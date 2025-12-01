High School

Arkansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AAA) - December 1, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Bryant vs Conway from Nov. 7, 2025
Bryant vs Conway from Nov. 7, 2025 / Ted McClenning

The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14 and continue on with the semi-finals and championship rounds on Thursday, December 4.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Arkansas high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships December 4-13 at War Memorial Stadium.

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 8-Man Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

Championship game on Thursday, December 4

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 2A Football Bracket 

Championship game on Friday, December 5, 2025

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 3A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, December 5, 2025

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 4A Football Bracket

All Games on Friday, December 5, 2025

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 5A Football Bracket 

Championship game on Saturday, December 6, 2025

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 6A Football Bracket 

Championship game on Saturday, December 6, 2025

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 7A Football Bracket

Championship game on Friday, December 5, 2025

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

