High School

How to Watch Saturday's Texas High School Football Playoff Games - December 13, 2025

Watch Duncanville, Southlake Carroll, Allen and other top teams in Texas face off in the semifinals

Jack Butler

Southlake Carroll faces DeSoto in the UIL Class 6A Division 2 semifinal on Saturday.
Southlake Carroll faces DeSoto in the UIL Class 6A Division 2 semifinal on Saturday. / Gregory LaGrange

The final day of the UIL semifinals is here, and Saturday features the top matchups Texas high school football has to offer.

The two Class 6A D2 and Class 6A D1 semifinals are on Saturday. The winners will play in the state championship games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 20.

The NFHS Network will live stream three of the four games. The North Shore vs. Lake Travis game will not be live streamed on NFHS Network.

DeSoto (11-3) vs. Southlake Carroll (13-0) - 2 p.m.

Watch the live stream via NFHS Network here.

Duncanville (11-1) vs. Allen (14-0) - 3 p.m.

Watch the live stream via NFHS Network here.

Vandegrift (11-2) vs. King (9-1) - 6 p.m.

Watch the live stream via NFHS Network here.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Texas