OKC Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams To Have Street Named At Perry High School
Jalen Williams was just 11-years old when the Oklahoma City Thunder were last in the NBA Finals in 2012 against the big three of LeBron James, Dwayne Wade,and Chris Bosh of the Miami Heat. Thirteen years later, Williams and the Thunder have reached the basketball promised land but that accomplishment might actually come in a very close second to Williams’ other achievement.
The NBA All-Star will have a street dedicated in his honor at Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona the school announced with a ceremony being held at the school on Thursday, June 5.
Perhaps the best two-way perimeter player in the game today, “Jalen Williams Way” will be unveiled in fitting form with the namesake having a breakout 2025 playoffs by winning the Western Conference Championship after finishing with 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in the 124-94 game five victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Those big game moments are in Williams’ DNA. During his high school days, the former Perry Puma reached the state semifinals and was selected to the All-Conference Team before moving on to play college basketball at Santa Clara University in 2019, where Oklahoma City chose him 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. All he’s done since then is rise to the occasion by being named to the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team.
There’s no doubt Jalen Williams has a certain “way” about himself. Showing that he’s the perfect compliment to 2025 NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams has thrived in the playoffs by averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 45.7% from the field, 31.8% from 3-point, and 77.1% from the line.
The man is all gas and no breaks.
The street naming ceremony for Williams follows another Perry High School alum who received a similar honor from the school in 2024 when San Francisco 49ers quarterback, and former Puma, Brock Purdy had Perry Puma Drive renamed to Brock Purdy Way during the month of Super Bowl LVIII. Those lights proved to be a bit bright for Purdy and the 49ers who fell to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Perhaps Jalen Williams and the Thunder can bring a championship back home.