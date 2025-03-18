Top 10 Arizona high school baseball right-handed pitchers from the class of 2025
Baseball in Arizona has no shortage of talent, with many players bound for either Division I or potential pro opportunities. Combine the nice weather almost year-round with the massive population in many areas, particularly Phoenix, and the Grand Canyon State has proven that the talent is endless.
The high school class of 2025 appears to be another hotspot for scouts at all levels to discover the future standouts of the game.
Using Prep Baseball Report, a list of the top 10 right-handed pitchers from the class of 2025 was compiled, with schools such as Corona del Sol being well represented. Headlined by star flamethrower, Brett Crossland, the players on this list bring immense talent to their respective schools.
Here is that list with supporting statistics from MaxPreps and scouting data by MLB.com.
Top 10 Arizona baseball pitching prospects from class of 2025
1. RHP Brett Crossland, Corona Del Sol
The Texas commit joins Corona Del Sol after spending the previous two seasons of his high school career with Mountain Pointe. As a junior last spring, the 6-foot-6, 240 flamethrower had an 8-1 win-loss record with a 2.24 ERA in 11 appearances. He also struck out 94 batters while walking 22 in 56.1 innings pitched. His pitch arsenal includes a 95mph fastball with a 2450 spin rate, a 76-78mph curveball, a 75-77mph slider and an 85-86mph changeup.
2. RHP Jack Lafflam, Brophy College Prep
The 6'6 Arizona commit returns for one final prep season, where he could look to raise his stock and be a potential MLB draft pick. Having a fastball that reaches 93mph with a 2302 spin rate, Lafflam also throws a 74-79mph curveball and a 77-78mph slider. Lafflam is committed to Arizona, who he will join in the fall.
3. RHP/OF Andrew Jacobs, Mountain Ridge
So far this season, the 6'2 Arizona commit has pitched in two game and has a 1-1 win-loss record and a 7.24 ERA, having struck out 11 while walking seven in 9.2 innings of work. Jacobs throws hard, with his fastball reaching speeds of up to 92mph and possessing a 2476 spin rate. He also has a 74-76mph slider and an 80-82mph changeup.
4. RHP/OF Zane Burns, Corona Del Sol
Entering his senior season, Burns could be eyeing even more attention as he looks to raise his stock even more. Despite being an outfielder as well, Burns has mostly been used as pitcher over the last couple of seasons, and has been able to hone in on his pitch speed, with his fastball reaching a velocity of 88mph with a 2217 spin rate. He also has an 82-84mph slider. He is committed to Oklahoma State.
5. RHP Benton Hickman, Brophy Prep
The 6'1, 168 Arizona commit is listed as pitcher, but also has experience playing catcher, third base, second base and outfield, with a skillset that makes him extremely versatile. Finishing at 24-7 last season, Hickman could be relied on even more this season to help Brophy go all the way.
6. RHP Ryan Caruso, Corona Del Sol
The 6'0, 175 Arizona State commit could look to turn even more heads with his hard throwing ability, with his fastball capable of reaching up to 89mph with a 2532 spin rate. His arsenal also includes a 77mph curveball, a 75-76mph slider and an 81mph changeup. Had a 4.59 ERA in three appearances last spring, walking 10 batters while striking out nine in 10.2 innings.
7. RHP/C Landon Sloan, Estrella Foothills
As a junior last spring, the GCU commit hit .356 with 21 hits and 19 RBIs, striking out 11 times while walking 13 in 92 at-bats. He also made nine appearances on the mound (one start), recording a 2-0 win-loss record with a 1.15 ERA, striking out 24 and walking 15 batters in 18.1 innings pitched.
8. RHP Ryan Penney, Chaparral
The Princeton commit has a 1.91 ERA in three appearances this season, having struck out eight batters while walking five through 11 innings of work. Last spring, he had a 0.75 ERA in seven appearances, striking out 28 batters while walking nine in 28 innings of work.
9. RHP/OF Grayson Headon, Cactus Shadows
Last spring, the 6'4" prospect had a 3-3 win-loss record with a 3.20 ERA in 13 appearances, striking out 40 batters and walking 20 through 35 innings of work. So far this season, he is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in two appearances, having struck out 11 batters and walking three through seven innings. His pitching arsenal includes a 91mph fastball with a 2505 spin rate, an 84mph curveball and a 79-85mph changeup. Still uncommitted, a big spring could help his case and have more attention turned onto him.
10. RHP/3B Landon Hood, Canyon View
The 6'3" Gonzaga commit is 2-1 with a 0.00 ERA in three appearances so far this spring, having 31 strikeouts against two walks in just over 18 innings of work. At the plate, he is hitting .312 with three RBIs in 16 at-bats. While he does not throw the hardest, with his fastball topping out at 88mph, he does have good movement on his pitches, with his four-seam having a 2441 spin rate. His other pitches include a 70-72mph curveball, a 71mph slider and a 72-74mph changeup.