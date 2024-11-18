High School

Like father, like son: Larry Fitzgerald’s son makes incredible catch

The former Arizona Cardinals’ star wide receiver’s son made a spectacular one-handed snag on Friday night

Andy Villamarzo

Brophy Prep wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald (1) makes a catch during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024.
Brophy Prep wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald (1) makes a catch during a practice at Brophy College Prepatory in Phoenix on Sept. 4, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the best players in Arizona Cardinals’ history, Larry Fitzgerald, doesn’t play in the National Football League (NFL) anymore but his son is making plays reminiscent of his father.

Devin Fitzgerald, a 3-star 2026 wide receiver for Brophy College Preparatory, made an unbelievable one-handed grab last week against Boulder Creek, a 54-0 victory.

Down below is the incredible snag made by Fitzgerald.

According to 247Sports, Fitzgerald is rated a 3-star wide receiver out of Arizona and currently holds 11 offers from schools like Akron, Arizona, Bowling Green, Columbia, Dartmouth, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Temple, Washington State and Yale. Oh yeah, and like his father, Fitzgerald also has an offer from Pittsburgh as well.

This 2024 campaign, Fitzgerald has been sensational, catching 38 passes for 566 yards and nine scores. Last season, Fitzgerald hauled in 15 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

