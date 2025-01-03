Hoophall West Classic - First Round Top Performers, Game Recaps
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – The Hoophall West Classic, sponsored by The Nike Tournament of Champions opening round tipped off on Thursday.
The first round featured six Top 25 nationally ranked teams and over 50 D-1 prospects from the Classes of 2025, 2026, and 2027.
High School On SI is on the grounds of the event, providing exclusive coverage throughout the tournament. Scroll down for top players and game-by-game results from the tournament's opening day.
ROUND ROBIN GAMES
Roosevelt (California) 77, Coronado (Nevada) 59
In the opening game of the Hoophall West Invitational, the reigning CIF Open-Division Champion Roosevelt Mustangs (16-1) pulled away in the second half to take down the Coronado Cougars (4-8) 77-59. 6-5 senior combo guard Brayden Burries led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Mustangs in the win. 5-10 senior combo guard Myles Walker added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 behind the arc for the Mustangs. Walker also added seven assists and seven steals for the Mustangs in the win.
The Cougars were led by UNLV signee Mason Abittan, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field and seven rebounds in the loss. 6-1 junior combo guard Jonny Collins added 14 points for the Cougars.
Layton Christian (Utah) 54, Notre Dame (California) 53
In the second game of the Hoophall West Classic, the reigning UHSAA Class 4A Champion Layton Christian Academy Eagles took down Notre Dame 54-53 on a game-winning basket by 6-5 senior center Albert Ntungicimpaye with ten seconds left in regulation.
The Eagles were led by 6-8 senior forward Tyrin Jones (UNLV signee), finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Eastern Washington commit Alan Gballou also finished with a double-double (13 points and 12 rebounds) in the win for the Eagles.
For the Knights, 6-7 junior small forward Tyran Stokes led the way with 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting from the field and eight rebounds. 6-5 junior small forward also contributed in a big way for the Knights, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
St. John Bosco (California) 58, Sandra O’Connor (Arizona) 42
In the third game of the Hoophall West Invitational, The St. John Bosco Braves led wire-to-wire in their 58-42 win over Sandra O’Connor. The Braves were led by 6-8 junior forward Christian Collins, finishing with a game-high 22 points and 14 rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting from the field. 6-1 junior guard Gavin Dean-Moss added 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field for the Braves in the win.
The Braves defense held The Eagles without a made field goal for the first 7:50 of the game (1-of-14 from the field and 1-of-10 from behind the arc) in the opening quarter. The Braves stifling defense continued to make havoc in the second half, holding the Eagles to 23 percent shooting from the field (6-of-26).
The Eagles were led by 6-7 junior forward Colton Watson, finishing with a team-high 12 points on just 3-of-11 shooting from the field and 1-of-6 from behind the arc. 6-8 senior forward Michael Simcoe added 11 points and six rebounds on 4-of-9 shooting from the field in the loss.
EYBL SCHOLASTIC GAMES
Bella Vista (Arizona) 64, Link Academy (Missouri) 56
In the first of two EYBL Scholastic series games, the Bella Vista College Prep Bears upset Link Academy, 64-56. 6-0 junior point guard Miles Sadler was named the Player of the Game where he finished with a team-high 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field in the win. 6-2 junior guard Rokiem Green added 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the win.
For Link Academy, 7-0 senior center Chris Cenac (Houston commit) led the way with 15 points and nine rebounds on just 3-of-10 shooting from the field. 6-9 senior forward Amare Bynum (Ohio State commit) finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the loss for Link Academy.
AZ Compass Prep 60, Wasatch Academy (Utah) 52
In the final EYBL Scholastic game of the night, AZ Compass Prep got back in the win column, 60-52.
The Dragons were led by 6-3 junior combo guard Kalek House (son of NBA veteran Eddie House), finishing with a game-high 22 points and four rebounds in the win. Gonzaga signee Davis Fogle added 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting from the field in the win.
The Tigers were led by 6-6 senior guard Isiah Harwell (Houston signee) finishing with a team-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. 6-6 junior combo guard Houston County added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers in the losing effort.
TRADITIONAL BRACKET
Chaminade (Missouri) 58, Christ the King (New York) 40
In the opening game of the traditional bracket, The Chaminade Red Devils got a statement win over Christ the King, 58-40, where they’ll advance to the semifinals on Friday, night where they’ll play De La Salle (California) at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time.
The Red Devils were led by 6-9 junior forward Jamison White, finishing with a game-high 16 points and 16 rebounds. 6-8 junior forward Jahadi White Jr. finished with a near double-double (11 points and 9 rebounds) for the Red Devils in the win as well.
The Royals were led by 6-1 senior guard Cameron Zeigler, who finished with 8 points and four rebounds in the loss. 6-4 senior guard Jayden Ramirez also finished with 8 points for the Royals in the loss.
Christ the King will play Duncanville (Texas in the Consolation Bracket on Friday at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time.
De La Salle (California) 65, Duncanville (Texas) 62
In a back-and-forth battle between two Top 50 ranked teams in the nation, The De La Salle Spartans (13-0) held on for a 65-62 win over Duncanville (Texas). The Spartans advance to Friday’s semifinal, where they’ll play Chaminade (Missouri) at 7:30 p.m. Mountain Time
The Spartans were led by 6-6 senior guard Alec Blair (Oklahoma signee) finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds in the win.
Duncanville (8-5) trailed by as many as 11 but put together a furious comeback attempt in the final quarter before coming up just short on a buzzer-beating three-point attempt by TCU signee Kayden Edwards that rimmed out.
The Panthers were led by Edwards’ 17 points and three rebounds as well as Christopher “Duece” Hunt Jr. adding 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field in the loss.
Duncanville (Texas) will play Christ the King (New York) in the Consolation Bracket on Friday at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time.
Gonzaga (D.C.) 69, Sunnyslope (Arizona) 53
In the penultimate game of the night in Day 1 of the Hoophall West Invitational. The Gonzaga Eagles (11-1) led wire-to-wire to advance to Friday night’s semifinal where they’ll await either Harvard-Westlake (California) or Perry (Arizona) at 9:00 p.m. Mountain Time
The Eagles were led by 6-4 senior shooting guard William Harper (Richmond commit) with 15 points and four rebounds. Xavier signee Nyk Lewis added 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and four rebounds in the win.
Sunnyslope (7-6) will await the Harvard-Westlake (California)-Perry (Arizona) loser in the Consolation Bracket on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time.
The Vikings were led by 6-5 senior guard Rider Portela, finishing with 11 points and three rebounds. 6-8 junior power forward Kade Snyder and 5-10 senior point guard Delton Prescott each also finished with 11 points in the loss.
Harvard-Westlake (California) 57, Perry (Arizona) 54
In the final game of the night, it was a battle between two top-ranked teams in their respective states as well as an instant classic. Harvard-Westlake came out on top, 57-54 where it came down to the final shot.
Harvard-Westlake (16-1) was led by 6-9 senior wing Nikolas Khamenia finishing with a game-high 18 points and nine rebounds in the win.
Perry (11-1) was led by 6-6 senior forward Dandre Harrison finishing with a team-high 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting from the field. 6-8 senior wing Koa Peat added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Pumas in the loss.
FRIDAY’S SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE
7:30 p.m. MT- Chaminade (Missouri) vs De La Salle (California)
9:00 p.m. MT- Gonzaga (D.C.) vs Harvard-Westlake (California)