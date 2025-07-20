Top Arizona high school football wide receivers, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
Arizona high school football will kick off August 22 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down Arizona's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the Arizona high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of Arizona's top wide receivers to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP WIDEOUTS IN ARIZONA
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Talan Arnett, Mountain View, Sr.
Arnett led Arizona in TD receptions in 2024 with 24 in 14 games. He caught 58 passes for 1,230 yards as a junior.
2. Jaden Baldwin, Basha, Jr.
This speedster caught 30 passes for 416 yards and a touchdown for a Basha team that finished No. 2 in the state. Baldwin holds offers to Iowa, Syracuse and Kansas State. He also runs a 10.78 100-meter.
3. Khalil Bender, Queen Creek, Sr.
Bender is a 3-star athlete with offers to Arizona, Eastern Washington and Idaho — but is committed to Northern Arizona. Bender had 1,000 receiving and 11 total TDs in the fall for McClintock.
4. Rico Blassingame, Tolleson Union, Sr.
This Minnesota commit is a 3-star recruit who had 690 receiving yards on 53 receptions and five TD catches in 10 games last fall.
5. Kash Brock, Basha, Sr.
The Colorado State commit had 400 receiving yards and five TDs last fall for the Bears. Brock also has offers to Arizona and Iowa State.
6. Preston Brown, Paradise Honors, Sr.
Brown returns for his senior season after catching 55 balls for 1,295 yards and 14 scores in 12 games. He averaged more than 100 yards per game last fall.
7. Devin Fitzgerald, Brophy Prep, Sr.
The bloodline speaks for itself, of course. The son of former NFL wideout Larry Fitzgerald, Devin is committed to Notre Dame and is listed at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds. He tallied 720 yards receiving on 52 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2024.
8. Dominic Hawkins, Compass Prep, Jr.
Hawkins might be one of the most versatile athletes in Arizona. As a sophomore he rushed for 1,145 yards and 22 TDs. He also caught 22 passes for 710 yards and 11 TDs.
9. Braxton Huynh, Liberty, Jr.
Huynh will be one of Liberty's top targets in 2025 after winning the Arizona Open Division title. He racked up 1,094 yards on 65 receptions for 11 TDs ion 13 games.
10. Roye Oliver, Hamilton, So.
We had to squeeze a diaper dandy on here. As a freshman Oliver caught 43 balls for 861 yards and 11 TDs for the 10-2 Huskies in 2024.
11. Daylen Sharper, Brophy Prep, Sr.
The son of former NFL defensive back Darren Sharper. Daylen is a Stanford commit that is a standout in basketball and football. In 2024, he caught 65 passes for 846 yards (13.01 YPC) and 12 TDs as a junior to help Brophy Prep go 10-3 and reach the semifinals of Arizona’s 6A playoffs for the second consecutive season.
12. Zerek Sidney, Desert Edge, Jr.
Sidney is a 4-star recruit coming off a stellar sophomore campaign — Credited with 45 receptions for 591 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games in 2024. He carries offers to Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona.
13. Jayden Thomas, Buena, Sr.
Thomas caught 16 TD passes with 1,053 yards from 47 receptions in 12 games. The 5-foot-10 speedster averaged 22.4 yards per catch in 2024.
14. Dontay Tyson Jr., Peoria, Jr.
Tyson is a 4-star prospect with offers to Arizona, Florida State, Michigan, USC, UCLA and Texas. Tyson caught 45 passes for 647 yards and seven TDs as a sophomore.
15. Aveon Williams, Casa Grande Union, Sr.
Arizona's top tight end is Aveon Williams at 6-foot-6, 245 pounds. The North Carolina commit hauled in 36 passes for 771 yards (21.4 YPC) and 11 TDs while also carrying the ball eight times for 40 yards and 2 TDs.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Monday, July 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
