Arkansas High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (AAA) - November 8, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

The 2025 Arkansas high school football playoffs begin on Friday, November 14.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Arkansas high school football playoffs. The playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 4 to 13 at War Memorial Stadium.

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 8-Man Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)

All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

S4 Dermott at N1 Cedar Ridge

N3 South Side at S2 Strong

N4 Midland at S1 Woodlawn

S3 Brinkley at N2 Rector

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 2A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

4th 3 Mineral Springs at 1st 4 Hampton

3rd 2 Des Arc at 2nd 1 Hector

4th 4 Bearden at 1st 3 Junction City

3rd 1 Bigelow at 2nd 2 Cross County

4th 1 Conway Christian at 1st 2 East Poinsett County

3rd 4 Poyen at 2nd 3 Gurdon

4th 2 McCrory at 1st 1 Mount Ida

3rd 3 Spring Hill at 2nd 4 Carlisle

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 3A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

1st 1 Mansfield — BYE

4th 8 Dumas at 3rd 3 Walnut Ridge

5th 1 Lavaca at 1st 7 Bismarck

3rd 8 McGehee at 3rd 4 Magnet Cove

5th 7 Fouke at 1st 2 Salem

5th 2 Melbourne at 2nd 3 Newport

4th 3 Osceola at 2nd 4 Cutter-Morning Star

4th 4 Paris at 2nd 8 Drew Central

1st 3 Rivercrest — BYE

4th 2 Quitman at 3rd 1 Booneville

5th 3 Harrisburg at 1st 4 Glen Rose

3rd 2 Atkins at 3rd 7 Prescott

5th 4 Jessieville at 1st 8 Fordyce

5th 8 Barton at 2nd 1 Charleston

4th 1 Hackett at 2nd 7 Smackover

4th 7 Harmony Grove (Ouachita County) at 2nd 2 Mayflower

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 4A Football Bracket

All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

1st 8 Stuttgart — BYE

4th 4 Pottsville at 3rd 3 Blytheville

5th 8 Helena at 1st 2 Mills University

3rd 4 Ozark at 3rd 7 Bauxite

5th 2 Forrest City at 1st 1 Elkins

5th 1 Huntsville at 2nd 3 Southside

4th 3 Highland at 2nd 7 Arkadelphia

4th 7 Fountain Lake at 2nd 4 Clinton

1st 3 Gosnell — BYE

4th 1 Gentry at 3rd 8 Warren

5th 3 Pocahontas at 1st 7 Nashville

3rd 1 Prairie Grove at 3rd 2 Heber Springs

5th 7 Malvern at 1st 4 Dardanelle

5th 4 Mena at 2nd 8 Hamburg

4th 8 Monticello at 2nd 2 Lonoke

4th 2 Central Arkansas Christian at 2nd 1 Gravette

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 5A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

S4 Camden Fairview at C1 Robinson

E3 Harding Academy at W2 Farmington

C4 Beebe at S1 Hot Springs

W3 Morrilton at E2 Nettleton

W4 Harrison at E1 Valley View

C3 Maumelle at S2 Parkview

E4 Batesville at W1 Greenbrier

S3 Lakeside at C2 Searcy

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 6A Football Bracket 

All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

E1 Sylvan Hills — BYE

E5 Marion at W4 Van Buren

W2 Shiloh Christian — BYE

W6 Lake Hamilton at E3 El Dorado

W1 Greenwood — BYE

W5 Southside at E4 Jonesboro

E2 Benton — BYE

E6 Sheridan at W3 Mountain Home

2025 Arkansas (AAA) 7A Football Bracket

All Games on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. CST

W1 Bentonville — BYE

W5 Springdale at C4 Cabot

C2 Conway — BYE

C6 North Little Rock at W3 Bentonville West

C1 Bryant — BYE

C5 Pulaski Academy at W4 Fayetteville

W2 Rogers — BYE

W6 Har-Ber at C3 Little Rock Christian Academy

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

