Arkansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AAA) - December 8, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Arkansas high school football championship games
The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14 and continue on with the last two classification's championship games on Saturday, December 13.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Arkansas high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships December 13 at War Memorial Stadium.
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 8-Man Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
Championship game on Thursday, December 4
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 2A Football Bracket
Championship game on Friday, December 5, 2025
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 3A Football Bracket
Championship game on Saturday, December 13
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 4A Football Bracket
Championship game on Saturday, December 13
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 5A Football Bracket
Championship game on Saturday, December 6, 2025
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 6A Football Bracket
Championship game on Saturday, December 6, 2025
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 7A Football Bracket
Championship game on Friday, December 5, 2025
