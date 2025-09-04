Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025
There are 94 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Phoenix Metro, including 8 games featuring teams in the Arizona preseason Power-25 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring top ranked teams as Basha hosts Lutheran/Orange out of California and Liberty is traveling to Corner Canyon.
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
There are 10 games being played in the Phoenix Metro on Thursday September 4, 2025, with the match up of the night being Cooper Canyon vs Sierra Linda. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix Metro High School Scoreboard.
American Leadership Academy - Anthem South vs Coronado
Antelope vs Veritas Prep
Arizona Lutheran Academy vs San Tan Charter
Buckeye vs Moon Valley
Central vs Vista Grande
Cibola vs Glendale
Coconino vs St. Mary's
Copper Canyon vs Sierra Linda
Hopi vs Many Farms
Verrado vs West Point
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
There are 80 games being played in the Phoenix Metro on Friday September 5, being highlighted by Basha vs Lutheran/Orange. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix Metro High School Scoreboard.
Agua Fria vs Youngker
Alchesay vs Madison Highland Prep
Alhambra vs Fairfax
American Leadership Academy vs Red Mountain
American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Cactus Shadows
American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Gilbert Christian
American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Snowflake
Anna vs Highland
Apollo vs Horizon
Apple Valley vs Corona del Sol
Arcadia vs Camelback
Arete Prep vs Odyssey Institute
Arizona College Prep vs Desert Mountain
Basha vs Lutheran/Orange
Benjamin Franklin vs Thatcher
Blue Ridge vs Valley Christian
Boulder Creek vs Queen Creek
Bradshaw Mountain vs Independence
Brophy College Prep vs Regis Jesuit
Browne vs Mountain View
Buena vs Skyline
Cactus vs Millennium
Campo Verde vs Ironwood Ridge
Carl Hayden Community vs Tempe
Casa Grande vs North
Catalina vs NFL Yet Academy
Catalina Foothills vs North Canyon
Cathedral vs Chandler
Centennial vs Valley Vista
Cesar Chavez vs South Mountain
Chandler Prep vs Glendale Prep Academy
Chaparral vs Saguaro
Chino Valley vs Desert Star
Cholla vs Maryvale
Cienega vs Desert Edge
Clark vs Shadow Ridge
Combs vs Rincon/University
Coolidge vs Fountain Hills
Coronado vs Higley
Corner Canyon vs Liberty
Cortez vs Washington
Deer Valley vs Goldwater
Desert Ridge vs Westwood
Desert Vista vs Mountain Pointe
Dobson vs Willow Canyon
Dysart vs Sabino
Estrella Foothills vs Mingus
Flagstaff vs Paradise Honors
Ganado vs Tuba City
Gilbert vs McClintock
Gila Ridge vs Greenway
Globe vs San Carlos
Hamilton vs O'Connor
Highland Prep vs Phoenix Christian
Holbrook vs Monument Valley
Ironwood vs Sunrise Mountain
Kellis vs Peoria
Kingman vs Lee Williams
Lake Havasu vs Mohave
Mesa vs Mountain View
Marcos de Niza vs Mesquite
Miami vs Trivium Prep
Morenci vs Willcox
Mountain Ridge vs Pinnacle
Northwest Christian vs Poston Butte
Notre Dame Prep vs Sunnyslope
Page vs Show Low
Paradise Valley vs Tolleson
Parker vs Wickenburg
Payson vs San Tan Foothills
Ray vs Valley Lutheran
Red Mesa vs Greyhills Academy
Round Valley vs Pima
Safford vs Seton Catholic
Santa Cruz Valley vs St. Johns
Shadow Mountain vs River Valley
Thunderbird vs Prescott
Valley vs Winslow
Window Rock vs Pinon
Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025
There are 4 games being played on Saturday September 6 in the Phoenix Metro, being highlighted by Granite Hills vs Perry. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix Metro High School Scoreboard.
Granite Hills vs Perry
Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Bourgade Catholic
San Pasqual vs Kingman Academy
Tonopah Valley vs Camp Verde