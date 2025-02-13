Top 10 Arizona high school boys basketball sophomore scorers (2/12/2025)
The regular season is almost done for schools all around Arizona, with preparations for playoffs expected to start shortly.
Here are the top 10 scoring Arizona sophomore boys through games played on Feb. 10 for programs that submit statistics on MaxPreps.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards.
1. G Fulvio Dos Santos, Tri-City Christian (Phoenix)
Averaging 34.6 points in 19 games played, with 17 of those games seeing him score 20 points or more. In a Jan. 27 87-56 win over Mission Heights Prep, Dos Santos scored a season high of 51 points.
2. G Jackson Harrison, Scottsdale Christian Academy (Phoenix)
Averaging 24.9 points in 24 games, with 16 games of scoring over 20 points. Scored a season high of 41 points in a 73-55 win over Mission Heights Prep on Jan. 10.
3. G Omari Hester, BASIS (Mesa)
In 12 games, the 5-foot-10 prospect is averaging 18.8 points, with six games of scoring over 20 points. Most recently, in a Jan. 22 61-58 win over Phoenix School of Academic Excellence, Hester scored a season high of 34 points.
4. G Leandro Simbolo, San Carlos
Averaging 17.9 points in 27 games, with 10 games of scoring over 20 points. Scored a season high of 25 points twice, first in a 73-36 win over St. Michael on Dec. 20 and after that, he did it in a 63-37 Jan. 17 win over Horizon Honors.
5. G Carlos Acuna, St. Augustine Catholic (Tucson)
Averaging 17.3 points in 19 games, a big jump from his 4.3 average from 2023-24. Has had five 20 or more point games, with a season high of 31 scored in a loss to Patagonia (53-46) on Nov. 27.
6. G Lincoln Bradford, BASIS (Flagstaff)
Averaging 17.6 points in 13 games, with six games of scoring over 20 points. Scored a season high of 25 points in a 79-56 win over Grand Canyon on Dec. 10.
7. G Julian Garcia Rivera, Academy with Community Partners (Mesa)
Averaging 16.9 points in 18 games, with seven games of scoring 20 or more points. The 5-8, 125-pound prospect scored a season high of 28 points in an 81-41 win over Berean Academy on Dec. 17.
8. F/G DJ Spencer, Desert Vista (Phoenix)
Averaging 13.1 points in 28 games. The 6-4 prospect has had four 20 point games, with a season high of 28 coming in a 65-61 win over Mesa on Dec. 14. Desert Vista only has one regular season game left, a matchup with Sunnyslope on Feb. 12.
9. F KJ Legette, Harvest Prep Academy (Yuma)
Averaging 16.0 points in 12 games, with five games of scoring 20 or more points. The 6-1 prospect scored a season high of 28 in a 53-52 win over Premier on Feb. 3.
10. G Tristan Lambon, Grand Canyon
Averaging 16.2 points in 22 games, with five games of scoring over 20 points. Scored a season high of 33 in a 76-50 win over Rough Rock on Jan. 30. Grand Canyon's season is now over, failing to qualify for the playoffs after finishing 5-18.