Son Of Former NFL Quarterback Makes College Decision
The son of a former all-pro NFL quarterback has made his college decision.
Donovan McNabb, Jr., the son of six-time Pro Bowl signal-caller Donovan McNabb who led the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, will play wide receiver at UNLV.
Donovan McNabb's Son Makes College Decision Official
McNabb selected Dan Mullen over offers from schools such as Arizona, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Minnesota, Washington, Southern Miss, Temple, UTSA, Florida Atlantic, Miami (Ohio), Sacramento State, UMass, Norfolk State, Northern Arizona, UT Martin and his father’s alma mater, Syracuse.
According to 247Sports, McNabb is a three-star prospect with an 87 grade. He is the No. 18 player in Arizona high school football and the No. 107 wide receiver overall. In the 247Sports Composite rankings, McNabb is No. 23 in Arizona, No. 144 at wide receiver and No. 1,149 overall in the Class of 2027.
Keeping Close Connections Helped Make Decision Easy One For Class Of 2027 Wide Receiver
“Going up there for Junior Day and for the official visit, it’s felt like home from the beginning,” McNabb told Rivals. “Coach Alexander was the first one to offer me a committable offer back in spring and was the only receiver coach who stayed consistent with contacting me and keeping a strong connection with me.”
The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder will be a senior at Brophy College Preparatory High School in Phoenix, Arizona.
McNabb Played Alongside Sons Of Larry Fitzgerald, Darren Sharper Last Year At Brophy College Prep
Last fall, McNabb caught 23 passes for 280 yards, scoring five touchdowns. He played alongside Devin Fitzgerald, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, and Daylen Sharper, the son of former NFL standout Darren Sharper, at wide receiver for Brophy.
His father was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, playing for them until one-year stints with both the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings.
Donovan McNabb Was An Illinois High School Football And Basketball Star
Prior to his all-Big East career with Syracuse, McNabb was a a star for Mount Carmel High School in Illinois, helping lead the program to the 1991 state championship. Two years later, he led the school to the Chicago Prep Bowl title, playing with Simeon Rice and Matt Cushing on the football field.
McNabb was also a basketball star, playing the sport at Syracuse and at Mount Carmel next to future NBA standout Antonie Walker.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker