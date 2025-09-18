Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 89 games scheduled between Thursday, September 18, and Saturday, September 20 in the Phoenix Metro, including six games featuring teams in the Arizona preseason Power-25 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked teams as Mountain View hosts Basha, Centennial vs Queen Creek and Hamilton hosting Brophy College Prep. All of these games are being played on Friday, September 19, 2025.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are 14 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, September 18, 2025. All of the games are starting at 7:00 PM.
Arizona College Prep vs Sunrise Mountain
Benjamin Franklin vs Seton Catholic
Coolidge vs Safford
Deer Valley vs Arcadia
Desert Vista vs Mountain Ridge
Ganado vs Page
Glendale Prep Academy vs Miami
Ironwood vs Kellis
Mesa vs Desert Ridge
Mesquite vs St. Mary's
Sabino vs San Tan Foothills
Saguaro vs Cesar Chavez
Skyline vs South Mountain
Thunderbird vs Greenway
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 73 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, San Carlos vs Desert Christian, starts at 6:00 PM. There are 6 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Basha vs Mountain View at 7:00 PM.
Agua Fria vs Carl Hayden Community
Alchesay vs Hopi
Alhambra vs Lake Havasu
American Leadership Academy vs Liberty
American Leadership Academy - Anthem South vs Arete Prep
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Desert Edge
American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Payson
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Independence
Antelope vs Cortez
Apollo vs Millennium
Arete Prep vs American Leadership Academy - Anthem South
Arizona Lutheran Academy vs NFL Yet Academy
Barry Goldwater High School vs Campo Verde
Basha vs Mountain View
Blue Ridge vs Round Valley
Boulder Creek vs Casteel
Bourgade Catholic vs Camp Verde
Bradshaw Mountain vs Mingus
Brophy College Prep vs Hamilton
Browne vs Willow Canyon
Buckeye vs Westview
Cactus vs Peoria
Cactus Shadows vs Camelback
Camelback vs Cactus Shadows
Camp Verde vs Bourgade Catholic
Campo Verde vs Barry Goldwater High School
Canyon View vs Chaparral
Carl Hayden Community vs Agua Fria
Casteel vs Boulder Creek
Catalina Foothills vs Snowflake
Centennial vs Queen Creek
Central vs Dobson
Chandler vs Williams Field
Chandler Prep vs San Tan Charter
Chaparral vs Canyon View
Chinle vs Pinon
Chino Valley vs Kingman Academy
Coconino vs Mohave
Combs vs Paradise Honors
Copper Canyon vs Pueblo
Coronado vs Palo Verde
Corona del Sol vs O'Connor
Cortez vs Antelope
Crismon vs Valley Christian
Desert Christian vs San Carlos
Desert Edge vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North
Desert Mountain vs Mountain Pointe
Desert Sunrise vs Glendale
Dobson vs Central
Dysart vs Wickenburg
Eastmark vs Maryvale
Estrella Foothills vs North Canyon
Fairfax vs Tolleson
Flagstaff vs Paradise Valley
Fountain Hills vs Scottsdale Christian Academy
Gilbert vs Notre Dame Prep
Gilbert Christian vs Winslow
Gila Ridge vs Northwest Christian
Glendale vs Desert Sunrise
Globe vs Morenci
Greyhills Academy vs Valley
Hamilton vs Brophy College Prep
Highland vs Perry
Higley vs Pinnacle
Hopi vs Alchesay
Horizon vs Sunnyslope
Independence vs American Leadership Academy - West Foothills
Kingman vs Shadow Mountain
Kingman Academy vs Chino Valley
La Joya Community High School vs Tempe
Lake Havasu vs Alhambra
Lee Williams vs Prescott
Liberty vs American Leadership Academy
Madison Highland Prep vs Parker
Marcos de Niza vs Poston Butte
Maryvale vs Eastmark
McClintock vs Westwood
Millennium vs Apollo
Mingus vs Bradshaw Mountain
Mohave vs Coconino
Mohave Accelerated vs Valley Lutheran
Monument Valley vs Show Low
Moon Valley vs Youngker
Morenci vs Globe
Mountain Pointe vs Desert Mountain
Mountain View vs Basha
NFL Yet Academy vs Arizona Lutheran Academy
North vs West Point
North Canyon vs Estrella Foothills
Northwest Christian vs Gila Ridge
Notre Dame Prep vs Gilbert
O'Connor vs Corona del Sol
Odyssey Institute vs River Valley
Palo Verde vs Coronado
Paradise Honors vs Combs
Paradise Valley vs Flagstaff
Parker vs Madison Highland Prep
Payson vs American Leadership Academy - Mesa North
Peoria vs Cactus
Perry vs Highland
Phoenix Christian vs Santa Cruz Valley
Pima vs St. Johns
Pinnacle vs Higley
Pinon vs Chinle
Poston Butte vs Marcos de Niza
Prescott vs Lee Williams
Pueblo vs Copper Canyon
Queen Creek vs Centennial
Red Mountain vs Salpointe Catholic
River Valley vs Odyssey Institute
Round Valley vs Blue Ridge
Salpointe Catholic vs Red Mountain
San Carlos vs Desert Christian
San Tan Charter vs Chandler Prep
Santa Cruz Valley vs Phoenix Christian
Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Fountain Hills
Shadow Mountain vs Kingman
Shadow Ridge vs Valley Vista
Show Low vs Monument Valley
Sierra Linda vs Washington
Snowflake vs Catalina Foothills
St. Johns vs Pima
Sunnyslope vs Horizon
Tempe vs La Joya Community High School
Tolleson vs Fairfax
Tombstone vs Willcox
Tuba City vs Window Rock
Valley vs Greyhills Academy
Valley Christian vs Crismon
Valley Lutheran vs Mohave Accelerated
Valley Vista vs Shadow Ridge
Verrado vs Yuma Catholic
Vista Grande vs Walden Grove
Walden Grove vs Vista Grande
Washington vs Sierra Linda
West Point vs North
Westview vs Buckeye
Westwood vs McClintock
Wickenburg vs Dysart
Willcox vs Tombstone
Williams Field vs Chandler
Willow Canyon vs Browne
Window Rock vs Tuba City
Winslow vs Gilbert Christian
Youngker vs Moon Valley
Yuma Catholic vs Verrado
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are 2 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The first game, Holbrook vs Scottsdale Prep, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, San Pasqual vs Tonopah Valley, starts at 7:00 PM.
Holbrook vs Scottsdale Prep
San Pasqual vs Tonopah Valley
