AAA governing body passes six proposals
The Arkansas Activities Association held their annual governing body meeting Monday afternoon at Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.
Six proposals were voted on by member schools, including Proposal No. 5 which relates to reporting violations in team sports when the postseason is beginning. The proposal states that any violation must be turned in prior to seven days before the postseason begins. Any violation reported after that seven-day window would be adjudicated in the same manner as individual sports, meaning the individual would be ineligible from further contests but the team would be allowed to continue in the position determined by the standings or seeding if already assigned.
Proposal No. 5 received a unanimous recommendation of do pass by the AAA Board of Directors and received nearly all the 263 ballots cast. The voting representatives turned in 260 ballots for proposal No. 5 while just three voted against.
Proposals No. 1 and No. 2 deals with baseball and softball championship brackets and who is deemed the home team. In the proposals, instead of being predetermined by the bracket when two teams in the regional or state tournament finals are of the same seed, a coin flip prior to the competition determines who are the home and visiting teams. The AAA Board of Directors had no recommendation for the proposal.
Both proposals passed with well more than the majority by the voting representatives as each received 142 votes or more to pass while receiving just 24 votes against.
Proposal 4 calls for players or coaches ejected from a contest to take a sportsmanship course. That proposal passed 248-18.
You can find the complete list of proposals here:
Full Governing Body Results here
- Baseball Championship Brackets: 144 for, 24 against
2. Softball Championship Brackets: 142 for, 24 against
3. Administrator Responsibilities: 260 for, 3 against
4. Sportsmanship Course – Ejections: 248 for, 18 against
5. Reporting Violations: 260 for, 3 against
6. Soccer Participation: 251 for, 12 against
Compiled from Arkansas Activities Association reports .