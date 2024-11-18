Like father, like son: Larry Fitzgerald’s son makes incredible catch
One of the best players in Arizona Cardinals’ history, Larry Fitzgerald, doesn’t play in the National Football League (NFL) anymore but his son is making plays reminiscent of his father.
Devin Fitzgerald, a 3-star 2026 wide receiver for Brophy College Preparatory, made an unbelievable one-handed grab last week against Boulder Creek, a 54-0 victory.
Down below is the incredible snag made by Fitzgerald.
According to 247Sports, Fitzgerald is rated a 3-star wide receiver out of Arizona and currently holds 11 offers from schools like Akron, Arizona, Bowling Green, Columbia, Dartmouth, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Temple, Washington State and Yale. Oh yeah, and like his father, Fitzgerald also has an offer from Pittsburgh as well.
This 2024 campaign, Fitzgerald has been sensational, catching 38 passes for 566 yards and nine scores. Last season, Fitzgerald hauled in 15 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi