High School

Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls on to Week 5 of the 2025 season on September 18-20

Brady Twombly

Brophy Prep quarterback throws a pass against Basha during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 89 games scheduled between Thursday, September 18, and Saturday, September 20 in the Phoenix Metro, including six games featuring teams in the Arizona preseason Power-25 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring top-ranked teams as Mountain View hosts Basha, Centennial vs Queen Creek and Hamilton hosting Brophy College Prep. All of these games are being played on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025

There are 14 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Thursday, September 18, 2025. All of the games are starting at 7:00 PM.

Arizona College Prep vs Sunrise Mountain

Benjamin Franklin vs Seton Catholic

Coolidge vs Safford

Deer Valley vs Arcadia

Desert Vista vs Mountain Ridge

Ganado vs Page

Glendale Prep Academy vs Miami

Ironwood vs Kellis

Mesa vs Desert Ridge

Mesquite vs St. Mary's

Sabino vs San Tan Foothills

Saguaro vs Cesar Chavez

Skyline vs South Mountain

Thunderbird vs Greenway

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025

There are 73 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Friday, September 19, 2025. The first game, San Carlos vs Desert Christian, starts at 6:00 PM. There are 6 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Basha vs Mountain View at 7:00 PM.

Agua Fria vs Carl Hayden Community

Alchesay vs Hopi

Alhambra vs Lake Havasu

American Leadership Academy vs Liberty

American Leadership Academy - Anthem South vs Arete Prep

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Desert Edge

American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Payson

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Independence

Antelope vs Cortez

Apollo vs Millennium

Arete Prep vs American Leadership Academy - Anthem South

Arizona Lutheran Academy vs NFL Yet Academy

Barry Goldwater High School vs Campo Verde

Basha vs Mountain View

Blue Ridge vs Round Valley

Boulder Creek vs Casteel

Bourgade Catholic vs Camp Verde

Bradshaw Mountain vs Mingus

Brophy College Prep vs Hamilton

Browne vs Willow Canyon

Buckeye vs Westview

Cactus vs Peoria

Cactus Shadows vs Camelback

Camelback vs Cactus Shadows

Camp Verde vs Bourgade Catholic

Campo Verde vs Barry Goldwater High School

Canyon View vs Chaparral

Carl Hayden Community vs Agua Fria

Casteel vs Boulder Creek

Catalina Foothills vs Snowflake

Centennial vs Queen Creek

Central vs Dobson

Chandler vs Williams Field

Chandler Prep vs San Tan Charter

Chaparral vs Canyon View

Chinle vs Pinon

Chino Valley vs Kingman Academy

Coconino vs Mohave

Combs vs Paradise Honors

Copper Canyon vs Pueblo

Coronado vs Palo Verde

Corona del Sol vs O'Connor

Cortez vs Antelope

Crismon vs Valley Christian

Desert Christian vs San Carlos

Desert Edge vs American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North

Desert Mountain vs Mountain Pointe

Desert Sunrise vs Glendale

Dobson vs Central

Dysart vs Wickenburg

Eastmark vs Maryvale

Estrella Foothills vs North Canyon

Fairfax vs Tolleson

Flagstaff vs Paradise Valley

Fountain Hills vs Scottsdale Christian Academy

Gilbert vs Notre Dame Prep

Gilbert Christian vs Winslow

Gila Ridge vs Northwest Christian

Glendale vs Desert Sunrise

Globe vs Morenci

Greyhills Academy vs Valley

Hamilton vs Brophy College Prep

Highland vs Perry

Higley vs Pinnacle

Hopi vs Alchesay

Horizon vs Sunnyslope

Independence vs American Leadership Academy - West Foothills

Kingman vs Shadow Mountain

Kingman Academy vs Chino Valley

La Joya Community High School vs Tempe

Lake Havasu vs Alhambra

Lee Williams vs Prescott

Liberty vs American Leadership Academy

Madison Highland Prep vs Parker

Marcos de Niza vs Poston Butte

Maryvale vs Eastmark

McClintock vs Westwood

Millennium vs Apollo

Mingus vs Bradshaw Mountain

Mohave vs Coconino

Mohave Accelerated vs Valley Lutheran

Monument Valley vs Show Low

Moon Valley vs Youngker

Morenci vs Globe

Mountain Pointe vs Desert Mountain

Mountain View vs Basha

NFL Yet Academy vs Arizona Lutheran Academy

North vs West Point

North Canyon vs Estrella Foothills

Northwest Christian vs Gila Ridge

Notre Dame Prep vs Gilbert

O'Connor vs Corona del Sol

Odyssey Institute vs River Valley

Palo Verde vs Coronado

Paradise Honors vs Combs

Paradise Valley vs Flagstaff

Parker vs Madison Highland Prep

Payson vs American Leadership Academy - Mesa North

Peoria vs Cactus

Perry vs Highland

Phoenix Christian vs Santa Cruz Valley

Pima vs St. Johns

Pinnacle vs Higley

Pinon vs Chinle

Poston Butte vs Marcos de Niza

Prescott vs Lee Williams

Pueblo vs Copper Canyon

Queen Creek vs Centennial

Red Mountain vs Salpointe Catholic

River Valley vs Odyssey Institute

Round Valley vs Blue Ridge

Salpointe Catholic vs Red Mountain

San Carlos vs Desert Christian

San Tan Charter vs Chandler Prep

Santa Cruz Valley vs Phoenix Christian

Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Fountain Hills

Shadow Mountain vs Kingman

Shadow Ridge vs Valley Vista

Show Low vs Monument Valley

Sierra Linda vs Washington

Snowflake vs Catalina Foothills

St. Johns vs Pima

Sunnyslope vs Horizon

Tempe vs La Joya Community High School

Tolleson vs Fairfax

Tombstone vs Willcox

Tuba City vs Window Rock

Valley vs Greyhills Academy

Valley Christian vs Crismon

Valley Lutheran vs Mohave Accelerated

Valley Vista vs Shadow Ridge

Verrado vs Yuma Catholic

Vista Grande vs Walden Grove

Walden Grove vs Vista Grande

Washington vs Sierra Linda

West Point vs North

Westview vs Buckeye

Westwood vs McClintock

Wickenburg vs Dysart

Willcox vs Tombstone

Williams Field vs Chandler

Willow Canyon vs Browne

Window Rock vs Tuba City

Winslow vs Gilbert Christian

Youngker vs Moon Valley

Yuma Catholic vs Verrado

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025

There are 2 Phoenix high school football games in Arizona on Saturday, September 20, 2025. The first game, Holbrook vs Scottsdale Prep, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, San Pasqual vs Tonopah Valley, starts at 7:00 PM.

Holbrook vs Scottsdale Prep

San Pasqual vs Tonopah Valley

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

