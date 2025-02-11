Top 10 Arizona high school girls basketball freshman scorers (2/10/2025)
Acclimating to varsity girls basketball as a freshman can be rough. But here are 10 girls who have adjusted quite nicely.
In fact, these are the top 10 leading freshman scorers in Arizona according to statistics submitted to MaxPreps.com.
Only one freshman in the state is averaging better than 20 points per game and that is Desert Vista guard Cherri Hatter.
Editor's note: Listed leaders and stats are courtesy and based only on MaxPreps leaderboards. Games are through Feb. 8.
1. G Cherri Hatter, Desert Vista (Phoenix)
In 21 games, she is averaging 20.4 points, with 14 games of scoring over 20 points. At one point, she had a stretch of eight straight 20 point games, with a season high of 28 points scored in a loss to Cherokee Trail on Dec. 20 (69-66). Have three games left in the regular season before playoffs, on Feb. 10-12.
2. G Francesca Sofia, Liberty (Peoria)
In 23 games, the 5-foot-6 standout is averaging 19.9 points with 11 games of scoring 20 points or more. In a Nov. 26 win over Deer Valley (78-32), Sofia scored a season high of 39 points. Have two regular season games left before the playoffs begin.
3. G Kaliha Norwood, Maricopa
The 5-foot-10, 143-pound prospect is averaging 19.4 points in 19 games. Scoring over 20 points in seven games, Norwood's season high came in a Dec. 4 win over Desert View (65-32) when she scored 44 points.
4. G Corynn Foster, Leading Edge Academy (Gilbert)
In 20 games, Foster is averaging 18.1 points and has scored 20 points or more nine times. In a Jan. 24 win over San Tan Charter (56-23), Foster scored a season high of 36 points. Leading Edge plays one more regular season game, on Feb. 13 against Willcox.
5. G Kaelie Weishaar, Chaparral (Scottsdale)
In 19 games, the 5-7 prospect is averaging 16.0 points and has scored over 20 points in five games. Against Mountain Pointe on Dec. 13, she had a season high of 25 points in a 67-32 win. Chaparral has two games left on its regular season schedule.
6. G Amaya Rodgers, Queen Creek
In 23 games, the 5-10 standout is averaging 14.5 points and has scored over 20 points in six games. Three of those games were at the very start of the year, where she scored 20 points or more in her first three high school games. In a Dec. 26 win over Moon Valley (53-41), she tied a season high of 24 points.
7. G/F Taylor Morris, Mesa
In 23 games, the 6-3 prospect is averaging 14.4 points with three games of scoring 20 or more points. In a Jan. 17 win over Dobson (61-27), shed tied a career high of 25, also achieving that feat in a 52-46 loss to Mountain View on Jan. 31.
8. G Damaris Alvarez, Tombstone
In 26 games, the standout is averaging 14.3 points, with four games of scoring 20 or more points. In a Jan. 7 win over Desert Christian (53-15), she scored a season high of 28 points. Tombstone's regular season is now over, with the program now awaiting the start of playoffs.
9. G Peyton Jacobsen, Highland (Gilbert)
In 24 games, the 5-11 prospect is averaging 14.3 points, scoring over 20 points in four games. In a Jan. 9 win over Cesar Chavez (57-43), she scored a season high of 30 points. Highland only has two games left before the playoffs, one against Desert Ridge on Feb. 11 and on against Gilbert on Feb. 13.
10. G Estefani Brunson, North (Phoenix)
In 19 games, the 5-4 prospect is averaging 13.8 points, scoring 20 or more points in one single game. That game occurred on Jan. 15 in a 78-41 win over Buckeye, where she scored a season high of 27 points. North plays one final regular season game, on Feb. 13 vs. McClintock, before the playoffs begin.