppi (Hononegah, IL) JR
24-Barry Norman (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
25-Ryan Meier (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
26-Cole Dunham (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SR
27-Arment Waltenbaugh (Hill School, PA) SR
28-Kaleo Garcia (Gilroy, CA) SR
29-Mason Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
30-Thomas Schechterly (West Scranton, PA) SO
HM:
Mason Horwat (Derry Area, PA) SR
Jack Chamberlain (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Steel Meyers (Allen, TX) JR
Don Beaufait (Dundee, MI) SR
Luke Hamiti (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
Luke Hayden (Hickman, MO) JR
Joey Monticello (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) JR
Kalias Nazaro (Mater Lakes Academy, FL) SR
Brody Kehler (University, WV) SO
James Curoso (Clovis, CA) SO
Jacob Perez (Monache, CA) SR
Shane Wagner (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
Jon Smith (Oxford Area, PA) JR
Evan Schibi (Gilbert/Torr, CT) SR
175-Pounds
1-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SR
2-Salah Tsarni (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Nicholas Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
4-Waylon Cressell (Janesville, IA) SR
5-Kyle Scott (Tyrone, PA) SR
6-Isai Fernandez (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
7-Slava Shahbazyan (Birmingham, CA) SR
8-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SR
9-Gage Wentzel (Montoursville, PA) SR
10-Jayden O’Farrill (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
11-Mason Ontiveros (John H Pitman, CA) SR
12-Xavier Smith (Fishers, IN) SR
13-Eli Leonard (Mt. Horeb, WI) SR
14-Brody Kelly (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
15-Mario Carini (Poway, CA) JR
16-Brennan Warwick (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
17-Jackson Barron (Shakopee, MN) SR
18-Brayden Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
19-Jake Robie (Christiansburg, VA) SR
20-Blake Hostetter (Oxford Area, PA) JR
21-Jackson Angelo (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
22-Max Wirnsberger (Warrior Run, PA) SR
23-Chris Dennis (Central Bucks West, PA) SR
24-AJ Corp (West Chester, PA) JR
25-Noah Tucker (Bullis School, MD) JR
26-Santino Rodriguez (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
27-Colin Wooldridge (La Salle, OH) SR
28-Anthony Verdi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) SR
29-Ryder Schulte (Liberty, AZ) SO
30-Jaxon Miller (Carlile, IA) SR
HM:
Isaak Chavez (Mullen, TX) SR
Carter Fielden (Garrett, IN) SR
Wyatt Hanssen (Wasatch, UT) JR
Miguel Rojas (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Ethan Secoy (Columbus, GA) SR
Chase Hetrick (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
Tate Sailer (Mandan, ND) SO
Tomm Heiser (Evansville, WI) SO
Jack Harty (Northern Guilford, NC) JR
190-Pounds
1-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
2-Lucas Ricketts (Union County, KY) SR
3-Jimmy Mastny (Marian Central Catholic, IL) JR
4-Jonathan Rocha (Clovis North, CA) SR
5-Tanner Hodgins (Howell, NJ) JR
6-Carl “CJ” Betz (Delbarton, NJ) SR
7-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SR
8-Michael White (Lawrence North, IN) SR
9-Devin Downes (Plainedge, NY) SR
10-Ladd Holman (Juab, UT) JR
11-Lincoln Jipp (Bettendorf, IA) SR
12-Jaxon Penovich (Mt. Prospect, IL) SR
13-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SR
14-Sutton Kenning (St. Cloud Tech, MN) SR
15-Luke Fugazzotto (Northwestern Lehigh, PA) SR
16-Kaleb Jackson (Greens Farms Academy, CT) SR
17-Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
18-Alexander Reyes (Holmdel, NJ) SR
19-Brayden Zuercher (Nazareth, PA) SR
20-Mario Hutcherson (Kiski Area, PA) SO
21-Riley Johnson (Omaha Skutt, NE) SR
22-Everett Joyce (Maize, KS) JR
23-Carter Temple (Kearney, MO) JR
24-Trey Craig (Christian Brothers College, MO) SR
25-Xander Dossett (Ola, GA) SR
26-Carter Vannest (John H. Pitman, CA) SR
27-Peter Snyder (Stephen Decatur, MD) SR
28-Cooper Reves (Salina-Central, KS) SR
29-Deacon Moran (Ft. Zumwalt North, MO) SR
30-Delton Kaufmann (Mountain View, AZ) SR
HM:
Elijah Hawes (Layton, UT) SR
Nevin Mattessich (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
Sam Howard (Boonville, IN) JR
William Ward (Moorhead, MN) SR
JT Smith (Creighton Prep, NE) JR
Eli Knight (Bridgeport, WV) JR
Caige Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) JR
CJ Pensiero (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
Raymond Shaw (George Jenkins, FL) SR
Kyle Gallo (Zephyrhills Christian, FL) JR
Brady Brown (Derry Area, PA) JR
215-Pounds
1-Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon, PA) SR
2-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SR
3-Aiden Cooley (Allen, TX) SR
4-Josh Hoffer (Washington, IL) SR
5-Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) JR
6-Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
7-Dante DeLuca (Don Bosco Prep, NJ) SR
8-Jason Singer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
9-Cash Colbert (Paul VI, VA) SR
10-Daniel Moylan (Poway, CA) JR
11-Ronan An (North Cobb, GA) JR
12-Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) SR
13-Peter Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
14-Wes Burford (Oakdale, CA) SR
15-Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
16-Cooper Roscosky (Kiski Area, PA) SR
17-Roman Thompson (Pittsburg Central Catholic, PA) JR
18-Aiden Peterson (St. Edward, OH) SR
19-Evan Perez (Windsor, CO) SR
20-Danny Zmorowski (Lake Catholic, OH) JR
21-Carter Brown (Lafayette (Wildwood), MO) JR
22-Satoshi Davis (SLAM! Academy, NV) SO
23-Ceasar Salas (Crown Point, IN) SO
24-Mason Koehler (Glenwood, IA) SR
25-Joseph Favia (Marmion Academy, IL) SR
26-Bruno Pallone (Hardin, MT) SO
27-Xander Horak (Massillon Perry, OH) SO
28-Kade Splinter (WI) FR
29-Kendahl Hoare (DuBois, PA) SO
30-Carter Green (Douglass, KS) JR
HM:
Noah Mathis (Lansing, KS) JR
Adan Castillo (Clovis, CA) JR
Jeremiah Chavis (Hernando, FL) SO
Zach Caldwell (St. Francis, NY) SR
Dominic Darch (Attica/Batavia, NY) FR
Houston Rettig (Eagleville, TN) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SR
Cael Dunn (Avery County, NC) SR
Tyler Palumbo (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
Cael Mielnik (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
Daniel Hoke (Graham, OH) JR
Eaghan Fleshman (Alburnett, IA) SO
Connor Smalley (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SR
285-Pounds
1-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
2-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SR
3-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SR
4-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
5-Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SR
6-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SR
7-Cristian Alvarez (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
8-Jonathan Rulo (Belleville East, IL) SR
9-Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley, IA) SR
10-Tyson Martin (Aquinas, WI) SR
11-Trayvn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SR
12-Michael Boyle (Bishop Watterson, OH) JR
13-Ryder Smith (Chattanooga Christian School, TN) SR
14-Lukas Zalota (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
15-Makhi Rodgers (Brown Deer/Messmer, WI) SR
16-Cael Leisgang (Seymour, WI) SR
17-Logan Tollison (Grand Ledge, MI) SR
18-Kameron Hazelett (Lowell, IN) SO
19-James Hartleroad (Dekalb, IN) SR
20-Mateo Vinciguerra (Woodstown, NJ) SR
21-Elijah Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR
22-Kyler Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) JR
23-Brady Hagan (Dowling Catholic, IA) JR
24-Connor Aney (Glacier Peak, WA) SR
25-Noah Larios (Imperial, CA) JR
26-Michael Mauro (John Jay, NY) SR
27-EJ German (Brecksville, OH) SR
28-Preston Wagner (Fremont, NE) SR
29-Caleb Rodriguez (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
30-Colin Whyte (West Greene, PA) SR
HM:
Anderson Palian (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
Isaiah Taylor (AIM Academy, PA) SR
Nehemiah Lendobeja (Kaukauna, WI) SR
Caleb Patton (Pine View, UT) SR
Caden Young (Uintah, UT) SR
Zayne Candelaria (Sunnyside, AZ) SR
Joe Constable (Fort Dodge, IA) JR
Rhodes Molenda (OK) FR