California's Tyran Stokes makes FIBA U19 history for United States basketball (video)
Tyran Stokes of Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks (CA) showed why he's the No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class on Wednesday.
The standout forward recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, which marked history for United States basketball. According to NextGenHoops, the triple-double made Stokes the first American to record a triple-double in FIBA U19 history.
Stokes was 9 of 11 from the field and added seven steals.
HIGHLIGHTS
MORE ON STOKES, USA BASKETBALL
The United States defeated Jordan 140-67 in the Round of 16 in Lausanne, Switzerland. The end result also came with four new FIBA U19 records. USA broke the all-time records in field goals made (59), two-point field goals made (52), steals (31) and efficiency rating (212).
The 140 total points lands second all-time behind Argentina's 150-44 win over Egypt in 1979. USA will take on Canada in the quarterfinals on Friday.
STORY: Stokes explains why he prefers high school over prep school (video)
Stokes triple-double is also just the sixth all-time behind the following:
- Efthimios Rentzias, Greece vs. AUS | July 22, 1995|
- Dario Sarci, Croatia vs. Korea | June 27, 2013
- Nikita Mikhailovskii, Russia vs. Greece | June 30, 2019
- Haowen Gui, China vs. Puerto Rico | July 2, 2019
- John Harper Jr., Japan vs. Korea | July 11, 2021
Stokes is a 5-star prospect across the board, regardless of which recruiting/scouting database you look at. The 6-foot-8 forward can do everything. He can drive, shoot, rebounds, defend and pass.
He helped to lead Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final as a junior this past 2024-25 season. He also led the Knights to the CIF State Open Division SoCal regional final. Both losses came to Brayden Burries and Eastvale Roosevelt, which went on to win the CIF State Open Division title.
Stokes finished his junior year averaging 21 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He was an All-Mission League selection and a High School On SI All-SoCal and All-State selection.
Stokes has offers to Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Alabama, UCLA, North Carolina and Houston.