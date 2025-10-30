Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
There are 74 games scheduled between Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31 in the Phoenix Metro, including eight games featuring teams in the Arizona top-10 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup of the week is a game featuring top-ranked Arizona teams as No. 4 Chandler travels to No. 7 Pinnacle Friday night at 7 PM.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are 16 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Highlighted by Cesar Chavez vs Hamilton at 7 p.m.
Boulder Creek vs Centennial
Bradshaw Mountain vs Prescott
Brophy College Prep vs Saguaro
Cactus Shadows vs Tucson High Magnet School
Canyon View vs Tolleson
Cesar Chavez vs Hamilton
Coconino vs Flagstaff
Deer Valley vs Youngker
Desert Ridge vs Mountain View
Gilbert vs Skyline
Greenway vs Independence
Highland vs Red Mountain
Marcos de Niza vs Tempe
Northwest Christian vs Paradise Honors
Page vs Wickenburg
Sierra Linda vs Westview
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 58 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, October 31, 2025. Highlighted by Chandler vs Pinnacle at 7 p.m.
Agua Fria vs Desert Sunrise
Alchesay vs Chandler Prep
Alhambra vs North Canyon
American Leadership Academy vs Corona del Sol
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Mountain Pointe
American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Round Valley
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs St. Mary's
Apache Junction vs Gilbert Christian
Apollo vs Willow Canyon
Arcadia vs Snowflake
Arizona College Prep vs Campo Verde
Barry Goldwater High School vs Paradise Valley
Basha vs Mesa
Benson vs Globe
Blue Ridge vs Kingman
Browne vs North
Buckeye vs Estrella Foothills
Cactus vs Sunrise Mountain
Camelback vs Central
Carl Hayden Community vs Copper Canyon
Chandler vs Pinnacle
Chaparral vs Horizon
Chinle vs Monument Valley
Combs vs Eastmark
Coolidge vs Thatcher
Crismon vs Seton Catholic
Desert Edge vs Millennium
Desert Mountain vs Notre Dame Prep
Desert Vista vs Nogales
Dobson vs Ironwood
Dysart vs River Valley
Fairfax vs South Mountain
Florence vs San Tan Foothills
Ganado vs San Carlos
Glendale vs Moon Valley
Glendale Prep Academy vs Santa Cruz Valley
Higley vs Williams Field
Holbrook vs Pima
La Joya Community High School vs Mohave
Lake Havasu vs Somerton
Lee Williams vs Mingus
Liberty vs O'Connor
Marana vs Vista Grande
Maryvale vs Washington
McClintock vs Sunnyslope
Mesquite vs Poston Butte
Morenci vs Tuba City
Mountain Ridge vs Shadow Ridge
Odyssey Institute vs Shadow Mountain
Parker vs Scottsdale Preparatory Academy
Payson vs Show Low
Peoria vs Thunderbird
Perry vs Salpointe Catholic
Sabino vs Safford