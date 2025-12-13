How to Watch Saturday's Texas High School Football Playoff Games - December 13, 2025
Watch Duncanville, Southlake Carroll, Allen and other top teams in Texas face off in the semifinals
The final day of the UIL semifinals is here, and Saturday features the top matchups Texas high school football has to offer.
The two Class 6A D2 and Class 6A D1 semifinals are on Saturday. The winners will play in the state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 20.
The NFHS Network will live stream three of the four games. The North Shore vs. Lake Travis game will not be live streamed on NFHS Network.
DeSoto (11-3) vs. Southlake Carroll (13-0) - 2 p.m.
Watch the live stream via NFHS Network here.
Duncanville (11-1) vs. Allen (14-0) - 3 p.m.
Watch the live stream via NFHS Network here.
Vandegrift (11-2) vs. King (9-1) - 6 p.m.
Watch the live stream via NFHS Network here.
