The Nation's Top Sophomore Connection Makes Hamilton The Team to Beat
It took just one game for Hamilton to make a statement for the 2025 Arizona high school football season. A week one win over ALA Queen Creek wasn’t a total shock, but the final score caught everyone’s attention: 63-20.
A Statement Heard Across Arizona
ALA QC has long been a defensive powerhouse, but against this version of Hamilton it was no contest.
“They were good on defense,” Hamilton quarterback Jax Sculley recalls of that game.
“But once we get going with our passing game, Roye (Oliver lll) is literally unstoppable, and the entire offense becomes wide open for us. It’s continued like that all season.”
He’s not kidding.Hamilton scored at least 50 or more points in its first six games, with the Sculley-Oliver connection electrifying audiences while embarrassing defenses. Oliver has already broken the 6A state record for touchdown receptions in a season. Sculley has nearly reached 3,000 yards to go with 41 touchdowns.
The Sophomore Connection
Both Sculley and Oliver saw action as freshmen last year. Sculley’s season ended early with a torn ACL. Oliver, meanwhile, led the Huskies in all receiving categories, as Hamilton reached the Open semifinals.
With a strong collection of returning starters heading into 2025, Hamilton knew it had another good shot at an Open title run, but few could have predicted two sophomores taking the state by storm. But the super sophs’ explosive chemistry began taking shape years ago.
Chemistry Years in the Making
“We’ve been playing together since we were like eight years old,” said Sculley of he and Oliver.
“So we trust each other and we can read off each other.”
A Statement Win Against Basha
Never was this more obvious and important than a huge week eight showdown against region rival and undefeated Basha High, who entered the game ranked No.18 in the nation.
The duo connected for 210 yards through the air with a pair of touchdowns. The most electrifying was a 90 yard connection after Sculley was flushed out of the pocket before eventually pointing to Oliver far downfield and directing him before unleashing a deep accurate pass for a 14-3 lead. Oliver also added a 70 yard punt return, as Hamilton eventually won 28-12.
“That was a statement game for sure,” Sculley said of the Basha victory.
Defense Completes the Formula
“It also showed how dominant our defense is...holding Basha to only 12 points, and getting (the offense) more opportunities and tiring down the Basha defense.
Eyes on the Open Division Crown
Barring a week 10 upset to rival Chandler, Hamilton will enter the Open playoffs as the favorite. It would also be Hamilton’s first football title since 2012. With second year head coach Travis Dixon, the Huskies are led by an early Hamilton legend. As a dual threat quarterback, Dixon led Hamilton to its first two championships in 2003 and 2004. He’d love nothing more than to lead his alma mater back to the top.
Added Sculley, “This is what we set out for in the summer.”