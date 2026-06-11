Top Iowa High School Football Player Adds Alabama Offer

One of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the state has added another marquee offer to his list.

Madrid High School standout Jevyn Severson posted on social media that the Alabama Crimson Tide has become one of the nearly 40 programs to offer him. Severson also picked up his 39th official NCAA Division I offer from the University of West Virginia the same day as the one from Alabama.

“Blessed to have received my 38th D1 offer from the University of Alabama,” Severson posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Jevyn Severson Ranked As Top Player In Iowa High School Football

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Severson caught 23 passes for 497 yards, scoring four touchdowns as a sophomore last season for the Tigers. Playing in a run-first offense that had 370 rush attempts to just 56 completed passes, Severson averaged nearly 18 yards per catch.

On defense, he had 39.5 tackles with 25 solo stops, 7.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks.

Severson finished his freshman football season with five receptions for 54 yards and three touchdowns, averaging nearly 11 yards per reception. He also tallied 34.5 tackles with 21 solo stops, eight tackles for loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks.

According to 247Sports, Severson is the No. 1 ranked player in Iowa high school football for the Class of 2028, ranking as the No. 3 tight end and No. 62 player overall in the country. The 247Sports Composite rankings have him No. 1 in Iowa, No. 4 at his position and No. 78 overall.

Nearly Every Major Division I Program Has Offered Madrid Star

Along with the offers from Alabama and West Virginia, he holds offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Baylor, Duke, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, Northwestern, SMU, Memphis, Washington State and Kent State.

Severson will be one of the key returning pieces for Madrid in the fall. In addition to him, Chase Perkins returns after throwing for 237 yards and rushing for 337, along with Will Atkinson, who had 483 yards on the ground and six scores.

Jevyn Severson Also An Elite Basketball Talent For The Tigers

The Tigers will feature Severson and Emerson Bridgewater in the passing game, as Bridgewater caught 17 passes for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns. Severson, Perkins, Bridgewater, Kinnick Grimm, Brady Springer, Atkinson and Quinton Moore are all back on the defensive side of the football.

Severson is also a standout basketball player, helping Madrid win the Class 1A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Championship as a freshman while leading the Tigers to a substate championship game this past winter.