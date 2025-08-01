Top 10 Arizona high school football 2025 preseason rankings (8/01/25)
High school football in Arizona kicks off Friday, August 22.
High School On SI has been breaking down the top players by position in Arizona, including QBs, RBs, WRs, DLs, LBs and DBs. Arizona is loaded with talent, especially at the skill positions.
Take a look at High School On SI's Arizona All-State preseason team for 2025.
As the 2025 season approaches, here are the Top 10 preseason rankings:
TOP 10 PRESEASON RANKINGS
1. Basha
Talent. Speed. Scary.
The Open Division runner-up will start the season the preseason No. 1. The Bears return their starting QB Broderick Vehrs, its star running back Noah Roberts, and standout wideout Jaden Baldwin. The Bears defense also returns five of its top tacklers from 2024.
2. Liberty
The two-time defending champs will certainly be in the mix coming into 2025, but the Lions have some unproven talent. Minnesota commit Hudson Dunn at linebacker is expected to be the anchor for this fall's potential third straight state crown.
3. Brophy College Prep
After going 10-3 last year, Brophy Prep doesn't just have the proof on the field, but the flash, too. This is a team filled with NFL sons with last names that should ring a bell: QB Case Vanden Bosch, ATH Bastian Vanden Bosch, wideouts Devin Fitzgerald, Donovan McNabb Jr. and Daylen Sharper.
4. Queen Creek
Clemson commit Tait Reynolds under center gives the Bulldogs a chance every Friday night. The defense returns top tacklers Jaron Liles and RJ Jackson.
5. Centennial
Quarterback Kainan Manna returns to try and pick up where the Coyotes left off last season. Centennial started 3-7 but ended up 7-7 because of a win streak in the postseason en route to a 6A title.
6. Chandler
Hamisi Juma, an athlete headed to Arizona, is the headliner for Chandler, which had 5-6 campaign last fall. But the 6A program returns QB Will Mencl and LB Iona Kupu.
7. Hamilton
Hamilton loses QB Rich Lucero Jr. to graduation after throwing 32 TDs, but will rely heavily on its defense anchored by Beau and Niko Jadreau (committed to Oklahoma) along with Hawaii pledge Marquis Richardson in the secondary.
8. American Leadership Academy, Queen Creek
After going 10-2 in 2024 and falling short in the Open Division semifinals, the Patriots are expected to make another run in 2025 under second-year coach Rich Edwards.
9. Mountain View
Mountain View returns All-State preseason selection Brady Goodman at QB. The Toros are looking for their first state title since 2002. This program will be thirsty after losing in the 6A final in 2024 to Centennial. Went 12-2 last year.
10. Desert Edge
Way too much talent to ignore. DB Camren Hamiel (Texas A&M), OL Jalayne Miller (Stanford), DB Mikyal Davis (USC and Oregon offers), WR Zerek Sidney (ASU and USC offers), QB Blake Roskopf (Ole Miss and Kansas St. offer). This team could make noise in 2025.
2024 HSFB ARIZONA RECAP
As a refresher, here's what happened during the 2024 high school football season in Arizona.
LIBERTY WINS OPEN, AGAIN
Behind three touchdowns from junior running back Dominic Lombardo, Liberty rolled past Basha 35–17 to go back-to-back as state champs. Quarterback Hayden Fletcher threw for 23-of-32 for 251 yards to pace the Lions.
Liberty went 12-1 in 2024, including a 4-1 regional record that finished the program No. 1 in Arizona and in the Top 35 nationally in various rankings/polls. The Lions lost key players from its offense to graduation, but return quality players to its defense in 2025.
CENTENNIAL'S TURNAROUND SEASON
From 3–7 to state champs?
Centennial’s 6A title run was ripped straight out of a movie script. As a 14-seed, the Coyotes won four straight road playoff games — capped with a 31–21 takedown of Mountain View in the final.
QB Kainan Manna tossed for 335 yards and two first-quarter TDs, including a highlight-reel 80-yard screen. The Coyotes reportedly also dominated the second-half clock to keep MV at bay.
DESERT EDGE GETS ITS PAYBACK
Last year? Heartbreak. This year? Payback.
Desert Edge avenged last season’s gut-wrenching loss to Cactus with a 28–19 win to secure the 5A championship. Sophomore QB Blake Roskopf aired it out with an 84-yard bomb, and RB Elijah Sherbin-Fox added a 74-yard screen score. Then came the dagger: a 78-yard scoop-and-score from linebacker Joshua Hopphaus.
MICA MOUNTAIN MAKES HISTORY
The Thunderbolts blew through the 4A bracket and capped a perfect 14–0 season with a dominant 42–13 win over Arizona College Prep. Standout Josiah Thornwell ran for 182 yards and four scores while QB Jayden Thoreson connected on a 53-yard bomb to Riley Carson for good measure.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: DEZMEN ROEBUCK
Marana’s Dezmen Roebuck did it all — wideout, defensive back, difference-maker. And he walked away with the Ed Doherty Award, Arizona’s top individual honor.
Former winners of the Ed Doherty Award include names like Bijan Robinson, Brock Purdy, and Todd Heap — all NFL players.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: