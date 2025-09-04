High School

Phoenix Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-6, 2025

Get Phoenix Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Arizona high school football season rolls on to week 2 of the 2025 season on September 5

Brady Twombly

Basha wide receiver Jaden Baldwin (2) sprints after a reception against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025.
Basha wide receiver Jaden Baldwin (2) sprints after a reception against Brophy Prep during a game at Central High School in Phoenix on Aug. 28, 2025.

There are 94 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Phoenix Metro, including 8 games featuring teams in the Arizona preseason Power-25 rankings. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring top ranked teams as Basha hosts Lutheran/Orange out of California and Liberty is traveling to Corner Canyon.

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

There are 10 games being played in the Phoenix Metro on Thursday September 4, 2025, with the match up of the night being Cooper Canyon vs Sierra Linda. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix Metro High School Scoreboard.

Copper Canyon vs Sierra Linda

Sierra Linda vs Copper Canyon

Verrado vs West Point

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

There are 80 games being played in the Phoenix Metro on Friday September 5, being highlighted by Basha vs Lutheran/Orange. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix Metro High School Scoreboard.

Agua Fria vs Youngker

Alhambra vs Fairfax

American Leadership Academy vs Red Mountain

American Leadership Academy - Gilbert North vs Cactus Shadows

American Leadership Academy - Mesa North vs Gilbert Christian

American Leadership Academy - West Foothills vs Snowflake

Anna vs Highland

Apollo vs Horizon

Apple Valley vs Corona del Sol

Arcadia vs Camelback

Arete Prep vs Odyssey Institute

Arizona College Prep vs Desert Mountain

Basha vs Lutheran/Orange

Benjamin Franklin vs Thatcher

Blue Ridge vs Valley Christian

Boulder Creek vs Queen Creek

Bradshaw Mountain vs Independence

Brophy College Prep vs Regis Jesuit

Browne vs Mountain View

Buena vs Skyline

Cactus vs Millennium

Campo Verde vs Ironwood Ridge

Carl Hayden Community vs Tempe

Casa Grande vs North

Catalina Foothills vs North Canyon

Cathedral vs Chandler

Centennial vs Valley Vista

Cesar Chavez vs South Mountain

Chandler Prep vs Glendale Prep Academy

Chaparral vs Saguaro

Chino Valley vs Desert Star

Cholla vs Maryvale

Cienega vs Desert Edge

Clark vs Shadow Ridge

Combs vs Rincon/University

Coolidge vs Fountain Hills

Coronado vs Higley

Corner Canyon vs Liberty

Cortez vs Washington

Deer Valley vs Goldwater

Desert Ridge vs Westwood

Desert Vista vs Mountain Pointe

Dobson vs Willow Canyon

Dysart vs Sabino

Estrella Foothills vs Mingus

Flagstaff vs Paradise Honors

Ganado vs Tuba City

Gilbert vs McClintock

Gila Ridge vs Greenway

Globe vs San Carlos

Hamilton vs O'Connor

Highland Prep vs Phoenix Christian

Holbrook vs Monument Valley

Ironwood vs Sunrise Mountain

Kellis vs Peoria

Kingman vs Lee Williams

Lake Havasu vs Mohave

Mesa vs Mountain View

Marcos de Niza vs Mesquite

Miami vs Trivium Prep

Morenci vs Willcox

Mountain Ridge vs Pinnacle

Northwest Christian vs Poston Butte

Notre Dame Prep vs Sunnyslope

Page vs Show Low

Paradise Valley vs Tolleson

Parker vs Wickenburg

Payson vs San Tan Foothills

Ray vs Valley Lutheran

Red Mesa vs Greyhills Academy

Round Valley vs Pima

Safford vs Seton Catholic

Santa Cruz Valley vs St. Johns

Shadow Mountain vs River Valley

Thunderbird vs Prescott

Valley vs Winslow

Window Rock vs Pinon

Phoenix High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 6, 2025

There are 4 games being played on Saturday September 6 in the Phoenix Metro, being highlighted by Granite Hills vs Perry. You can follow every game live on our Phoenix Metro High School Scoreboard.

Granite Hills vs Perry

Scottsdale Christian Academy vs Bourgade Catholic

San Pasqual vs Kingman Academy

Tonopah Valley vs Camp Verde

Published
Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

