Arkansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AAA) - November 8, 2025
The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Arkansas high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 4 to 13 at War Memorial Stadium.
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 8-Man Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
S4 Dermott at N1 Cedar Ridge
N3 South Side at S2 Strong
N4 Midland at S1 Woodlawn
S3 Brinkley at N2 Rector
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 2A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
4th 3 Mineral Springs at 1st 4 Hampton
3rd 2 Des Arc at 2nd 1 Hector
4th 4 Bearden at 1st 3 Junction City
3rd 1 Bigelow at 2nd 2 Cross County
4th 1 Conway Christian at 1st 2 East Poinsett County
3rd 4 Poyen at 2nd 3 Gurdon
4th 2 McCrory at 1st 1 Mount Ida
3rd 3 Spring Hill at 2nd 4 Carlisle
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 3A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
1st 1 Mansfield — BYE
4th 8 Dumas at 3rd 3 Walnut Ridge
5th 1 Lavaca at 1st 7 Bismarck
3rd 8 McGehee at 3rd 4 Magnet Cove
5th 7 Fouke at 1st 2 Salem
5th 2 Melbourne at 2nd 3 Newport
4th 3 Osceola at 2nd 4 Cutter-Morning Star
4th 4 Paris at 2nd 8 Drew Central
1st 3 Rivercrest — BYE
4th 2 Quitman at 3rd 1 Booneville
5th 3 Harrisburg at 1st 4 Glen Rose
3rd 2 Atkins at 3rd 7 Prescott
5th 4 Jessieville at 1st 8 Fordyce
5th 8 Barton at 2nd 1 Charleston
4th 1 Hackett at 2nd 7 Smackover
4th 7 Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) at 2nd 2 Mayflower
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 4A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
1st 8 Stuttgart — BYE
4th 4 Pottsville at 3rd 3 Blytheville
5th 8 Helena at 1st 2 Mills University
3rd 4 Ozark at 3rd 7 Bauxite
5th 2 Forrest City at 1st 1 Elkins
5th 1 Huntsville at 2nd 3 Southside
4th 3 Highland at 2nd 7 Arkadelphia
4th 7 Fountain Lake at 2nd 4 Clinton
1st 3 Gosnell — BYE
4th 1 Gentry at 3rd 8 Warren
5th 3 Pocahontas at 1st 7 Nashville
3rd 1 Prairie Grove at 3rd 2 Heber Springs
5th 7 Malvern at 1st 4 Dardanelle
5th 4 Mena at 2nd 8 Hamburg
4th 8 Monticello at 2nd 2 Lonoke
4th 2 Central Arkansas Christian at 2nd 1 Gravette
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 5A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
S4 Camden Fairview at C1 Robinson
E3 Harding Academy at W2 Farmington
C4 Beebe at S1 Hot Springs
W3 Morrilton at E2 Nettleton
W4 Harrison at E1 Valley View
C3 Maumelle at S2 Parkview
E4 Batesville at W1 Greenbrier
S3 Lakeside at C2 Searcy
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 6A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
E1 Sylvan Hills — BYE
E5 Marion at W4 Van Buren
W2 Shiloh Christian — BYE
W6 Lake Hamilton at E3 El Dorado
W1 Greenwood — BYE
W5 Southside at E4 Jonesboro
E2 Benton — BYE
E6 Sheridan at W3 Mountain Home
2025 Arkansas (AAA) 7A Football Bracket
All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST
W1 Bentonville — BYE
W5 Springdale at C4 Cabot
C2 Conway — BYE
C6 North Little Rock at W3 Bentonville West
C1 Bryant — BYE
C5 Pulaski Academy at W4 Fayetteville
W2 Rogers — BYE
W6 Har-Ber at C3 Little Rock Christian Academy
