Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls into Week 11 on October 30-31

Hamilton Huskies runs with the ball against the Basha Bears during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025.
Hamilton Huskies runs with the ball against the Basha Bears during a game at Basha High School in Chandler on Oct. 24, 2025. / Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 74 games scheduled between Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31 in the Phoenix Metro, including eight games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as No. 4 Chandler travels to No. 7 Pinnacle Friday night at 7 PM.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025

There are 16 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Highlighted by Cesar Chavez vs Hamilton at 7 p.m.

Boulder Creek vs Centennial

Bradshaw Mountain vs Prescott

Brophy College Prep vs Saguaro

Cactus Shadows vs Tucson High Magnet School

Canyon View vs Tolleson

Cesar Chavez vs Hamilton

Coconino vs Flagstaff

Deer Valley vs Youngker

Desert Ridge vs Mountain View

Gilbert vs Skyline

Greenway vs Independence

Highland vs Red Mountain

Marcos de Niza vs Tempe

Northwest Christian vs Paradise Honors

Page vs Wickenburg

Sierra Linda vs Westview

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025

There are 58 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Chandler vs Pinnacle at 7 p.m.

Agua Fria vs Desert Sunrise

Alchesay vs Chandler Prep

Alhambra vs North Canyon

American Leadership Academy vs Corona del Sol

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Mountain Pointe

American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Round Valley

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs St. Mary's

Apache Junction vs Gilbert Christian

Apollo vs Willow Canyon

Arcadia vs Snowflake

Arizona College Prep vs Campo Verde

Barry Goldwater High School vs Paradise Valley

Basha vs Mesa

Benson vs Globe

Blue Ridge vs Kingman

Browne vs North

Buckeye vs Estrella Foothills

Cactus vs Sunrise Mountain

Camelback vs Central

Carl Hayden Community vs Copper Canyon

Chandler vs Pinnacle

Chaparral vs Horizon

Chinle vs Monument Valley

Combs vs Eastmark

Coolidge vs Thatcher

Crismon vs Seton Catholic

Desert Edge vs Millennium

Desert Mountain vs Notre Dame Prep

Desert Vista vs Nogales

Dobson vs Ironwood

Dysart vs River Valley

Fairfax vs South Mountain

Florence vs San Tan Foothills

Ganado vs San Carlos

Glendale vs Moon Valley

Glendale Prep Academy vs Santa Cruz Valley

Higley vs Williams Field

Holbrook vs Pima

Horizon vs Chaparral

La Joya Community High School vs Mohave

Lake Havasu vs Somerton

Lee Williams vs Mingus

Liberty vs O'Connor

Marana vs Vista Grande

Maryvale vs Washington

McClintock vs Sunnyslope

Mesquite vs Poston Butte

Morenci vs Tuba City

Mountain Ridge vs Shadow Ridge

Mountain View vs Desert Ridge

Northwest Christian vs Paradise Honors

Odyssey Institute vs Shadow Mountain

Parker vs Scottsdale Preparatory Academy

Payson vs Show Low

Peoria vs Thunderbird

Perry vs Salpointe Catholic

Red Mountain vs Highland

Sabino vs Safford

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

