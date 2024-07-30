5 preseason candidates for Arkansas high school football Player of the Year
Each season SBLive Arkansas picks an all-class all-state team and individual awards including Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Below is a list of five players who could be the Player of the Year.
Kane Archer, Greenwood, JR, QB, Greenwood
The two-year varsity letter winner and returning starter at QB, Archer looks to spearhead another Class 6A title run. The 6-foot, 195-pounder passed for 2,399 yards and 33 TDs with three interceptions during the title run last fall. This year, with the four-star QB triggering things with four Division I receivers, the Bulldogs should rack up loads of yards, points and win big. Archer will be the focal point and should be even better this season after working in the offseason with NFL QB guru Jeff Christensen.
Antonio Jordan, SR, WR, Warren
Jordan, a 6-foot-4, 220-pounder with 4.5 speed, is the next great receiver to come out of the small, Southeast Arkansas program. Jordan, who is committed to Arkansas, will put up even bigger numbers teaming up returning starting sophomore quarterback Jackson Denton. Jordan, who racked up 1,093 yards and 16 TDs last fall, is also versatile and Warren is always a Class 4A state title contender which helps his chances.
Omarion Robinson, SR, DB, Little Rock Parkview
The position says DB, but Robinson, who recorded more than 50 tackles at safety last fall, is much more than a defensive back. He was recruited as a defensive back and is ranked as a four-star as he recently committed to Oklahoma. However, at Parkview he also lines up at receiver (465 receiving yards and 3 TDs), running back, quarterback and returns kicks. On a team loaded with Division I talent, he is one of the key cogs because of his versatility and athleticism. Parkview should win big and take home another Class 5A state title enhancing his chances at individual accolades.
Marcus Wimberly, SR, DB, Bauxite
Bauxite is a trendy pick by pundits to challenge for a state title. Wimberly is a big reason why. While the four-star recruit is projected to play defensive back at Oklahoma, he plays all over the field for the Miners. Last season, he lined up at quarterback, running back and receiver amassing more than 1,200 yards of offense. He plays safety on defense (90 tackles last fall) and is involved in special teams. His role and importance to his team’s success makes him a top pick to win this award.
Grayson Wilson, SR, QB, Conway
There were some big transfers in the offseason but maybe none as large as Wilson heading down Interstate 40 from Class 4A CAC to Class 7A Conway. The Wampus Cats needed QB help and got it in a major way in the four-star Arkansas commit, who passed for more than 3,400 yads and rushed for more than 800 with 56 total TDs last season. He needs to cut back on the 15 interceptions he threw last year and get used to 7A defenses, but if he can push the Wampus Cats to the state title, he would make a strong argument.
